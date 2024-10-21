Monday 21 October 2024

WMH World Cup 2024

Cape Town



2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



20 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v GBR (RR) 6 - 4

20 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 2

20 Oct 2024 20:35 JPN v MAS (RR) 4 - 1



21 Oct 2024 is a rest day



22 Oct 2024 16:05 JPN v AUS (RR)

22 Oct 2024 18:15 NZL v GBR (RR)

22 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v IND (RR)



Pool Standings



India stun Great Britain with a 6-4 win



Goals by Mohd Konain Dad (7'), Dilraj Singh (17', 50'), Sharda Nand Tiwari (20', 50') and Manmeet Singh (26') ensured India's consecutive victory







Johor Bahru: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team continued their winning streak as they registered a stunning 6-4 win against Great Britain in a high-scoring game here at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup on Sunday. Goals by Mohd Konain Dad (7'), Dilraj Singh (17', 50'), Sharda Nand Tiwari (20', 50') and Manmeet Singh (26') ensured India' consecutive win while Rory Penrose's (2', 15'), Michael Royden (46', 59') put their name on the scoreboard for Great Britain.







Japan crush Malaysia in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Adam Ashraf Johari (in yellow) in action against Japan during today's SoJC match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. PIC FROM JOHOR HA



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, ranked 11th in the world junior rankings, paid the price for poor defending as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Japan in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru on Sunday.







India await as National Juniors seek redemption in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Zulhanif Sahran (left) in action against Japan during Sunday’s SoJC match at Taman Daya Stadium, Johor Baru. PIC FROM JOHOR HA



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey squad must find solutions and deliver something special to salvage pride after two consecutive defeats in the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC).







Hockey likely not to be part of 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games



The Glasgow organising team has earlier said they will include just 10 sports in the 2026 Games





File Photo



New Delhi: Field Hockey will be out from Commonwealth Games (CWG) Glasgow 2026, say sources. Field hockey will not be played in 2026 CWG with the official announcement most probably to be made on Monday, sources said.







Hockey’s global community to talk development at FIH Empowerment and Engagement Forum







As part of their first in-person global gathering since the 2018 Congress, the delegates of the 49th FIH Statutory Congress to be held in Oman (7-9 November) have been invited by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its President Tayyab Ikram to reflect and debate about key matters to grow hockey.







Round Two Wrap: The best debut we’ve seen? Thundersticks overshadow the defending champs season launch







Next-gen Kookaburras and star-studded action dominate the talking points of round two of the Liberty Hockey One League.







Semi-Final Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2024



Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Women secure spots in the Final







New Delhi: The Semi-Finals of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi saw Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Women claim victories to advance to the Final, scheduled to take place tomorrow.







Railways, IOC set up finale after winning semis of Women’s Inter-Departmental Hockey Nationals



Railways Sports Promotion Board beat Sports Authority of India 4-0 in the first semifinal while Indian Oil Corporation beat Central Board of Direct Taxes 4-1.



Uthra Ganesan





Packed with current and former India players and with 36 goals against its name already before the semifinal, RSPB took time to settle down against a stubborn SAI defence.| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Railways and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) set up a repeat of last year’s title clash, winning their respective semifinals at the 4th Hockey India Women’s Inter-Departmental National Championships here on Sunday.







Irish Weekend Round-Up: League Leaders continue their fine form with major shake ups across the pursuing pack in Men’s and Women’s EY Hockey League







Dublin: Another 15 games across the Men’s and Women’s EY League this weekend saw the current league leaders continue their fine veins of form. Another double-weekend, this time for the women, offered additional opportunities for sides to produce heroic moments, with some exceptional upsets and thrilling comebacks among the games across the weekend.







Grange men and Clydesdale Western women take over at the top of the Scottish Premierships



Grange moved to the apex of the men`s Premiership after a 4-0 win at Clydesdale – the champions are level with Western Wildcats and Watsonians on 18 points but lead the former by the slender margin of two goals. So effectively it is a three way tie at the top of the table after six games in the first session of games.





