Tuesday 15 October 2024

WMH World Cup Cape Town Day 1 & 2







CAPE TOWN, South Africa - After the first two days of the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, the USA teams have battled in some close contests.







Farewell to Legends: Hockey Icons Retire After Paris 2024







The Paris 2024 Olympic Games marked the end of an era as some of the most celebrated hockey players of our time hung up their sticks, leaving behind an incredible legacy. These players have not only set the bar for excellence but have also shaped the game in remarkable ways with their skills, dedication, and leadership. Here’s a tribute to these legends who bid farewell to international hockey after Paris 2024.







Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 2: Franchises assemble robust men's squads for 2024/25 season



Victor Wegnez (40 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) emerged as the costliest player on Day 2, while Moriangthem Rabichandra (32 lakh to Kalinga Lancers) was the top Indian buy







New Delhi,: The Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25 for the men's competition was successfully conducted in New Delhi on 13th and 14th October 2024. All eight franchises assembled robust squads for the upcoming season, scheduled to take place in Rourkela later this year.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Belgium's Victor Wegnez, Netherlands' Thierry Brinkman among top overseas buys on Day 2



Other top overseas buys included the Dutch Captain Thierry Brinkman (Rs 38 lakh) and Belgium’s Arthur Van Doren (Rs lakh), sold to Kalinga Lancers.





Belgium's Victor Wegnez was the costliest overseas buy on Day 2 of the Hockey India League player auction. Reuters



Overseas players fetched significant bids on Day 2 of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 player auction in New Delhi on Monday, with Belgium’s Victor Wegnez (sold for Rs 40 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club) becoming the costliest buy.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Full list of players sold ahead of sixth edition of league



Here are all the players that have been sold in the auction for the sixth edition of the Hockey India League (HIL), which returns to action after a seven-year absence.





Members of the Indian team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, were among the most expensive buys at the Hockey India League auction. AP



The Hockey India League (HIL) returned to business after lying dormant for seven years with the player auction for the sixth season getting underway on Sunday. India captain Harmanpreet Singh and his deputy Hardik Singh as well as young forward Abhishek Nain were among the top earners on the opening day by fetching bids in excess of Rs 70 lakh.







Complete List of players bought in Closed Door Auction



s2h team



Every team was given discretion to buy any four unsold or available talents after they have bidded for 20 players. It was done closed door which was completed in the late midnight of Monday. The 32 players list is given below.







Zach Wallace becomes most expensive GB player



By Rod Gilmour







Lavish spending largely failed to materialise in the first half of day two bidding action in the Hockey India League (HIL) auction, with bargains picked up as well as some players surprisingly left unsold.







Jeremy Hayward breaks records as 12 Kookaburras are snapped up at India Hockey League Auction







Jeremy Hayward has had a day to remember at the India Hockey League auction, after becoming the third most sought-after international to be picked up on the opening day.







Goalkeeper James Mazarelo sparks bidding frenzy





Ollie Payne and James Mazarelo share medal success with England PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



GB and England goalkeeper James Mazarelo sparked a bidding war on a lengthy final day in the men’s Hockey India League player auction.







Explained: Why the banned Tom Craig was purchased in the HIL auction



Tom Craig was banned by Hockey Australia for being caught in possession of a banned substance during 2024 Paris Olympics.







The two days of men's Hockey India League auctions turned out to be intense with eight teams battling for the elite players in the world.







Hockey India League Auctions 2024: Most expensive foreign players



Gonzalo Peillat and Jip Janssen were two most expensive foreign players at the Hockey India League auctions.



The men's players' auction of the Hockey India League 2024 ended with two days full of intense bidding, arguments, and tactical picks by the eight teams playing in the tournament.







Hockey India League Auctions 2024: Most expensive Indian players



From Harmanpreet Singh to Jugraj, here are the top five Indian expensive players from men's Hockey India League auctions.



The men's players' auction of the Hockey India League 2024 ended with two days full of intense bidding, arguments, and tactical picks by the eight teams playing in the tournament.







Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 to feature four teams, two more to join next season



The inaugural season of the women’s edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.





The event will include the participation of seasoned goalkeeper Savita. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The inaugural season of the women’s edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams owned by Resolute Sports and BC Jindal Group to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.







Indian junior men's hockey team leaves for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024



Playing under PR Sreejesh for the first time, the Indian junior men's hockey team will start the campaign against Japan.







The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team left for Malaysia, in the late hours of Monday, to participate in the 12th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup.







Nick Bandurak sacked as Holcombe women’s coach







A week after he departed Holcombe men, Nick Bandurak has exited “effective immediately” as women’s coach, the club stated on Monday.







Day 1 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2024







New Delhi: The 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship began today at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, New Delhi, with Central Reserve Police Force, Tamil Nadu Police, Central Board of Direct Taxes, and Sashastra Seema Bal claiming victories in their respective matches.







No. 6 Maryland field hockey earns fourth-straight win with 4-1 victory over American



Aidan Currie





Maryland field hockey celebrates during its 4-1 win against American on Oct. 14, 2024.(Akash Raghu/The Diamondback)



Penalty corners have been promising outlets for No. 6 Maryland field hockey in recent games. That trend continued against American on Monday night.







No. 6 Maryland field hockey dispatches American, 4-1



The Terps have scored three goals or more for the fourth straight game.



By Nolan Rogalski



On a brisk Monday evening in College Park, No. 6 Maryland field hockey triumphed over American, 4-1.







Field Hockey Shuts Down Quinnipiac 4-0







PROVIDENCE, R.I –Lucy Adams, Mia Karine Myklebust and Kiersten Smith all scored for the Bears (5-6, 2-2 Ivy) to take down Quinnipiac (2-12, 0-4 Big East) Monday afternoon as Kylee Del Monte earned her second shutout of the season.







Temple eyes championship amid historic win streak



After a four-game losing streak, Temple Field Hockey has reeled off six straight wins to climb back in postseason contention.



Colin Schofield





Temple Field Hockey's season looked bleak after a four game losing streak, but the Owls have won six games in a row to reignited their postseason hopes | ERIKA MONN / THE TEMPLE NEWS



About a month ago, Temple appeared to hit a road bump. The Owls were blanked by No. 3 Virginia on Sept. 6 before dropping a nailbiter to Richmond just two days later. The losses kickstarted a downward spiral after beginning the year 2-0.



