Wednesday 23 October 2024

North Coast trio claim gold at Masters Hockey World Cup



Shelley Jones, Jaclyn Capazario, and Rochelle van Staden help South Africa's over-35 team secure the title with a 4-1 victory over the Netherlands.



James Anderson





The women's 35 team walk out in beautiful Cape Town weather ahead of their semi-final against Australia.



Shelley Jones, Jaclyn Capazario and Rochelle van Staden are Masters Hockey World Cup champions!







Masters World Cup



The Masters World Cup tournament in South Africa concluded yesterday and there was a great medal haul for the England teams.







U.S. Masters Wraps Up 2024 WMH World Cup in Cape Town







CAPE TOWN, South Africa - The World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup wrapped up today in Cape Town, South Africa. The O-40 Women was the highest finishing USA team in seventh, with Katie Grant (Washington, D.C.) being named the top goal scorer of that division with 10 goals. The O-35 Women finished in 14th, while the O-40 and O-65 Men closed out with competitive matches.







2024 Test Matches IND v GER (M)

New Delhi



All times GMT +5:30



23 Oct 2024 15:00 IND v GER 0 - 2

24 Oct 2024 15:00 IND v GER



Live scores









PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 Preview: India gears up for epic showdown against Germany as international hockey returns to Delhi after a decade



India Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Coach Craig Fulton expressed excitement on playing in the capital







New Delhi: The PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 is set to be a landmark moment for Indian hockey, taking place on October 23rd and 24th at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. After a decade-long hiatus, international hockey is returning to the capital, creating a buzz among fans and players alike.







First and last ten matches against Germany



K. ARUMUGAM







Indian and Germany have a long cherished history in the field of hockey. Some matches like the Berlin Olympics final have become folkfore stuff, needs no elaboration. Whatever the India’s positioning in the world of hockey in its early years — 1920s to 1960s when India was a colossal force — Germany has been a tough challenger to its supremacy. Presenting here first ten matches between the two powerhouse of field hockey, not to mention all of them played on natural grass.







Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in focus as India take on hockey world champions Germany with an eye on future



Indian men’s hockey team will be playing for the first time at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium since 2014 as hockey returns to the iconic stadium in the national capital.



Ujwal Singh





India's hockey matches against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will take place on 23 and 24 October. Image: Ujwal Singh/PTI



The seats are being cleaned, the giant screen is being tested, and the lights are also changing. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at the centre of the national capital is always in the news on National Sports Day (29 August) when India pay their tributes to the legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. But international hockey has been missing at the stadium since 2015 when the Indian women’s team defeated Poland in a World League Round 2 game.







Eyes on young guns as India takes on Germany in Hockey test series



Indian men's hockey team will take on Olympic silver medalist Germany in a two-match test series in New Delhi.



By Pritish Raj





Indian hockey team won a bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. (FILE PHOTO: Olympics)



As international hockey returns to the capital city of Delhi and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the Indian coach Craig Fulton is excited to look at his young guns who will get a chance to play in the test series against Germany.







Hockey coach Fulton aims to build new core group with World Cup, Olympics in mind



Dismisses claims of irrelevance of hockey Test series, says playing a quality side always beneficial





Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh during a press conference at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi on October 22, 2024. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan



Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton on Tuesday said he has got down to building a new core group of players keeping in mind the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.







India aims to upset World Champion Germany in Delhi



Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh will continue to be assisted by Vivek Sagar Prasad as his deputy even as Hardik Singh continues to recover from his injury suffered in Paris.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh (l) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the men’s hockey bronze medal match between India and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI



The national capital will witness international hockey after a decade when the Indian men take on reigning world champion Germany in a two-match bilateral series over the next two days at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.







Revenge on their mind



India take on Germany in bilateral series to avenge Paris Olympics semifinal defeat





Indian hockey players during a practice session ahead of the two-match series against Germany in New Delhi. photo: MANAS RANJAN



International hockey will return to the Capital after a 10-year gap when Olympic bronze medallists India take on world champions Germany in a two-Test bilateral series starting here on Wednesday, aiming to test some new faces and extract revenge for a recent heartbreak inflicted by the visitors.







India hockey goalkeeper Krishan Pathak says ‘big shoes to fill’ after PR Sreejesh retirement



While Krishan admitted that the void left by Sreejesh are big shoes to fill, the 27 year-old feels that the transition is not difficult due to the valuable lessons he has learnt from the 36-year-old.





