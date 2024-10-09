Wednesday 9 October 2024

Gareth Grundie appointed Head Coach of IRL Senior Women’s Hockey team







Dublin: Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce the appointment of Gareth Grundie as its new Head Coach of the Ireland Senior Women’s Hockey team.







Gareth Grundie was appointed as Ireland women’s new head coach on Tuesday.







‘Hockey India League holds the power to transform Indian hockey landscape,’ says Salima Tete



The HIL auction will be held from 13th to 15th October in New Delhi







Bengaluru: The Hockey India League is all set to return after a seven-year hiatus with a bang this December. The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, marking the first standalone women’s league in the country that will run concurrently with the men’s competition.







Johor seal semi-final spot in Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh





Pahang’s Syawal Abdul Razak (in black) tries to get past two Johor players in today’s Razak Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Three-time champions Johor sealed their semi-final spot in the Razak Cup following a 2-0 victory over Pahang in Group A at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Perth Thundersticks unveils 2024 Leadership Group







Before the Perth Thundersticks travel to Canberra to kickstart their 2024 Liberty Hockey One campaign, the teams have turned to Olympians and experienced players to lead the group.







Nick Bandurak’s Forced Departure from Holcombe: A Disappointing End to a Decade of Excellence







In a move that has sent shockwaves across the hockey world, Nick Bandurak, one of the sport’s biggest stars, has been left out of the men’s first-team squad at Holcombe Hockey Club against his will. After ten years of remarkable service, over 200 goals, and becoming the face of the Kent-based club, Bandurak’s departure is a loss many are struggling to comprehend.







Day 8 Results: 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024







Ranchi: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha advanced to the Semi Finals after victories in the Quarter Finals on the eight day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 in Ranchi, Jharkhand today.



