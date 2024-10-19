Saturday 19 October 2024

WMH World Cup 2024

Cape Town



WMH World Cup Continues On, U.S. Masters Teams Making Great Strides







CAPE TOWN, South Africa - As the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa continues on, the U.S. Masters Teams are making great strides. The O-40 and O-65 Men wrapped up pool play, while the O-40 Women will play for 5th to 8th place after falling to Chile in the quarterfinals.







Father and Son Russel and Nic Gill Team Up for World Masters Hockey World Cup Glory



by Nothando Mthembu





Father and son duo Russel and Nic Gill share a love for hockey that not only speaks to the value of family but will also see them representing South Africa on the world stage at the electrifying World Masters Hockey World Cup. Photo Credit: Masters Hockey SA via Facebook.



Cape Town, South Africa – In an unfolding story of family, passion, and athletic prowess, Russel and Nic Gill, a father-son duo, are set to make waves representing their country together at the World Masters Hockey World Cup in the Mother City!







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



19 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v JPN (RR)

19 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v GBR (RR)

19 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v NZL (RR)



20 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v GBR (RR)

20 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v NZL (RR)

20 Oct 2024 20:35 JPN v MAS (RR)



Pool Standings



Sultan of Johor Cup: India’s performance over the years



India has claimed the title three times, tying with Great Britain for the most championships in the tournament’s history.





Rohit will be the vice captain of the Indian team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Indian junior men’s hockey team is set to kick off its 12th Sultan of Johor Cup campaign in Johor, Malaysia, starting October 19. India will compete against host nation Malaysia, as well as Japan, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, with hopes of reaching the final scheduled for October 26.







‘He is Sardar Singh’s clone’: Meet the 21-year-old hockey playmaker who fetched 10 times his base price in HIL auctions



Rajinder Singh is from the same village as Sardar Singh, plays in the same position as the legendary midfielder and is mentored by the former India captain. This week, he got picked by Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League and is knocking on the doors of the national team.



Mihir Vasavda.







Rajinder Singh shares a video of his mentor Sardar Singh, he’s been obsessively watching for the last decade or so. Of a skill so mind-blowing that if, say, a Messi performed it, that would be trending all over, be the news peg of countless hagiographies and turn the victims into memes.







NSW Pride to host sell-out blockbuster Hockey fixture in Newcastle this Saturday







This is the first time NSW Pride has taken a game to Newcastle, which has proven a successful move with the local and surrounding Hockey community relishing the opportunity to attend a blockbuster afternoon of Hockey with tickets sold-out.







Day 4 Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2024







New Delhi: The Quarter-Finals of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi, saw Sports Authority of India, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women win their respective Quarter-Final fixtures.







Umpire Oli Brown among eight umpires selected to join the EuroHockey Umpire Development Program for 2025 & 2026



Dublin: Ulster and Ireland umpire Oli Brown has been announced as one of eight umpires selected to join Group 17 of the EuroHockey Umpire Development Program.







Top teams set for the Mombasa Open national hockey tournament



By Ernest Ndunda





Kenya Police players celebrate after scoring in a past match. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]



Former champions Kenya Police and DTE Western Jaguars will be the teams to beat during the Mombasa national hockey tournament that starts on Saturday at the Mombasa Sports Club.







PM Must Make Pakistan Hockey Officials Accountable



Shahid Akhtar Hashmi



Pakistan sports standards are dwindling in a year when the country won its first-ever gold medal at the Olympics. While Nadeem Arshad provided the nation a momentous occasion but the most popular sport cricket and the national sport hockey have dipped disappointingly. Ask any Gen Z representative and they will laugh when told hockey is our national sport. You will not find a hockey stick in any sports shop in your neighbourhood as very few boys now play the sport.







USA Field Hockey Releases Updated National Club Rankings Following 2024 RCC & NCC







COLORADO SPRINGS, C.O. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to release updated outdoor National Club Rankings after the successful completion of the 2024 Regional and National Club Championships.











NCAA Division 1 results and stories - 19 October



