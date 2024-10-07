Monday 7 October 2024

Euro Hockey League

Surbiton



Sunday 6 October



12:30 Rotterdam v Hamburger Polo Club 3- 3 (SO 4 - 3)

17:00 Surbiton v Wimbledon 3 - 2



Placement Play Offs



10:15 Plzen Litice v Arminen 0 - 1

14:45 Waterloo v Western Wildcats 2 - 1







Rotterdam snatch amazing comeback win over Polo







Rotterdam produced a comeback for the ages to snatch an EHL FINAL8 spot, equalising with 2.3 seconds to go against Hamburger Polo Club before winning a shoot-out.







Struan the Surbiton star to complete FINAL8 line-up







Struan Walker put in a star turn to send Surbiton into the ABN AMRO FINAL8 as his two goals helped his club defeat near neighbours Wimbledon 3-2 to the delight of their home crowd.







Hosts Surbiton join Old Georgians in finals





Struan Walker celebrates with his Surbiton team-mates PIC: FRANK UIJLENBROEK



England will have two representatives in the men’s Euro Hockey League finals at Easter for the first time since 2013 after Surbiton confirmed their place on Sunday.







Western Wildcats men beaten in Europe but still lead the Scottish Premiership



Western Wildcats unfortunately fell at the first hurdle at the EuroHockey League (EHL) in Surbiton after going down 3-1 to Wimbledon and will now play for vital ranking points.







PR Sreejesh to coach India in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024



The PR Sreejesh-coached side will begin its assignment on Oct. 19 against Japan before facing Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.





Indian hockey legend P R Sreejesh will coach the u-21 side in the Sultan of Johor Cup. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT



Hockey India named India’s squad for the 2024 edition of the Sultan Johor Cup set to begin on October 19 in Malaysia.







New women's hockey team captain Salina Tete happy with progress under coach Harendra Singh



KOLKATA: Even as the Indian men’s hockey team grabbed their second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in Paris, the women’s team has been trying to get accustomed to a whole different system under new head coach Harendra Singh after failing to make it to the Games.







Cliffo Previews the League’s newest signings to hit the Men’s competition





Spain’s Xavi Gispert headlines a string of international up and comers ready to set the Liberty Hockey One League alight



Affectionately known on The Shootout (the Liberty Hockey One League’s Official Podcast) as “The Mouth from the South”, Tassie’s Adam Clifford took time to preview another year of Liberty Hockey One League Men’s Competition…







GB star Nick Bandurak leaves Holcombe men







Nick Bandurak has departed Holcombe Hockey Club men after nearly 10 years with the Medway outfit.







Girl’s Inter Provincial U18 & U16G Results as Muster and Leinster Shine







There were two major matchups in round 3 of the 2024 Irish Girls Inter Provincial Series. Ulster hosted Leinster in Havelock Park, with both provinces unbeaten in the series. Meanwhile in Athlone, Munster and Connacht went head-to-head.



