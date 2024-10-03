Thursday 3 October 2024

Las Lobas from Mexico, Making Their Mark in the Americas







For many national teams, the path to growth and success in international hockey starts at home, in their own country, and then progresses to the continental level. The Women's Challenge held in Bermuda gave five teams the chance to secure the one available spot for the 2025 Pan American Cup. Only one team succeeded: Mexico.







SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey Women Team named for FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup







South African Hockey has today announced the SPAR South Africa Indoor Hockey Women side for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia in February 2025. This will be the fifth Indoor World cup appearance for South Africa having first debuted in 2003 in Leipzig. They will be hoping to emulate and improve on the performance of the team in 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup where they charged their way to semi-finals, finishing in fourth place.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup review: Timeless legacy endures despite waning fan support



As the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup fights for its place in an increasingly packed sports calendar, Indian hockey’s key stakeholders reflect on the enduring significance of this historic tournament.



Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva





Retaining the crown: The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), the defending champion, overcame a spirited comeback by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to win the final 5-3.



After a long, protracted summer, intermittent spells of rain signalled the return of domestic hockey to Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.







Sreejesh withdraws from Hockey India League 2024 Player Auction



PR Sreejesh withdrew from Hockey India League Player Auction to focus on coaching and mentoring young players.



Uthra Ganesan





PR Sreejesh withdrew from Hockey India League Player Auction. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR



Having called it a day from international hockey, PR Sreejesh has now decided to officially end his playing career and withdraw from the upcoming Hockey India League Player Auction, making way for youngsters and focussing on coaching and mentorship roles instead.







Euro Hockey League

Surbiton



All times GMT +1



12:45 Lille - Grasshopper

15:00 Banbridge - Leopold

17:15 Mannheimer - Wien

19:30 Bloemendaal v Polo



Live scores





Irish EY Hockey League Preview: Men’s Team Previews







Dublin: Having watched the Women’s teams usher in the 2024/25 EY Hockey League season in emphatic style last weekend, the Men’s teams will join the foray this weekend for their first round of games. With some age-old rivalries about to be revisited, brand new and familiar faces ready to set the league alight, and 18 rounds of fixtures standing in the way of our teams and a league title, the season is primed to be nothing but excitement from beginning to end.







Razak Cup veteran hopes to lead Perak to glory



By Aftar Singh





Perak coach K. Rajan speaking to his players before the Razak Cup match at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Baru today. PIC BY AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national player K. Rajan has had an interesting journey both as a player and a coach in the Razak Cup.







‘I’m still in shock!’ Hockey’s newest Legend Dianne Gorman reflects on her incredible career







If you head down to Albion Park Hockey Club on a balmy winter’s morning in the small town of Shellharbour in NSW, you’ll likely find a legend of the game still relishing time at the pitch.







Semi-Final Results: 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2024



Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana advance to the Final after thrilling Semi-Final victories







Chandigarh: The Semi-Finals of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana emerge victorious in closely contested encounters to secure their places in the Final. Hockey Odisha and Hockey Punjab will also battle for Third place, tomorrow.







Growing NCAA College Field Hockey







The 2024 NCAA college field hockey season is in full swing, with almost 300 colleges and universities competing for conference titles and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. College field hockey is going strong, with approximately 7,000 student-athletes playing in fierce competitions and rivalries across all divisions. The 2024 NCAA Championships will take place on November 22 to 24, with Division I being held at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Division II at Limestone University in Gaffney, S.C., and Division III at Washington and Lee in Lexington, Va.







Cal dominates in Davis, securing shutout win over Aggies



Jaycee Hendrickson





Field Hockey faced off against Kent State at Underhill Field on Sept. 6. Cole Mortensen



The No. 12 Bears completed their three-game road trip with a 4-0 shutout win against UC Davis on Sunday at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility.







Mountaineer field hockey gets it done despite changes from Helene



Max Schwanz





Midfielder Samantha Connors defends the ball at the App State vs. Georgetown game on Sept. 1. Sam Baechli



The App State field hockey team found a way to secure two wins this week, despite the community’s challenges with Hurricane Helene. The Black and Gold played games on the campuses of UNC-Charlotte and Davidson College.







Northeastern field hockey clinches 6-3 victory against UMass Lowell



Lauren Rowe scores historic three goals in single game



Grace Cargill





Captain Lauren Rowe maintains possession of the ball Sept. 22. She notched three goals against UMass Lowell Sept. 29, getting named CAA Player of the Week. Sydney Ciardi



Northeastern field hockey (4-6, 0-1 CAA) was ready to bounce back against University of Massachusetts at Lowell (4-5, 0-1 AE) after a 3-2 overtime loss Sept. 22. The Huskies overtook the River Hawks in an astonishing 6-3 victory Sept. 29 at Dedham Field, with graduate student midfielder Lauren Rowe notching half of Northeastern’s goals.







Field Hockey Bounces Back With Two Big Road Wins







Field hockey earned its first Ivy League win against Dartmouth on Friday, Sept. 27 in a physical match and beat Colgate on Sunday, Sept. 29 to extend its win streak to three.







Bulldogs win two over the weekend, off to best start since 1998



The field hockey team swept Quinnipiac and in-conference foe the University of Pennsylvania this weekend, securing a 6–2 record this season so far.



Ava Jenkins & Meredith Henderson





Courtesy of Yale Athletics



The Yale Field Hockey team is off to its best start to a season since 1998.







First ACC Action at Home



Stanford welcomes top-ranked North Carolina and No. 12 Duke to The Farm this weekend.







STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford (5-3, 0-2 ACC) is set to host ACC action for the first time on Varsity Turf this weekend, welcoming the four-time defending national champions North Carolina at 5 p.m. PT and No. 12 Duke on Sunday at 2 p.m. PT. Both games will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.



