Tuesday 22 October 2024

WMH World Cup 2024

Cape Town



Final results







Masters Hockey World Cup: Last-gasp England defend O35s gold





World Cup winners: England O35s men in Cape Town



Ben Rhydding’s Tom Kendall netted a superb last minute winner as England defended their men’s O35 World Cup title in Cape Town.







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



21 Oct 2024 was a rest day



22 Oct 2024 16:05 JPN v AUS (RR)

22 Oct 2024 18:15 NZL v GBR (RR)

22 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v IND (RR)



23 Oct 2024 16:05 NZL v JPN (RR)

23 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v IND (RR)

23 Oct 2024 20:35 GBR v MAS (RR)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Hockey axed as Commonwealth Games sport



By Rod Gilmour





James Albery feels the pain at the final whistle in 2022 PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



Hockey was officially omitted as one of the profile sports from the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as part of the revamped, scaled down Glasgow 2026 event.







Poreč to host Indoor Hockey World Cup



Žatika Arena stages another major international tournament, bringing supporters from across Central Europe to Istria next February



by Peterjon Cresswell





Žatika Sports Centre Facebook



This week, tickets go on sale for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, being staged at the Žatika Arena, Poreč, in February 2025. A fast-paced, all-action sport with plenty of goals, indoor hockey is played with six members on each team.







When Criag Fulton visited Delhi as a player in 1995……



K. ARUMUGAM







1995 is a landmark year for Indian hockey for many things: Dhyan Chand Statue was unveiled at the National Stadium in Delhi and his birth anniversary came to be celebrated as National Sports Day. India hosted four international tournaments winning three of them. These came against the backdrop of annexing Azlan Shah Cup mid way through the year. Significantly, present Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey made his international debut. The epochal year, it seems, had another remarkable happening: India’s chief coach Craig Fulton’s international debut in India.







Jones announces retirement from Great Britain







Olympic medallist Sarah Jones has announced her decision to retire her GB shirt after six years which have seen her compete at the highest level of the sport.







Sarah Jones Announces GB Retirement



Olympic medallist Sarah Jones has announced her decision to retire her GB shirt after six years which have seen her compete at the highest level of the sport.







Having realised her long-term goal to be the first Welsh outfield athlete to represent Great Britain since 2012, Jones made her debut for Great Britain at the 2018 Hockey Champions Trophy and went on to earn 73 caps - including representing Team GB at two Olympic Games.







Two-time Olympian Jones retires from GB duty





Sarah Jones made her Great Britain debut at the 2018 Hockey Champions Trophy. Image source, Getty Images



Two-time Olympian Sarah Jones has retired from Great Britain (GB) hockey duty but will continue playing for Wales.







Final Results: 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2024



Railway Sports Promotion Board crowned champions, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd – Women finish runners-up, Central Board of Direct Taxes secure third place







New Delhi, 21 October 2024:The 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship came to an exciting conclusion at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhias Railway Sports Promotion Board claimed the title, defeating Indian Oil Corporation Ltd – Women in the Final. Central Board of Direct Taxes secured Third place after overcoming Sports Authority of India.







England Hockey Premier Division: Richmond claim first victory





East Grinstead endured double header defeat PIC: EVA GILBERT PHOTOGRAPHY



Richmond won their first Premier Division game on Saturday, while Old Georgians were tested before strengthening their stranglehold at the top of the men’s top flight.







Field Hockey upsets No. 10 Crimson 2–1 in overtime, claims top spot in the Ivy League



Hayk Yengibaryan





The Tigers need one more league win to host the conference tournament in November. Photo courtesy of Brian Foley/Foley-Photography.



351 days ago, Princeton failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament after losing to long-time rival Harvard in the Ivy League tournament final.







Overtime Heartbreak: No. 15 Princeton Upsets No. 10 Field Hockey on 50th Anniversary Weekend



By Isabel C. Smail





Freshman midfielder Martha le Huray handles the ball in a game against William and Mary in September. Le Huray notched a key assist versus Princeton, but Harvard still fell in overtime. By Courtesy Harvard Athletics



On Saturday, during the Head of the Charles Regatta, two Ivy League rivals faced off at Berylson Field, the perfect place for field hockey along the river. Despite being the favorite heading into the contest, No. 10 Harvard (10-3, 4-1 Ivy) fell to No. 15 Princeton (9-4, 5-0 Ivy), 2-1 in overtime.







No. 11 Duke field hockey maintains win streak with decisive shutouts against Louisville and VCU



By Charlotte Peavy and Preston Swarat





Charlie van Oirschot kicked off the scoring for Duke against VCU.. Photo by Ura Zhang | The Chronicle



Riding a four-game win streak, Duke extended it to six this weekend with two dominant shutouts — 3-0 against Louisville and 4-0 against VCU.







Lady Flames Field Hockey Defeats Longwood Lancers 2-1



Luke Bessire







With fall foliage covering Liberty Mountain, behind the Liberty Field Hockey Field, the No. 19 Flames faced off against the Longwood Lancers, defeating them 2-1.







Maryland field hockey’s tenacious defense guided it to a win against Michigan



Aidan Currie





Maryland field hockey players prepare for a corner during their 2-0 win over Michigan on Oct. 20, 2024. (Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



Every Maryland field hockey player rushed to meet goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko once the buzzer confirmed its 2-0 victory against No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.