Krishan Pathan has big shoes to fill following the retirement of PR Sreejesh. Image credit: Hockey India



Indian hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Pathak has big shoes to fill following the retirement of the legendary PR Sreejesh. Sreejesh officially hung up his boots following the 2024 Paris Olympics in August, where India won a bronze medal by beating Spain in the playoff match.







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



22 Oct 2024 16:05 JPN v AUS (RR) 1 - 5

22 Oct 2024 18:15 NZL v GBR (RR) 1 - 1

22 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v IND (RR) 2 - 4



23 Oct 2024 16:05 NZL v JPN (RR) 3 - 1

23 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v IND (RR)

23 Oct 2024 20:35 GBR v MAS (RR)



24 Oct 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Unbeaten India outclass hosts Malaysia 4-2



Sharda Nand Tiwari (11'), Arshdeep Singh (13'), Talem Priyobarta (39') and Rohit (40') score in India's third consecutive win







Johor Bahru: UnbeatenIndian Junior Men's Hockey Team registered their third consecutive victory on Tuesday as they comfortably beat hosts Malaysia 4-2 here at the Sultan of Johor Cup. With this win, India is on top of the points table with 9 points while New Zealand is placed second with 5 points and Australia are placed third with four points.







India posts impressive 4-2 win over the host in the Sultan of Jobor Cup



s2h team







India continues its unbeaten run in the Sultan of Johor Cup. Despite trailing 0-2 initially, the PR Sreejesh trained Indian team struck four unanswered goals to post its third consecutive win in the Sultan of Johor Cup. With this win, India now tops the points table with 9 points, followed by New Zealand with 5 points and Australia being third with four points.







India colts continue winning streak, beat Malayisa 4-2



Indian junior men’s hockey team continued its winning streak in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 as it beat host Malaysia 4-2 after trailing 0-2 in the first nine minutes at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor, Malaysia on Tuesday.





Indian men’s hockey team beat Malaysia on Tuesday to record its third straight win at the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Indian junior men’s hockey team registered its third consecutive victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday as it comfortably beat host Malaysia in Johor Bahru.







Malaysia blow two-goal lead in India defeat at SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against India during today's SoJC match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. - PIC FROM JOHOR HA



KUALA LUMPUR: Winless Malaysia crumbled after a strong start, blowing a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 against India in their Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) clash at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Australia to miss key medal hopes with hockey excluded in reduced 2026 Commonwealth Games format







Australia will be without two key medal hopes at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) today announced a heavily reduced 10-sport format which will exclude hockey, among many others.







Commonwealth Games 2026 England Hockey Statement







We are disappointed that hockey will not be included in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, a decision that overlooks a sport with a proud history and strong presence across Commonwealth nations. We do however understand that the organisers had to make some tough choices for the event due to the financial restraints put on them.







NZ Hockey, squash respond to 2026 Commonwealth Games exclusion



By Brayden Harrison





Black Sticks men's players in a huddle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Source: Photosport)



The national bodies for hockey and squash in New Zealand have expressed their disappointment about their sports being cut from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.







Scottish Hockey disappointed at missing out on Commonwealth Games



Scottish Hockey is disappointed after receiving confirmation that hockey will not be one of the sports at Glasgow 2026.







Commonwealth Games 2026 Statement



Following the news that Hockey will not be included in the sports programme for Glasgow 2026 Hoci Cymru has released the following statement:







‘Time for reflection’: Hockey reacts after Commonwealth Games exclusion





England women celebrate at 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow



Kate Richardson-Walsh, the former England captain, said hockey being omitted from the Commonwealth Games was “a reflection on maybe where we are as a sport” while competing nations also reacted with disappointment on Tuesday.







Review of the English Premier Division Week Five







The Men's Premier Division table is taking shape after this weekend’s double header games takes us past the halfway point of the first stage of the league.







Liberty Hockey One League Announces Second International Sponsor







The Liberty Hockey One League is thrilled to announce a 2024 Finals Series partnership with ALFA Hockey, an industry-leading Indian manufacturer of field hockey sticks and accessories.







Brisbane Blaze to ignite Canberra Chill in home opener







The Brisbane Blaze host the Canberra Chill this Friday night in the first home round of the season!



