Sunday 13 October 2024

Hockey India League Launches YouTube Channel to Make HIL 2024-25 Auction Accessible Worldwide



The HIL auction 2024-25 will also be broadcast on DD Sports in India







New Delhi: Hockey India League has taken a significant step towards global fan engagement by launching its official YouTube channel today. This move is aimed at making the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 players' auction accessible to fans worldwide, free of charge.







Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Over 550 players set to go under the hammer



Over 400 domestic and over 150 overseas men’s players have registered for the auction



New Delhi: The much-anticipated revival of the Hockey India League is set to take off with the Men’s Auction in New Delhi on Sunday. 400 domestic and over 150 overseas men’s players have registered to stand a chance to feature in one of the eight Men’s Teams when the Hockey India League kicks off in Rourkela later this year.







Men's HIL Auctions 2024: Five overseas players who can spark a bidding war



Here are the foreign players who can take the teams on a spending spree at the Hockey India League auctions.



With the return of the Hockey India League, the excitement of having foreign stars to play in the country is increasing.







Men's HIL Auctions 2024: Five Indian players who can fetch the most money



Here is the list of five Indian players who can make the teams break their bank at the men's auctions of the Hockey India League.



With the return of the Hockey India League, the excitement of having to see quality hockey stars in the country is increasing.







Netherland's Paul van Ass picked as UP Rudras coach



Lucknow franchise in the Hockey India League gets Olympic Gold medal winning coach.



Lucknow franchise in the Hockey India League, UP Rudras, now have a new head coach. Netherland's Paul van Ass, who won the gold medal with the Dutch women's team in the Paris Olympics, has been picked as the new headman.







Terengganu win Razak Cup title after fightback



Terengganu players (in blue) in action against Johor players. - Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu came back from a goal down to beat hosts Johor 2-1 in the Razak Cup hockey final at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru on Saturday.







Poor planning blamed for national juniors' Razak Cup absence



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu players and officials celebrate with the trophy after winning the Razak Cup final at Taman Daya Stadium, Johor Baru, on Saturday. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) must wake up and better plan its annual tournament calendar.



