Monday 14 October 2024

WMH World Cup 2024

Cape Town



Fixtures, live scores and results







Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25, Day 1: Harmanpreet, Abhishek, Hardik fetches big bids



16 crores 88 lakhs 50 thousand were spent on the opening day of the Hockey India League Players Auction







New Delhi: It was an eventful opening day of the Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25 as 54 players, including 18 overseas players were sold here on Sunday. All eight franchises spent as many as 16 crores 88 lakhs 50 thousand on day 1 as the Indian Men's Hockey team core players, along with overseas drag-flickers fetched big bids.







HIL mela starts with a bang; Indian players excel overseas players onbuy



Former Indian coaches Graham Reid, Paul Van Ass, Cedric D’Souza join contemporary legends Sardar Singh, PR Sreejesh, VR Raghunath to present what the HIL promises: A galaxy of hockey greats in one platform. All were present today at Hyatt Regency being part of the renewed Hokey India League’s auction. However, what caught the eyes on the sunny Sunday evening was the quicksilver auction process. Players were sold and unsold in a matter of seconds, creating in its wake quite excitement, suspense and even frustration. By and large, for a change, Indian players were sold like hot cakes, cost more than the overseas players.







Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh top buys on Day 1 of Hockey India League player auction



Harmanpreet and Hardik were among the most sought-after players in the HIL auction given the important roles that they had played in helping India win a second consecutive Olympic bronze in Paris as well as the Asian Champions Trophy last month.





Harmanpreet Singh captained India to the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics in August and also finished the leading goal-scorer in the tournament with 10 strikes. Reuters



India men’s captain Harmanpreet Singh and vice captain Hardik Singh were among the top buys at the Hockey India League player auctions on Sunday, the two senior players breaching the Rs 70 lakh mark. While Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet went to the JSW Sports-owned Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh, his deputy Hardik joined UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh.







DAY 1 AUCTION: 36 Indian & 18 Foreign players bought. The complete list







36 Indian players and 18 overseas players have been bought together by 10 HIL Franchises on Day One of much awaited players Auction.







Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







Hyderabad Toofans squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab), Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse







Punjab & Haryana franchise signs legends Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal



K. ARUMUGAM







Contemporary legends Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal, both Khel Rata award winners, will assume new role as mentor and coach of the Delhi & Haryana franchises of JSW Sports, which has now formed ‘Soorma Hockey Club’.

/





Kalinga Lancers appoint David John as Strategy Director and AB Subbaiah as Team Manager



Speaking on the appointments, Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium, said: ‘We are thrilled to have David and Dr. Subbaiah join the Kalinga Lancers leadership.’





David John, Strategy Director and AB Subbaiah, Team Manager of Kalinga Lancers. Image credit: Kalinga Lancers



Kalinga Lancers on Sunday announced the appointment of David John as Strategy Director and AB Subbaiah as Team Manager for the Kalinga Lancers, ahead of the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024, following a seven-year hiatus.







Pakistan Sports Board set to clamp down on Hockey federation



By Hadia Batool



The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has made the decision to firmly oppose the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) leadership.







Round One Wrap: Thundersticks women fire warning shot & Tassie men claim equal top spot







A dramatic opening round has ignited season five of the Liberty Hockey One League, here’s how your team fared with everything you need to know after round one.







Weekend Round-Up: Loreto, Banbridge, Lisnagarvey and Three Rock maintain perfect start to the Season to top Irish EY Hockey League tables.







Dublin: A busy schedule of fixtures this weekend saw all 20 teams compete for the first time. For the Men, they faced an early double-game weekend to test each team’s depth and ability to rebound.







Lots of goals but no major movements at the top of the Scottish Premierships



The women`s top Premiership game of the day at Titwood ended with a 3-1 win for home side Clydesdale Western over GHK. The result keeps Clydesdale on the same points as Watsonians but with an inferior goal difference. Emma McGregor, Ali Howie and Anna Winter were on target for Clydesdale while Joanne Boyle replied for GHK. But GHK slip back to fourth in the table.











NCAA Division 1 results and stories - 14 October



