Friday 25 October 2024

The conclusion of the 2024 Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town has yielded mixed results for the New Zealand teams.







2024 Test Matches IND v GER (M)

New Delhi



All times GMT +5:30



23 Oct 2024 15:00 IND v GER 0 - 2

24 Oct 2024 15:00 IND v GER 5 - 3







India beats Germany 5-3; but loses Series to the visitors after 1-3 setback in shootout



Aditya Arjun Lalage makes International Debut. Sukhjeet Singh (34', 48'), Harmanpreet Singh (42', 43') score a double while Abhishek (45') adds to the scoreline







New Delhi, 24th October 2024: The Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Germany 5-3 in regulation time but lost the Series to the reigning world champions after coming short in the shootout. Germans scored 3-1 in the shootout to bag the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024.







Hockey India congratulates Amit Rohidas and Sumit for achieving special milestones



Amit Rohidas completed 200 international caps for India while Sumit achieved the milestone of playing 150 international matches for India







New Delhi: The Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas on Thursday earned his 200th International Cap for India. The experienced defender, who hails from the Sundergarh district of Odisha, achieved the milestone during India's second match during the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 here at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.







Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series



The series was levelled 1-1 as Germany had won the first Test 2-1 on Wednesday. The series winner was later decided via shootout and Germany emerged 3-1 winners.



Uthra Ganesan





German players pose for a photograph after winning the series in Penalty shootout at the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu



Scoring four goals in seven minutes, with three-in-three towards the end of the third quarter and conceding once in the final second of the match exemplified the glorious uncertainties of Indian hockey as the men beat Germany 5-3 in the second and final game of the bilateral series here on Thursday.







India wins match but loses series after shootout drama



Germany edges India out 3-1 in the shootout to claim bragging rights.



By Pritish Raj





India pumped in four-goals in a manic third-quarter to level the series. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



New Delhi: A quarter-three mayhem is what it took for hosts India to stamp their authority in the second match of the Bilateral series against Germany on Thursday at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.







Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shoot-out creates controversy



Reigning world champion Germany defeated India 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out to win the two-match bilateral hockey series in New Delhi on Thursday.





India’s Aditya Arjun Lalage (19) in action during the second men’s hockey match against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI



Reigning world champion Germany defeated India 3-1 in the penalty shootout to win the two-match bilateral hockey series in New Delhi on Thursday.







Consistency vital for India to cross semifinal hurdle in big hockey events German great Furste



New Delhi: Being a two-time Olympic gold-medallist, former German hockey captain Moritz Furste knows a thing or two about consistency and he feels the ability to deliver even performances in a series of games is the "little missing piece" in India's admirable resurgence in the last one decade.







2024 Test Matches SGP v HKG (M)

Singapore (SGP)



All Times GMT +8



24 Oct 2024 20:00 SGP v HKG 3 - 1

26 Oct 2024 19:00 SGP v HKG



Live scores





2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



24 Oct 2024 was a rest day



25 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v NZL (RR)

25 Oct 2024 18:15 GBR v JPN (RR)

25 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v AUS (RR)



26 Oct 2024 15:35 JPN v MAS

26 Oct 2024 18:05 3rd RR v 4th RR

26 Oct 2024 20:35 1st RR v 2nd RR



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Former Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Rani bids farewell to International Hockey



Hockey India fetes the legend with Rs 10 lakh cash award; announces retiring Rani's famed Jersey No.28







New Delhi: In a poignant moment at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium today, former Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain, Rani, announced her retirement from international hockey after the conclusion of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024. Known far and wide as the Queen of Indian Hockey, Rani now shifts her focus to coaching and nurturing the future stars of the sport.







Inimitable Rani Rampal retires, leaves a rich legacy behind



K. ARUMUGAM







Indian hockey’s queen Rani Rampal, who led India to the first-ever Olympic semifinal in Tokyo, announced her retirement from competitive hockey today. Thankfully, Hockey India too joined her party, and not only presented her a purse of Rs.10 lac but also ‘retired’ her jersey No.28 in order to immortalize her contribution to Indian hockey. A short video depicting various feat of her impeccable career was shown at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium before the prize distribution for the PFC Germany-India Bilateral Series. Mansuk Mandaviya, Union Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, honoured her before visiting German team was given away the Trophy for winning the Series.







Rani Rampal retires: The Rani of Indian women’s hockey calls it a day after 16 years on the turf



Rani led India to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, broke a 13-year drought to win the Asia Cup in 2017 and a silver at the 2018 Asian Games.



Uthra Ganesan





Among the handful of Indian women players with more than 250 international caps and over 200 goals, Rani admitted it was not an easy decision but made easier by the realisation that there were no regrets looking back. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu



Starting as the youngest member of the Indian team as a 14-year old at the Olympic Qualifiers in Kazan in April of 2008, Rani Rampal officially called it a day at a felicitation function here on Thursday, bringing down curtains on a 16-year-long career that saw her become the undisputed queen of Indian women’s hockey.







Rani Rampal, Indian women’s hockey legend, retires



The former captain represented India in 254 international matches at the senior level and led the team to a historic fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Rani Rampal of India on the right. (Getty Images)



Indian women’s hockey legend Rani Rampal, who led India to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called time on her playing career on Thursday.







Former Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal announces retirement



With 254 international caps, Rampal is one of the most decorated players to represent the country.



By Pritish Raj





Hockey India felicitates Rani Rampal on her retirement at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.



New Delhi: Former Indian hockey skipper Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday ending a glittering 16-year career in the blue jersey.







Rani Rampal retires: Indian hockey legend who overcame extreme poverty to become an inspiration



Rani Rampal’s father earned a mere Rs 80 per day and could not afford to even buy her a hockey stick, but the 29-year-old finishes her career as one of India’s greatest players.





Rani Rampal led Indian women's hockey team to its best-ever fourth place finish at the Olympics. PTI



Legendary hockey player and former Indian women’s team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday, ending an illustrious 16-year career during which she scored 205 goals and also led the women’s team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics – a fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021. But perhaps her biggest achievement was beating abject poverty and conservative views in the small town of Haryana where her father worked as a cart-puller and defining Indian hockey over the past decade.







Hockey in the United States: Gearing Up for LA28







Hockey, known as field hockey in the United States, is experiencing a growth in popularity that is set to bring new excitement to the sport, which is timed perfectly as the world turns its eyes toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. While the likes of baseball, basketball and American football have massive popularity in the region, a series of developments over the past few years signal a promising future for hockey in the country, positioning the sport for its best-ever showing on home soil at LA 2028.







Chance for change at the top and bottom of the Scottish Premierships



There is perhaps a new shape to the Premiership fixtures this weekend. Why? The top sides are in head-to-head competition, and so are the teams at the bottom end of the table.







Ulster Hockey: Clubs could fold without £10m investment





Ulster Hockey could be hampered against other counties



Ulster Hockey says funding must be found to stop clubs folding altogether in some areas.







Deal finally done to build home of Australian hockey in Perth



By Hamish Hastie







Curtin University and the WA government have finally settled on a path forward for the state’s $135 million high-performance hockey centre.







East London may lose top hockey tournament: Damage to astro turf venues threatens event



By Tammy Fray





Buffalo Flats Astro



The South African city’s chance to host the nationally renowned KC March Hockey Easter Tournament in 2025 is slipping away, as Buffalo Flats and Bunker’s Hill astro turfs continue to face slews of unchecked vandalism and rampant theft.







College Games to Watch: October 24 - 30







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the week of October 24 - October 30.



