Saturday 5 October 2024

Euro Hockey League

Surbiton



All times GMT +1



14:30 Lille v Leopold 0 - 4

19:00 Mannheimer v Bloemendaal 0 - 3



Placement Play Offs



12:15 Grasshopper v Banbridge 0 - 3

16:45 Wien v Polo 1 - 4



10:45 Hamburger Polo Club v Arminen

13:00 Rotterdam v Plzen Litice

15:15 Wimbledon v Western Wildcats

17:30 Surbiton v Waterloo



Four-star Léo too strong for Lille







Four-star Royal Léopold proved too strong for Lille as the Belgian club pulled clear of the French side with two more goals from Tom Boon and one each from Nelson Onana and Arthur Verdussen.







Bloemendaal storm into FINAL8 with 3-0 win over Mannheim







A brilliant second half performance from Bloemendaal saw them advance to the FINAL8 as they won a feisty 3-0 battle against Mannheimer HC.







Banbridge overcome Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zurich to claim victory on European Stage.







London: Banbridge travelled to Surbiton Hockey Club in London to compete in the EuroHockey League, the top tier European Hockey Club Competition. The Co. Down side secured one of two places in European Club Hockey competitions allocated to Ireland having won the EY Hockey League and EY Champions Trophy during the 2023/24 season.







EuroHockey Freestyle is back in town







EuroHockey Freestyle makes its epic return this weekend following a spectacular debut at the EHL FINAL8 last Easter in the Wagener Stadium.







Wimbledon and Surbiton begin their Euro Hockey campaign







The two English sides enter the fray at the Euro Hockey League KO16 Men at Sugden Road with Wimbledon and Surbiton both hoping to entertain a big home crowd and potentially set up a Sunday showdown.







Wildcats at EHL and Scottish Premiership action at home



Western Wildcats men hit the road to Surbiton to participate in the early rounds of this season`s EuroHockey League (EHL) with high hopes.







FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2024: one week to vote for the best players of the year!







Lausanne, Switzerland: There is only one week left to vote for the best players of the year. Don't miss out! As announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on 17 September, the following 30 top hockey athletes have been shortlisted to win the FIH Best Player, FIH Best Goalkeeper and FIH Rising Star Awards of the Year:







Gonzales Retires from U.S. Women’s National Team







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 5-year career with the U.S. Women’s National Team and more than 11 years within the women’s program, Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.) has officially announced her retirement from the team. The 27-year-old competed in 58 international matches for Team USA.







Paul Revington: ‘Within GB Hockey, the Olympics becomes a beast of its own’



By Tom Harle





GB men lost to India in Paris PIC: Chloe Knott/Team GB



After two years of rapid progress under Paul Revington, Team GB were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the Paris Olympics.







Efforts being made to bring German hockey teams to Pakistan





German hockey team players celebrating during Olympics qualifier match against Pakistan in Muscat, Oman, on January 20, 2024. — Instagram/dhb_hockey



LAHORE: Pakistan is ramping up efforts to bring German hockey teams and clubs to the country, in a bid to revive international hockey activities. This initiative was highlighted during a visit by Jean Gerald, Head of Communication, Cultural Affairs, and Protocol at the German Embassy, to the National Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.







Five USA Umpires Set to Officiate at 2024 WMH World Cup in Cape Town & Auckland





Hartleyvale Stadium, Cape Town



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that five USA representatives have been selected as umpires for the upcoming 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cups.







FIH Hockey League will be a real test for goalies Krishna, Suraj: Sreejesh



Sreejesh, who called it quits from international level hockey after India's second successive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, said that even though India secured the Asian Champions Trophy title



Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh said on Friday that the tournament to truly judge the performance of the Indian goalkeepers Krishna Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera will be the FIH Hockey Pro League which will start in November this year.







Hockey India League returns with a bang after 7-Year hiatus; Men’s and Women’s franchises unveiled for HIL 2024-25



The players’ auction for the HIL 2024-25 will be held from 13th to 15th October in New Delhi







New Delhi: In a major boost to Indian hockey, the Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make a historic comeback after a 7-year hiatus, with the 2024-25 edition bringing an exciting new era to the sport. Officially announced today, the HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, marking the first time a standalone women’s league will run concurrently with the men’s competition. This monumental expansion is a testament to Hockey India’s commitment to fostering both male and female talent in the sport, elevating the status of Indian hockey on a global scale.







Hockey India League returns majestically & thankfully!



K. ARUMUGAM







The globally acclaimed Hockey India League is definitely here. The sixth edition with 8 men’s and 6 women’s teams will kickstart on December 28. For the first time in the world, a standalone women’s league will run concurrently with 6 teams of which four franchises have already been identified. All 8 teams of men, geographically covering whole of sprawling India, have also been announced in a gala function here in Delhi today. The players’ auction for the HIL 2024-25 will be held from 13th to 15th October. Each team can spend upto Rs.4 Cr (USD 5,00,000) for men’s and Rs.2 Cr for women’s. Four newly identified team owners will have both men and women teams.







Hockey India League details revealed, with over 100 international players







The Hockey India League (HIL) was confirmed to make a comeback on Friday when it gets under way in late December after a seven-year hiatus.







HIL 2024: Sreejesh appointed Director of Hockey as Reid, Smolenaars join as coaches for Delhi franchise



PR Sreejesh was appointed as the mentor and Director of Hockey, while and Graham Reid and Dave Smolenaars officially confirmed as chief coaches of the men’s and women’s teams by SG Pipers.



Uthra Ganesan





PR Sreejesh (second from left) was appointed as the mentor and Director of Hockey of the Delhi-based franchise. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Graham Reid and Dave Smolenaars were officially confirmed as chief coaches of the men’s and women’s teams, respectively, by SG Pipers, the Delhi-based franchise in the Hockey India League, on Friday.







'I want to develop Indian hockey': Sreejesh on new role at Delhi SG Pipers



PR Sreejesh has been appointed as the director of hockey as Graham Reid and Dave Smolenaars join Delhi SG Pipers as coaches.



By Pritish Raj





PR Sreejesh unveiling jersey of Delhi SG Pipers with team owners and CEO Mahesh Bhupathi.



New Delhi: Legendary Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was unveiled as the director of Hockey for SG Sports who owns both Delhi men's and women's teams in the upcoming Hockey India League 2024.







Tennis legend turned entrepreneur Mahesh Bhupathi opens up on association with Hockey India League | Exclusive



Mahesh Bhupathi is one of India's most celebrated tennis players of all time. Bhupathi has won a total of 12 Grand Slams and continues to be a motivational figure for the budding tennis players in the country. Bhupathi is the CEO of the Delhi side.



By : Samip Rajguru Edited By : Kumar Rupesh





Samip Rajguru interviews Mahesh Bhupathi. Image Source : INDIA TV



India's legendary tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi has joined hands with Hockey India (HI) in its attempt to "resurrect" the Hockey India League (HIL) 2.0.







Terengganu edge Perak in Razak Cup thriller



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu captain Fitri Saari (in white) tries to control the ball against Perak in a Razak Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu edged Perak 6-5 in a men's Group B match to stay on track for the semi-finals in the Razak Cup hockey tournament at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Irish Men's EY Hockey League gets underway as newcomers Avoca host Lisnagarvey



The other two Dublin derbies see UCD face Monkstown while Corinthians host YMCA.



Rory Noonan





Ireland all-time top scorer Shane O’Donoghue. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile



The men’s EY Hockey League starts this weekend with four games taking place.



