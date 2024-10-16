Thursday 17 Octobeer 2024

U.S. Masters Teams Progress through WMH World Cup Pool Stage, O-40 Women Secures Spot in Quarterfinals







CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The U.S. Masters Teams have progressed through the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup pool stage, with the men finishing up on Thursday, while the women are already heading into crossovers. With two more days of pool play for the men, the O-40 still have to meet South Africa and the O-65 still need to face Ireland and Italy. The O-35 Women head into crossovers on Friday against Australia A, while the O-40 Women finished at the top of their pool to secure a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.







Malaysians stay calm against brawny Britain



By Aftar Singh





Young Tigers beat brawny Britain 1-0 in a hockey friendly at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Young Tigers beat brawny Britain 1-0 in a hockey friendly at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







GB team ready for action at the Sultan of Johor Cup







An 18-strong men’s squad of Under 21 players are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the Sultan of Johor Cup.







Scots to appear at the Sultan of Johor Cup







Scotland’s Tommy Austin and Calum Douglas have been names in an 18-strong men’s squad of under 21 players competing at the Sultan of Johor Cup.







Hockey legend Sreejesh to lead India for SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who won back-to-back bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, will coach the Indian team for the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) which begins on Saturday. - PIC CREDIT:X/@16Sreejesh



KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who won back-to-back bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, will coach the Indian team for the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) which begins on Saturday.







U17 Men’s Team Travels to Malaysia for Mirnawan Cup



Canada takes on international field in Kuala Lumpur







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the U17 Men’s roster that will be traveling to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to compete in the third annual iteration of the Mirnawan Cup. The tournament will take place at the iconic Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium. The tournament will feature eight teams in the U17 Boys and Girls division and is a great opportunity to give U17 athletes international exposure.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Soorma spend big on Harmanpreet, ex-Olympic winner bags huge deal and more takeaways



The Hockey India League auction for the 2024-25 season took place between 13 October to 15 October in New Delhi. Let’s now take a look at some key takeaways from the HIL Player Auction.





Harmanpreet Singh became the most expensive player at the HIL player auction after Soorma Hockey Club acquired him for Rs 78 lakh. Reuters



The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) Player Auction ahead of the 2024-25 season took place for both men and women between 13 October and 15 October in New Delhi. While the men’s auction took place across two days on 13 and 14 October, the women’s auction was held on a single day, on 15 October.







Graham Reid's homecoming and reunion with his 'band of boys'



For the Hockey India League, Graham Reid has built the Delhi squad around familiar faces.



By Pritish Raj





Graham Reid famously coached the Indian men's team to a historic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (File Photo)



New Delhi: When the Hockey India League was announced with a total of eight teams in the men's tournaments, a lot of speculation regarding the foreign coaches started trickling in.







Round Two Preview: Near sold out Newcastle to host double blockbuster as triple champs Blaze launch title defence







Canberra, Newcastle & Perth are up! As round two of the Liberty Hockey One League gets underway this Friday night.







Brisbane Blaze take on arch rivals NSW Pride in their first game of 2024







The Brisbane Blaze are set to take the pitch for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon. The Men’s match is a rematch of the 2023 Grand Final which saw the Brisbane Blaze beat the NSW Pride in a nail biting shoot out.







Perth Thundersticks unleash fresh faces for first home double-header







The Perth Thundersticks are back on home soil for Round 2 of the 2024 Liberty Hockey One season this weekend, with both teams featuring limited changes.







Irish EY Hockey League: Women’s Double Weekend and Men’s Round 4







Dublin: The fourth week of the 2024/25 EY Hockey League boasts another busy schedule as this week the Women’s sides have a double-weekend to contest with. A host of local and interprovincial derbies lie ahead for the competing sides as many vie for their place at the top of the table, while others go into battle still trying to find their feet.







ESM Lions get their claws stuck into the Scottish men’s Premiership while GHK chase down Wildcats in the women’s Premiership



Perhaps another success story in the making – ESM Lions are getting their claws stuck into the men`s Premiership with an impressive start to the season.







Shining silver, Tom Wickham returns to Alice Springs two decades on







20 years ago Kookaburras striker Tom Wickham packed up his life in Alice Springs as a 14-year-old hockey mad teenager and across Australia to continue his hockey dream.







Field Hockey: the case for No. 1: how Northwestern compares to North Carolina



Alex Boyko





Northwestern field hockey celebrates a goal during a game earlier this season. Daily file photo by Aanika Sawnhey



With five regular season games remaining, No. 2 Northwestern holds an unblemished 13-0 record. In Chapel Hill, the only other undefeated team in Division I Field Hockey, No. 1 North Carolina, stands at 10-0.







Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss



by Grace Sferrazza





Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE



The Boston University field hockey team came up short against Northeastern University with a 4-2 loss at New Balance Field.







John Douglas Martin 1941-2024







John Martin made his senior cap debut for Wales against Ireland at Cork on the 13th of March 1965. He was one of four debutants in the game alongside: HDV Bebb RP Meeres and TC Angear. At the time John was playing for Hounslow and played centre half for Wales in the game under the captaincy of GT Whiteway. The game was lost 1-0 after Ireland scored the only goal in the first half of the game. John played all of the games in 1965, all were close but not won: beaten by England at the Athletic Ground Penarth 1-0, by Scotland 1-2 at Ruabon and Belgium 0-1 at Pontypool.



