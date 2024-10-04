Friday 4 October 2024

Euro Hockey League

Surbiton



All times GMT +1



12:45 Lille - Grasshopper 2 - 1

15:00 Banbridge - Leopold 2 - 4

17:15 Mannheimer - Wien 8 - 0

19:30 Bloemendaal v Polo 2 - 1



14:30 Lille v Leopold

19:00 Mannheimer v Bloemendaal



Placement Play Offs



12:15 Grasshopper v Banbridge 0 - 3

16:45 Wien v Polo



Lille reach KO8 for first time







Lille MHC defeated debutants Grasshopper Club Zurich in a shoot-out to reach the KO8 for the first time, opening the weekend of action in Surbiton with a bang.







Boon blasts Léo past Bann into KO8







A quartet of Tom Boon goals propelled Royal Léopold into the KO8, seeing off Ireland Banbridge 4-2 after a huge penalty corner battle.







Mannheim prove too strong for AHTC







Gonzalo Peillat scored twice in each half to power Mannheimer HC to an 8-0 win over AHTC Wien, seeing them through the KO8 in Surbiton.







Bloemendaal hang on for narrow win over Real Club de Polo







Two first quarter penalty corner goals saw Bloemendaal do just about enough to get the best of Real Club de Polo and advance to Friday’s KO8, 2-1 in the final reckoning.







England Awarded Hosting Rights for EuroHockey Championships 2027







England has been awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious EuroHockey Championships 2027, subject to final contract and commercial negotiations. This major European event, sanctioned by EuroHockey, will see the finest hockey talent from Europe compete in an unforgettable tournament in Summer 2027.







EuroHockey Championships II qualification for senior sides







Hoci Cymru's senior women and men competed in the EuroHockey Championships qualifiers in late August, travelling to Glasgow and Dublin respectively and both eventually securing spots at next year's EuroHockey Championships II.







Women’s Development Team travels to Japan for training matches



Canadian development side travels to Japan for practice tour and training matches







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the roster for the Senior Development Team heading to Japan October 16-23, 2024 for a training tour and a set of training matches.







8 men’s and 6 women’s teams confirmed for 6th Hockey India League







Hockey India League, started in 2013 but stopped in 2017, is back. The sixth edition will commence on 28th Dec. Eight men’s and 6 women’s teams have been confirmed, though the details of which will be officially announced tomorrow. Its heartening to note all the franchises have been taken by popular business houses.







Hockey India League 2024 to be held from Dec 28 to Feb 5, player auction on Oct 13, 14 and 15



For the first time, men’s and women’s teams will play together simultaneously in the Hockey India League 2024, which will go on for 35 days.



Hockey India League 2024 will be held from December 28 to February 5, Hockey India announced in a press conference on Friday.







Who are the team owners for Hockey India League 2024?



Hockey India announced the owners of the revamped Hockey India League 2024 scheduled to be held from the last week of December 2024 to first week of February 2025.



Hockey India announced the team owners of the revamped Hockey India League 2024 scheduled to be held from December 28 to February 5.







Sreejesh and Graham Reid set to reunite at HIL's Delhi franchise



PR Sreejesh has been roped in as a brand ambassador and won't be part of the player auctions.



By Pritish Raj





PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from hockey while at the Paris Olympics. (Photo credit: Getty)



With the Hockey India League returning with eight men's and six women's teams, legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will also return to hockey turf but in a different role.







‘A game-changer for Indian Hockey’: Savita lauds Hockey India’s commitment to gender equality with the launch of women’s Hockey India League



HIL 2024-25 will witness the participation of women’s team for the first time in the history of the tournament







New Delhi, 3rd October 2024: Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper and former Captain, Savita, has lauded Hockey India’s commitment to gender equality overall and in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. For the first time in the history of the HIL, the tournament will feature not only men’s teams but the women’s teams as well, with both categories receiving equal prominence. This landmark move underlines Hockey India’s progressive vision to promote women’s hockey and expand the talent pool of female players across the country.







‘Strongest women’s hockey league on the planet!’ Cliffo previews the Women’s Comp





Two of the Netherlands’ greatest ever players Eva Drummond and Margot van Geffen will feature in the Liberty Hockey One League this season



Affectionately known on The Shootout (the Liberty Hockey One League’s Official Podcast) as “The Mouth from the South”, Tassie’s Adam Clifford puts pen to paper on what could be the League’s most exciting offseason to date







Pahang score another big win in Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh





Pahang players (in white) play against Perlis in the Razak Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang crushed Perlis 7-2 in a men's Group A match in the Razak Cup hockey tournament at Taman Daya Stadium, Johor Baru on Thursday (Oct 3).







Final Results: 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2024



Uttar Pradesh Hockey crowned Champions, Hockey Haryana finish as runners-up, and Hockey Punjab secure third place







Chandigarh: Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana in the final of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship to emerge as Champions. Earlier in the day, Hockey Punjab delivered a strong performance to defeat Hockey Association of Odisha and secure third place in the competition.







College Games to Watch: October 3 - 9







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of October 3 - October 9.







From the Umpire’s Perspective: College Game Day







It’s game day. You get hyped up, warmed up, and then take the field. The official blows their whistle to signal the start of the match.



