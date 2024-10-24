Thursday 24 October 2024

2024 Test Matches IND v GER (M)

New Delhi



All times GMT +5:30



23 Oct 2024 15:00 IND v GER 0 - 2

24 Oct 2024 15:00 IND v GER



India loses 2-0 to Germany in PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024



Henrik Mertgens and Lukas Windfeder scored for Germany







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down 2-0 to reigning World Champions and Olympic Silver Medallists Germany in the first match of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi today. Henrik Mertgens (4’) and Lukas Windfeder (30’) found the back of the net for Germany. Notably, Rajinder Singh made his debut for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in this match.







German players celebrate after scoring against India in the Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu



Pakistan to ‘urge' Commonwealth Games to reconsider exclusion of hockey, wrestling



India also expresses displeasure over exclusion of key sports from 2026 Commonwealth Games, say sources



By Faizan Lakhani



KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to formally write to the Commonwealth Games Federation over exclusion of hockey and wrestling from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to sources familiar with the matter.







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



23 Oct 2024 16:05 NZL v JPN (RR) 3 - 1

23 Oct 2024 18:15 AUS v IND (RR) 4 - 0

23 Oct 2024 20:35 GBR v MAS (RR) 2 - 1



24 Oct 2024 is a rest day



25 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v NZL (RR)

25 Oct 2024 18:15 GBR v JPN (RR)

25 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v AUS (RR)



Daykin's hat-trick ends India's winning streak; lose 0-4 to Australia



Despite the loss, India continue to lead the points table with nine points







Johor Bahru: Australia ended India Colts unbeaten streak at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a resounding 4-0 win here on Wednesday. While India's forwardline struggled to break the Australian defence, Daykin Stanger (33', 39', 53') stood tall in Australian attack as he scored a hat-trick of goals while Patrik Andrew (29') scored the opening goal.







Australia stops India's winning juggernaut in Sultan of Johor Cup



Australian junior men's hockey team handed India a 4-0 beating to end their unbeaten streak at the 2024 Sultan of Johor Cup.







Australia ended the unbeaten streak of the Indian men's junior team at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 defeating them 0-4 on Wednesday.







Malaysian hockey team lose again in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Adam Ashraf Johari (in yellow) tries to get the ball from Great Britain players in the Sultan of Johor Cup at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today. - PIC COURTESY: JOHOR HA



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) after going down 2-1 to Great Britain at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Timid Young Tigers try to avoid humiliation



By Aftar Singh





After four matches, Malaysia are still “a zero” in hockey’s Sultan of Johor Cup at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. PIC CREDIT TO FB/MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: After four matches, Malaysia are still "a zero" in hockey's Sultan of Johor Cup at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.







Resurrecting a National Passion



Let’s explore the setup of the HIL, identify the key actors involved, and analyze the potential for a sustainable future



Ernst Baart and Studio Hockey







Hockey, often regarded as India's national sport, has faced stiff competition from more mediatized sports in recent years. The relaunch of the Hockey India League (HIL) marks a significant effort to revitalize this national passion. Let’s explore the setup of the relaunched league, identify the key actors involved, and analyze the potential for a sustainable future.







Kookaburras great Mark Knowles recognised with Australian Sport’s highest honour







The legacy of three-time Olympic medallist Mark Knowles OAM has been cemented further into the history of Australian sport after he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame this morning.







Round Three Preview: Blaze bring home the crown in spicy blockbuster double-header







We’re in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide! As round three of the Liberty Hockey One League gets underway this Friday night.







Limited changes for Perth Thundersticks ahead of Melbourne trip







The Perth Thundersticks are gearing up for their next away trip, unveiling their line-ups set to travel to Melbourne this weekend.







Review of week five of the England Hockey League







Barnes maintain their position at the top of table in Womens Division 1 South with another 3-0 win over newcomers Bristol Firebrands, while Slough picked up their first win of the season beating Southgate 1-0 in a tightly contested match with Bryna Holmes finding the net in the 65th minute to score the only goal of the game. Charlotte Graham & Millie Holme helped secure University of Exeter a 2-0 win over Surbiton 2s to maintain second place in the table. Harleston Magpies won 3-2 against Sevenoaks with Maddison Taylor scoring two of their three goals & Bethany Gardens the third in the 40th minute from a penalty corner. Wimbledon 2s travelled to Guildford but came away defeated 3-1 by the home side.







Irish EY Hockey League Preview: Women’s Round 6 and Men’s Round 5







Dublin: Now entering Round 6 of the Women’s EY Hockey League, and Round 5 of the Men’s, the competition is well and truly underway. In the Women’s EYHL Loreto have emerged as League leaders with Catholic Institute and Old Alex in the pursuing pack, while Three Rock Rover, Lisnagarvey, Banbridge and YMCA sitting atop the Men’s table.







The England U18 hockey hopeful aiming to emulate Olympic medallist stars







England under-18 hockey hopeful Leila Scott is hoping to emulate the era of Olympic excellence enjoyed by Team GB’s women’s team, having initially been inspired by their famous gold in Rio.







Ospitale sparking Owls’ midseason turnaround



Temple Field Hockey’s goalkeeper has gone from splitting time to one of the best goalkeepers in the country.



Colin Schofield





Ospitale cemented her starting goalie status after saving five shots against UConn. | JEREMY SHOVER / THE TEMPLE NEWS



Growing up, Isabella Ospitale loved watching ice hockey with her dad. They specifically watched the New Jersey Devils together and Ospitale became fascinated with one player in particular; goalkeeper Martin Brodeur.







Weathering the Storm Together: Small-Town Friends Share a Bond (And a Liver)



by Cassie Drumm. Content Courtesy of Jefferson Health





Photos Courtesy of Kaitlyn (Wagner) Lail and Ashley Renshaw



At the beginning of 2021, Ashley Renshaw was a healthy, 36-year-old physical education teacher. She was very active and even played on an adult field hockey team in her spare time. But her health took a sudden turn in May 2021, when she collided with another player during a field hockey game and went home experiencing extreme pain in her stomach.







Vale Gordon Getley







Hockey Australia is saddened to learn of the passing of one of Australian hockey’s finest umpires, Gordon Getley.



