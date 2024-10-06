Sunday 6 October 2024

Euro Hockey League

Surbiton



All times GMT +1



Saturday 5 October



10:45 Hamburger Polo Club v Arminen 11 - 1

13:00 Rotterdam v Plzen Litice 9 - 0

15:15 Wimbledon v Western Wildcats 3 - 1

17:30 Surbiton v Waterloo 4 - 2



Sunday 6 October



12:30 Rotterdam v Hamburger Polo Club

17:00 Surbiton v Wimbledon



Placement Play Offs



10:15 Plzen Litice v Arminen

14:45 Waterloo v Western Wildcats



Live scores





Hamburger Polo Club too good for SV Arminen







Hamburger Polo Club eased into the KO8 as their team of international all-stars had too much firepower for SV Arminen in an 11-1 win in Surbiton.







Hertzberger extends EHL scoring record







Jeroen Hertzberger ran up another big haul of goals to help HC Rotterdam win 9-0, defeating Czechia side TJ Plzeň-Litice to advance to a KO8 game with Hamburger Polo Club.







Hooper shoots Wimbledon into the KO8







Samuel Hooper fired home two set piece goals for Wimbledon to see them land a hard fought 3-1 win over Western Wildcats.







Surbiton storm back to reach KO8 showdown with Wimbledon







Surbiton produced an outstanding second half performance to power past Waterloo Ducks as they delighted their home crowd with a 4-2 success.







The City of Cape Town is set for Masters Hockey World Cup



By Mpumi Manyisi







Media Relations Manager at South African Masters Hockey Association Katleho Bontle Motingoe says they are ready to host a memorable World Cup that will highlight the spirit of camaraderie and competition.







Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for Sultan of Johor Cup



The Sultan of Johor Cup will begin on 19th October and end on 26th October







Bengaluru: Hockey India, on Sunday, announced the 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team set to participate in the 12th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Newly appointed Head Coach, PR Sreejesh will take charge of the team in Malaysia with Amir Ali serving as Captain and Rohit named as his deputy.







Hon’ble Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar unveils logo and mascot for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Bihar



The mascot for the continental competition, 'Gudiya,' represents the house sparrow, symbolizing strength, resilience, and women empowerment







Patna: In a prestigious ceremony at the residence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar the stage was set for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with the unveiling of its official logo and the endearing mascot 'Gudiya'. The landmark occasion brought together distinguished personalities from sports administration and hockey, including Shri Ravindran Sankaran, Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority, and Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh.







‘There could be nothing better for Indian hockey,’ says Harmanpreet Singh on the return of Hockey India League



The HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams







Bengaluru: Hockey India, on Thursday, announced the return of the Hockey India League after a seven-year hiatus at a press conference in New Delhi. The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, marking the first standalone women’s league in the country that will run concurrently with the men’s competition.







Indian women’s team analytical coach Smolenaars optimistic of Hockey India League benefiting national side



The HIL, Smolenaars feels, will bridge the lack of high-level competition that he says is a major stumbling block for women’s players in India.



Jonathan Selvaraj





Dave Smolenaars, analytics coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



When Dave Smolenaars took charge as the analytical coach of the Indian women’s hockey team in June this year, it was a bittersweet period for the squad.







Sreejesh eyes building a strong base for next generation of Indian hockey



On the sidelines of the ‘Road to Brisbane 2032’ event in Chennai, Sreejesh spoke about taking up new roles in the sport and the transition from being a star player to a mentor for the next generation.



Anjali Joshi





PR Sreejesh’s main focus is on building a base for the young talent with the home Junior World Cup next year being the first target followed by the next two Olympics in Los Angeles and Brisbane, respectively. | Photo Credit: Ravindran R



As the head coach of the Indian junior men’s hockey team, PR Sreejesh’s main focus is on building a base for the young talent with the home Junior World Cup next year being the first target followed by the next two Olympics in Los Angeles and Brisbane, respectively.







The race to the top: Vote for the best hockey Players of the Year



By Daniel Soriano



The 2024 FIH Awards are heating up. From the seasoned veterans competing for Player of the Year to the Rising Stars eager to turn heads, the competition is fierce. The world of hockey is watching, and fans, media, and professionals alike hold the power to crown the sport’s greatest talents.







Irish EY Hockey League back for Round 2 in the Women’s Division 1 as the Men’s Division 1 kicks off for the new season







Dublin: Today’s EY Hockey League saw Round 2 of the Women’s Division 1 with all teams in action. In the Men’s, it was kick-off to the new season as Division 1 Round 1 saw 4 of the 5 fixtures, with Banbridge and Annadale sitting it out following Banbridge’s European Club competition earlier this week. Here’s how things played out.







Defending champs KL face must-win clashes to keep Razak Cup dream alive



By Aftar Singh





Kuala Lumpur (in red) in action against Penang in a recent Razak Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Kuala Lumpur must step up or risk missing out on a semi-final spot in the Razak Cup in Johor Baru.







Customs beat Navy in shootout to win Pakistan's junior hockey title



Kashif Abbasi





MEMBERS of Customs squad celebrate with the trophy after winning the National Junior Hockey Championship at the Naseer Bunda Stadium on Saturday.—Dawn



ISLAMABAD: Customs overcame Navy in a highly exciting final of the 37th National Junior Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.



