Saturday 12 October 2024

Excitement Builds for U.S. Masters Athletes at Upcoming WMH World Cup Cape Town







CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup Cape Town begins tomorrow in Cape Town, South Africa. Four U.S. Masters teams will play against teams from all over the world in an atmosphere of competition and camaraderie.







WMH Wold Cup fixtures







‘HIL is set to revive Indian hockey's golden era,’ says former Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Sardar Singh



The men’s auction will be held on the 13th and 14th of October, while the historic women’s auction will take place on 15th October







Bengaluru: Former Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain and recipient of the highest sports award in the country - The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2017, Sardar Singh is ecstatic with the return of Hockey India League and hopes for an edge of the seat Auction in two days’ time.







Hockey India League all set to spark auction bidding war





Hockey India League had been a men's tournament in previous editions PIC: HIL



The anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL) moves a step forward this weekend when the first auction after a seven-year hiatus starts on Sunday in New Delhi.







Johor and Terengganu to clash in Razak Cup final



By Aftar Singh





Johor (in blue) in action against Perak in the Razak Cup semi-finals at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Hosts Johor will take on Terengganu in the men's Razak Cup hockey final at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru tomorrow.







Can GHK make the breakthrough at Titwood



After four games in the Scottish women`s Premiership campaign GHK has emerged as one of the early success stories.







