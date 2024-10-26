Sultan of Johor Cup - Records

By Tariq Ali



The twelfth edition of Sultan of Johor Cup under 21 men's hockey tournament is to be held at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia from 19th October to 26th October, 2024.



Six under 21 teams from the following countries have been participating

Australia, Great Britain, India, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand



Final standings of the previous editions

2011 - 1 Malaysia 2 Australia 3 South Korea 4 India 5 Pakistan 6 New Zealand

2012 - 1 Germany 2 India 3 Australia 4 Pakistan 5 New Zealand 6 Malaysia

2013 - 1 India 2 Malaysia 3 Argentina 4 Pakistan 5 South Korea 6 England

2014 - 1 India 2 Great Britain 3 Australia 4 New Zealand 5 Malaysia 6 Pakistan

2015 - 1 Great Britain 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Argentina 5 Australia 6 Pakistan

2016 - 1 Australia 2 Pakistan 3 Japan 4 England 5 Malaysia 6 New Zealand

2017 - 1 Australia 2 Great Britain 3 India 4 Malaysia 5 Japan 6 United States

2018 - 1 Great Britain 2 India 3 Australia 4 Japan 5 Malaysia 6 New Zealand

2019 - 1 Great Britain 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 Australia 6 New Zealand

2020 - not held

2021 - not held

2022 - 1 India 2 Australia 3 Great Britain 4 Japan 5 South Africa 6 Malaysia

2023 - 1 Germany 2 Australia 3 India 4 Pakistan 5 Great Britain 6 New Zealand 7 Malaysia 8 South Africa



Highest match scores

India 22-0 United States, 2017

Australia 19-0 United States, 2017

Malaysia 18-0 United States, 2017

Japan 14-0 United States, 2017

Great Britain 11-0 United States, 2017

Japan 11-0 United States, 2017



Most individual goals in a match

5 goals - Nathan Ephraums - Australia 10-0 United States, 2017

5 goals - Harmanjit Singh - India 22-0 United States, 2017

5 goals - Aiman Rozemi - Malaysia 18-0 United States, 2017



Most individual goals in an edition

10 goals - Luke Taylor - Great Britain, 2015

9 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India, 2014

9 goals - Nathan Ephraums - Australia, 2017

9 goals - Dilpreet Singh - India, 2017