Wednesday 16 October 2024

Young Tigers outshine Kiwis in friendly

By Aftar Singh



Malaysia's Che Nur Aqilrullah Che Khairulzi Anwar (in blue) scoring a goal against New Zealand in a friendly hockey match yesterday in Johor Baru. - Pic courtesy from MHC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers absorbed pressure from their New Zealand counterparts before winning 2-1 in a friendly yesterday as they prepare for the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) starting on Oct 19.







Hiccups but history has been made, women’s commercial league born

K. ARUMUGAM

Thinktanks of Hockey India League.2 wanted to have six women’s teams though it was two less than men’s. However, they had to further trim to four yesterday due to various factors. Secondly, once the auction started on third day today — first two days were allotted to men’s — the impact of reducing the teams number by two started impacting. Choices narrowed down by two-thirds, the creamy players were bought rather easily, leaving chances of domestic and rising stars getting into the HIL fold bleak if not in disarray.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Franchises assemble strong squads ahead of inaugural women's competition

Udita, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 32 lakh, emerged as the most expensive buy at the Women's HIL Player Auction

New Delhi: The Hockey India League Player Auction 2024/25 for the women's competition was successfully conducted in New Delhi on 15th October 2024. All four franchises assembled strong squads for the inaugural season, scheduled to take place in Ranchi later this year.







Costliest players at the Auction; Harmanpreet Singh and Udita thrilled to begin Hockey India League

Udita was acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 32 lakh while Soorma Hockey Club bagged Harmanpreet Singh for 78 lakh

New Delhi: After three days of intense bidding wars, eight Men’s and four Women’s Teams are ready to face each other in the Hockey India League 2024-25 in December. Indian Hockey Team defenders Harmanpreet Singh and Udita were the most wanted players in the Auction of the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League. Udita was acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 32 lakh while Soorma Hockey Club bagged Harmanpreet Singh for 78 lakh.







Five most expensive players from Women's Hockey India League Auctions

Udita Duhan of Indian women's hockey team

The historic Women's Hockey India League concluded as the four teams filled their rosters with 24 players.







Women's Hockey India League 2024: Full squad of four teams

The first-ever Women's Hockey India League auctions ended with four teams filling up their roster of 24 players as the three-day auctions for HIL 2024 came to an end.







Jocelyn Bartram earns huge payday as 6 Aussies snapped up at India Hockey League Auction

Hockeyroos goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram's 2024 just got a whole lot sweeter, after she became the first international to be picked up at the Hockey India League auction for 15 lakhs (AUD 26,605).







Irish internationals to play in Women's Hockey India League



Katie Mullan has joined Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Image source, Getty Images

Ireland captain Katie Mullan was sold to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the first Women's Hockey India League auction.







Janneke Schopman returns to India for Women’s Hockey India League but what changed

by Anukul Chauhan

As the inaugural season of the Women’s Hockey India League approaches, the excitement is building, and all eyes will be on Janneke Schopman and her Odisha Warriors as they look to make a mark in this historic tournament.







'I hope more franchises join women's HIL next year,': Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal hopes that more teams will join the existing four teams in the women's Hockey India League from next season.

By Pritish Raj



Rani Rampal during women's Hockey India League auctions. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)

New Delhi: Women's Hockey India League is set to make its debut with the auctions underway in the capital city of New Delhi on Tuesday.







Day 2 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2024

New Delhi: Day 2 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi, saw strong performances from Sports Authority of India, Union Bank of India, and Railway Sports Promotion Board, each claiming comprehensive victories in their respective pool matches.



