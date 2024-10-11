Friday 11 October 2024

Major Dhyan Chand Stadium Gets Facelift Ahead of India-Germany Hockey Series



By Ritayan Basu





Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi (PTI)



Once it chronicled Mir Ranjan Negi’s epic fall from grace, Dhanraj Pillay’s artistic stick-work and Sandeep Singh’s muscular drag-flicks but in the past decade or so, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium seemed resigned to the fact that its glory days as epicentre of Indian hockey were a thing of past.







National hockey teams opt for target-free approach after ACT flop



By Aftar Singh





National junior coach I. Vickneswaran (left) during Thursday’s press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - PIC BY AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: How can a team be evaluated on their KPIs without any targets in place?







No target, no pressure for Young Tigers



By Aftar Singh



No target has been set for the Young Tigers at the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC), though they will be powered by nine players from last year's Junior World Cup.







HC Melbourne’s leaders locked in and ready to tackle Adelaide Fire







A seasoned trio of captains has been named ahead of HC Melbourne’s showdown with Adelaide Fire in Round 1 of the Liberty Hockey One League. Damon Steffens will lead the men’s team, while Hannah Gravenall and Rachael Lynch will share captaincy duties for the women.







Staines twins have no chill as they eye Kookaburras double with fiery Hockey One showing







The Staines twins, Jake and Ben, unquestionably play their hockey for the Canberra Chill the Australian way – full of flair, entertainment and distinction that will thrill Liberty Hockey One League fans.







NSW NSW welcomes Pride in Sport as 2024 Charitable Partner







Following a successful 2023 NSW Pride, Pride in Pride round, Hockey NSW and NSW Pride are excited to today announce Pride in Sport as NSW Pride’s 2024 Charitable Partner.







Pahang out to stop Terengganu scoring machine Faizal



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu ace striker Faizal Saari will be in action in the semi-finals of the Razak Cup hockey tournament at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang face a daunting task against favourites Terengganu, who are led by ace striker Faizal Saari, in the semi-finals of the Razak Cup hockey tournament at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Former champions Scorpions eye redemption



By Agnes Makhandia



After finishing fourth last season, former champions Strathmore University Scorpions are optimistic about their prospects in this season's Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League.







Hockey Jharkhand crowned Champions of 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024







10th October 2024, Ranchi: Hockey Jharkhand was crowned as the Champion as they defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the Final, after eleven days of action-packed matches at the 14th Hockey India Junior National Championship 2024. Hockey Haryana also won the Bronze medal after defeating Hockey Haryana.







Dar Hockey Academy credited with Customs’ heroics at National Juniors



By Ijaz Chaudhry







257ab6ce-12d9-4ca7-a730-3ff920609b5fPakistan’s 37th National Junior Hockey Championships in Islamabad ended a few days back. 10 of the 16 competing teams included 23 Dar Hockey Academy boys.







College Games to Watch: October 10 - 16







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of October 10 - October 16.







Freshmen Annemijn Klijnhout, Ella Gaitan play pivotal roles for Maryland field hockey



Aidan Currie





Annemijn Klijnhout maneuvers around defenders during Maryland field hockey’s 1-0 loss to Northwestern on Sept. 27, 2024. (Akash Raghu/The Diamondback)



Maryland women’s field hockey freshman Annemijn Klijnhout miscontrolled a pass early in the second half against No. 12 Iowa Sunday.



