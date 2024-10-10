Thursday 10 October 2024

Hockey India announces Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as Title Sponsor for PFC India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024



To make the PFC India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 accessible to all, entry to the matches will be free for spectators







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a state-owned company that provides financial assistance to India's power sector, as the Title Sponsor for the upcoming PFC India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024, scheduled to take place on 23rd and 24th October 2024 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.







Hockey India League 2024-25: Over 1000 players, including global stars, set to go under hammer at HIL 2024-25 Players' Auction



The men’s auction will be held on 13th and 14th October, while the historic women’s auction will take place on 15th October







New Delhi: The stage is set for the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL), as the players’ auction for the 2024-25 season is scheduled to take place from 13th to 15th October at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. After a 7-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.







Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more



The men’s auction will be held on October 13 and 14 while the historic women’s auction will take place on October 15.





FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh will be one of the major attractions in the HIL 2024-25 auction. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES



The players’ auction for the 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League (HIL) is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.







Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to have Aussie coaches



Bengal Tigers will train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) astro-turf ground here from December 10 to 19 before moving to Rourkela for the last leg of the camp before the start of HIL.



Y. B. Sarangi





Leander Paes (third from left) and Romesh Pathania (first from right) at the press conference. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, the city-based franchise making its debut in the Hockey India League (HIL) on its resumption this year, will have Australians Colin Batch and Glenn Turner as coaches of its men and women’s teams respectively.







Sreejesh’s knowledge of modern hockey will benefit junior side: Harmanpreet Singh



The PR Sreejesh-coached side will begin its Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 campaign on October 19 against Japan before facing Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in a round-robin stage.





Sreejesh’s new innings as coach will begin when India takes on Japan on October 19 in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu



Indian men’s team skipper Harmanpreet Singh believes that PR Sreejesh’s extensive knowledge of modern hockey will greatly benefit the junior side as he takes on his new role as coach.







The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam



P.R. Sreejesh became a national symbol of optimism and pride when he stood in the goal. Now that he has bid farewell to the sport, we decipher the man hockey loved back.



Pranay Rajiv





Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT



If you asked a random Malayali kid to sketch a Kerala town, it would likely resemble Kizhakkambalam. With its narrow but well-laid-out roads winding through vast, sun-soaked paddy fields and algae-covered ponds, Kizhakkambalam perfectly fits the image. But this town, located on the outskirts of Kochi, has something unique about it.







South Africa U21 Women named for Junior Africa Cup







South African Hockey has announced the SA U21 Women’s team to take on the Junior Africa Cup. South Africa, the defending champions, will head to Namibia from 30 November – 8 December this year, with the goal of qualifying for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025.







Round One Preview: Adelaide, Tassie & the Capital head off Road to Hobart Finals Pursuit







The wait is over and hockey is back! The Liberty Hockey One League season is set to get underway tomorrow.







Debutants headline Perth Thundersticks squads heading to Canberra







The 2024 Liberty Hockey One season is just days away from kicking off and the Perth Thundersticks have locked in their first squad for their season opener against Canberra Chill.







The NZ New Premier Hockey League (PHL) - Teams Announcement







With only three weeks to go until the first match of Aotearoa’s new elite domestic hockey competition starting on the November 2nd running through December 7th we are now excited to reveal the top talent which have been selected to play in each of the teams across the four Franchises: the Alpiners, Falcons, Mavericks, and Tridents.







Premier Hockey League to test Black Sticks



Felicity Reid





Sam Lane celebrates with Blair Tarrant after scoring for the Black Sticks at the Olympics. Photo: Simon Watts / Photosport



A hundred gamers and players on the cusp of making the senior national sides will go head-to-head in the inaugural Premier Hockey League seeking silverware and Black Sticks contracts.







Perak blast Police 14-0 in Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh





Two Perak players (in yellow and black) in action against a Police player in a Razak Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.



KUALA LUMPUR: Perak marched into the semi-finals after routing Police 14-0 in a Group B hockey match in the Razak Cup at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today (Oct 9).







EY Hockey League: Double weekend for the Men as Women’s League enters Round 3







Dublin, October 9: The excitement doesn’t stop in the EY Hockey League, with a double game weekend ahead for the Men’s Competition, and another scintillating round of fixtures ahead for the Women’s league.







Day 9 Results: 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024







Ranchi: Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand advanced to the Final after victories in their respective Semi Final matches on the ninth day of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 in Ranchi, Jharkhand today.







Rhiana Galvin: From Pembrokeshire to Paris for the Hoci Cymru Performance Analyst







Rhiana Galvin hasn’t taken long to make her name as a Performance Analyst in not only Welsh hockey, but far further afield as well.







The hockey warm up that prepares players better and reduces injury



A new resource on non-contact hockey injury prevention has been created by Tom Johnston from Edinburgh Napier University





Italy undergo some pre-match warm-ups PIC: Worldsportpics WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT Sankalp Tripathi



For most hockey players, and other winter sport players, the summer time is for rest and recovery from the season’s activities, maybe to do other activities as a change from the league, cup matches and training.



