Sultan of Johor Cup - Records

By Tariq Ali
The twelfth edition of Sultan of Johor Cup under 21 men's hockey tournament is to be held at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia from 19th October to 26th October, 2024.
Six under 21 teams from the following countries have been participating
Australia, Great Britain, India, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand
Final standings of the previous editions
2011 - 1 Malaysia 2 Australia 3 South Korea 4 India 5 Pakistan 6 New Zealand
2012 - 1 Germany 2 India 3 Australia 4 Pakistan 5 New Zealand 6 Malaysia
2013 - 1 India 2 Malaysia 3 Argentina 4 Pakistan 5 South Korea 6 England
2014 - 1 India 2 Great Britain 3 Australia 4 New Zealand 5 Malaysia 6 Pakistan
2015 - 1 Great Britain 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Argentina 5 Australia 6 Pakistan
2016 - 1 Australia 2 Pakistan 3 Japan 4 England 5 Malaysia 6 New Zealand
2017 - 1 Australia 2 Great Britain 3 India 4 Malaysia 5 Japan 6 United States
2018 - 1 Great Britain 2 India 3 Australia 4 Japan 5 Malaysia 6 New Zealand
2019 - 1 Great Britain 2 India 3 Malaysia 4 Japan 5 Australia 6 New Zealand
2020 - not held
2021 - not held
2022 - 1 India 2 Australia 3 Great Britain 4 Japan 5 South Africa 6 Malaysia
2023 - 1 Germany 2 Australia 3 India 4 Pakistan 5 Great Britain 6 New Zealand 7 Malaysia 8 South Africa
Highest match scores
India 22-0 United States, 2017
Australia 19-0 United States, 2017
Malaysia 18-0 United States, 2017
Japan 14-0 United States, 2017
Great Britain 11-0 United States, 2017
Japan 11-0 United States, 2017
Most individual goals in a match
5 goals - Nathan Ephraums - Australia 10-0 United States, 2017
5 goals - Harmanjit Singh - India 22-0 United States, 2017
5 goals - Aiman Rozemi - Malaysia 18-0 United States, 2017
Most individual goals in an edition
10 goals - Luke Taylor - Great Britain, 2015
9 goals - Harmanpreet Singh - India, 2014
9 goals - Nathan Ephraums - Australia, 2017
9 goals - Dilpreet Singh - India, 2017