Friday 18 October 2024

WMH World Cup 2024

Cape Town



North Coast players chase silverware at Masters Hockey World Cup



Mixed results in opening rounds



James Anderson





Some of the local World Cup representatives. Danielle Robert-Hardman, Genevieve Chisholm, Zenon Jagiela, Lauren Glossop, Jaclyn Capazario, Shelley Jones and Joanne le Roux.



Thirteen North Coast hockey masters have begun their bid for international silverware.







U.S. Masters Competing in WMH World Cups with Support from Corporate Sponsors







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The U.S. Men's and Women's Masters Teams are making a mark in international field hockey competition! Since last spring, USA Field Hockey has been working in conjunction with the U.S. Masters to assist the eleven teams competing or preparing for the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cups in Cape Town, South Africa (October 12 to 21) and Auckland, New Zealand (November 7 to 16).







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



19 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v JPN (RR)

19 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v GBR (RR)

19 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v NZL (RR)



Pool Standings



Sultan of Johor Cup - Records



By Tariq Ali



The twelfth edition of Sultan of Johor Cup under 21 men's hockey tournament is to be held at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia from 19th October to 26th October, 2024.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team prepared for 12th Sultan of Johor 2024



India will begin their campaign against Japan tomorrow







Johor (Malaysia): The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will begin their 12th Sultan of Johor Cup campaign tomorrow in Johor, Malaysia. Beginning from October 19, India will face off against hosts Malaysia, Japan, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand and hope to make to it to Final scheduled for October 26.







Vickneswaran doesn't want to take any more risk



By Aftar Singh





National junior hockey coach I. Vickneswaran doesn't want to see more of his boys getting hurt before the Sultan of Johor Cup starts on Saturday. - NSTP/Owee Ah Chun



KUALA LUMPUR: National junior hockey coach I. Vickneswaran doesn't want to see more of his boys getting hurt before the Sultan of Johor Cup starts on Saturday.







A not-so-happy Deepavali for Naaveennash



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: It will be a not-so-happy Deepavali for hockey forward T. Naaveennash Panicker after he was dropped from the Malaysia team for the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) which begins tomorrow at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.







FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025: Ticket sales begin today!







The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025 promises to be one of the most exciting events in the indoor hockey calendar, bringing together the world’s top teams for a high-paced, action-packed tournament. Set to take place in the historic city of Poreč, Croatia, from 3-9 February, 2025, the event will see elite men’s and women’s teams from across the globe battle for supremacy in this unique and fast-paced format of the game.







The Punishment That Never Was?



By Ashley Morrison



Everyone makes mistakes. Unfortunately, the severity of those mistakes can vary as can the consequences.







Rana Waheed joins HC Melbourne for 2024 Hockey One League







Pakistani striker Rana Waheed is set to make his debut for HC Melbourne in the upcoming 2024 Liberty Hockey One League. Rana will join the team for their first home game against the Perth Thundersticks on Saturday 26th October.







Everything you need to know ahead of the Perth Thundersticks’ Round 2 clash v Tassie Tigers







The 2024 Perth Thundersticks’ first double-header at home for this year’s Liberty Hockey One season is here! WA’s elite men and women are set to take on Tassie Tigers on Sunday 20 October at Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University.







Bold move to quit job and head to Tassie pays off for Tigers debutant Holly Gilbar







It’s been an extraordinary ascension for midfielder Holly Gilbar who made an impressive Hockey One League debut as the Tassie Tigers earned their first points of the campaign in round one of the Liberty Hockey One League on Saturday.







Day 3 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2024







New Delhi: Day 3 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi saw Sports Authority of India, Union Bank of India, and Railway Sports Promotion Board secure comprehensive wins in their respective pool matches.







College Games to Watch: October 17 - 23







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of October 17 - 23.







No. 8 Maryland field hockey weekend preview: No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan



Two top-10 matchups at The Plex could define the Terps’ season.



By Nolan Rogalski



In a weekend that could potentially define No. 8 Maryland field hockey’s season, the Terps will welcome No. 3 Ohio State Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 7 Michigan Sunday at noon. Both games will stream on Big Ten Plus.







Maryland field hockey’s improved penalty corners have fueled recent success



Aidan Currie





Emma Deberdine strikes the ball during Maryland field hockey’s 1-0 loss to Northwestern on Sept. 27, 2024. (Akash Raghu/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey’s biggest game of the regular season — a rivalry matchup against No. 2 Northwestern — was decided by the Terps’ penalty corner woes. They went scoreless despite tallying seven.







Local South African rising hockey star defies stroke





Bianca Rees-Gibbs. PHOTO: SUPPLIED



A fun, loving and caring learner from Eunice High School, Bianca Rees-Gibbs (17), is just like any teenage girl who enjoys spending time with her friends and loved ones.







How to be game-ready in hockey: A neuromuscular training based warm up



In the second of a two-part series, Tom Johnston from Edinburgh Napier University offers a solution for injury prevention in hockey







Non-contact injuries to knees, hamstrings and ankles are common in hockey.







Pakistan recognised by FIH as a turf field builder







LAHORE - The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has officially included Pakistan in its list of recognized turf field builders.







Opinion: Male field hockey players aren’t dangerous, the sport is.



By Anna Knepley





Illustration by Rachel Choi



On Sept. 10, a Massachusetts high school field hockey team forfeited a game against an opponent due to a male player on their opponent’s roster. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School opted out of playing Somerset Berkley Regional High School citing safety concerns, seemingly related to an injury that one of their players sustained from a male player on a different team last season.



