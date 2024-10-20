Sunday 20 October 2024

WMH World Cup 2024

Cape Town



Fixtures, live scores and results







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



19 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v JPN (RR) 4 - 1

19 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v GBR (RR) 1 - 3

19 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v NZL (RR) 2 - 3



20 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v GBR (RR)

20 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v NZL (RR)

20 Oct 2024 20:35 JPN v MAS (RR)



21 Oct 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Sultan of Johor Cup: India Colts register a dominant 4-2 victory against Japan







Johor Bahru: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team made an impressive start to their campaign here at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday with a stunning 4-2 win against Japan. Goals were scored by Amir Ali (12'), Gurjot Singh (36'), Anand Sourabh Kushwaha (44') and Ankit Pal (47') in India's win while Tsubasa Tanaka (26') and Rakusei Yamanaka (57') scored for Japan.







SoJC: India Colts register a dominant 4-2 victory against Japan



K. ARUMUGAM







Playing its 60th match in the annals of Sultan of Johor Cup, India registered its 35th win in its tenth appearance today when beat Japan 4-2 in the opener. Thus, the Indian team led by Amir Ali, coached by PR Sreejesh — his maiden role as coach — added four more goals to its whopping 208 kitty. Its also 8th opening match win and only the third in five meets against Japan.







P R Sreejesh wins on coaching debut as Indian junior men’s team beats Japan 4-2



Indian junior men’s hockey team made an impressive start to its campaign at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday with a stunning 4-2 win against Japan.





Mohd Konain Dad in action. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Indian junior men’s hockey team made an impressive start to its campaign at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday with a stunning 4-2 win against Japan.







Malaysia off to a losing start in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Danish Danial (in blue) tries to get to the ball in the Sultan of Johor Cup match against New Zealand at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today. Pic courtesy of - Johor HA



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, playing with only 10-player in the final quarter, lost 3-2 to New Zealand in their Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) opening match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Hockey India names 22-member squad for PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 in New Delhi



The team will be Captained by Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captained by Vivek Sagar Prasad







New Delhi: Hockey India on Sunday named the 22-member Indian Men's Hockey team for the upcoming bilateral series against the reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi. The Indian team go into the two-match series, to be played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October, following a successful outing at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China where they defended the title becoming the only Asian team to win the prestigious event five times since its inception in 2011.







Hockey India League returns in a new avatar



The auction for the new-look Hockey India League threw up some interesting combinations, with some teams appearing stronger and better balanced, at least on paper.



Uthra Ganesan





The JSW-owned Soormas were willing to break the bank for the Indian captain, Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



The seven-year itch proved too strong for the Hockey India League, but returning in a new avatar later this year, HIL 2.0 is set to be a completely different affair. Scheduled to begin on December 28, it will feature new teams, new faces, new management, a revised format that restricts play to just two venues — at least for the first year — and the addition of a whole new women’s league, making it an exciting watch from the moment its revival was officially announced.







‘Pele of hockey’ in our midst



Ijaz Chaudhry







Pakistan’s former hockey international of the early 1980s, Major Peerzada has been regularly organising functions to honour hockey greats in ‘Meet a Hockey Stalwart’ series.







No. 10 Field Hockey Drops Overtime Contest Against No. 15 Princeton







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – For just the second time this season, No. 10 Harvard field hockey fell short in overtime, as the Crimson lost, 2-1, against Ivy League rival Princeton.







Field hockey falls to American on senior day







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to American, 5-1, in Patriot League action on Saturday afternoon at the Hart Turf Field.







JMU field hockey shuts out Bellarmine 6-0 with fifth consecutive MAC





Senior midfielder Cassidy Strittmatter assisted graduate midfielder Mia Julian for JMU's first goal in its 6-0 win over Bellarmine. Reed Marchese | The Breeze



JMU keeps its conference win streak alive after defeating Bellarmine 6-0. The Dukes are now 5-0 in their inaugural season in the MAC and with Friday’s win, JMU clinched a spot in its tournament.



