Tuesday 8 October 2024

DD Sports, FanCode to broadcast two-match bilateral series between India and Germany



The two-match bilateral series will be played on 23 and 24 October 2024 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi







New Delhi: DD Sports, the key public sports broadcaster in the country, along with FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, will broadcast the highly anticipated two-match bilateral hockey series between the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and the Germany Men’s Hockey Team, scheduled to take place on 23 and 24 October 2024 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.







Herefordshire teacher heading to Masters Hockey World Cup



By David Lawrence





Emma Turner (Image: Submitted)



A HEREFORDSHIRE hockey player is set to represent Wales at the upcoming Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.







Review of the English Premier Division Week Three







Mens Premier Division leaders Old Georgians made short work of promoted Richmond recording a 12-1 win on Saturday evening. This included a second hat-trick in as many weeks for Sam Ward and braces for Tom and James Carson along with Alan Forsyth. Richmond are finding the step up challenging having lost all three games to date whilst OGs have now won 20 successive Premier Division matches.







England Hockey Premier Division: A points-fuelled weekend for visitors





Holcombe men kept up good start to season



Reading and East Grinstead kept their 100 per cent record after three games in the Women’s Premier Division, as champions Surbiton slipped to a home defeat on Saturday.







Five-star Faizal leads Terengganu's 10-0 demolition of Negri in Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh





Negri Sembilan captain Marhan Jalil (in red) in action against Terengganu during today’s Razak Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: National player Faizal Saari scored five goals as two-time champions Terengganu crushed Negri Sembilan 10-0 to book their place in the Razak Cup semi-finals at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Western Wildcats men in EHL and Scottish Cup standout ties



Western Wildcats men were presented with a very challenging task at this year`s opening rounds of the EHL in Surbiton and they responded with grit – unfortunately they narrowly lost both their encounters.







The return of Hockeyroo #505 Courtney Schonell – the Thundersticks Forward opens up following harrowing 24 months





Courtney Schonell celebrates her goal in the Hockeyroos’ Olympic Qualification event against NZ in October 2023



“I was so happy she was the one scoring that goal after all she went through,” USA footballer Sophia Smith said post-match of her teammate Mallory Swanson after the Paris Olympic women’s football final.







Day 8 Results: 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024







Ranchi, 07th October 2024: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha advanced to the Semi Finals after victories in the Quarter Finals on the eight day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 in Ranchi, Jharkhand today.



