Saturday 26 October 2024

Germany take home the bilateral series trophy, but Indian hockey team gains valuable lessons



Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two PC goals, while the other three against Germany on Thursday came from open play. Coach Craig Fulton also gave more playing time to youngsters and debutants.



Ujwal Singh





After losing the first match vs Germany, Indian hockey team won 5-3 in the second game. Image: PTI



When India conceded a goal in just the seventh minute against Germany on Thursday, it seemed like a repeat of the previous day’s outcome might be on the cards.







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



25 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v NZL (RR) 3 - 3

25 Oct 2024 18:15 GBR v JPN (RR) 3 - 1

25 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v AUS (RR) 3 - 9



26 Oct 2024 15:35 JPN v MAS

26 Oct 2024 18:05 IND v NZL

26 Oct 2024 20:35 AUS v GBR



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







India Colts hold New Zealand to a thrilling3-3 draw



With two more matches left in today's play, India's fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia's matches against Japan and Malaysia respectively







Johor Bahru: India Colts held their nerves to end their round robin stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against New Zealand at the on-going Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday. Gurjot Singh (6'), Rohit (17') and Talem Priyobarta (60') put their names on the scoresheet while Jonty Elmes (17’, 32’, 45’) scored a hat-trick of goals for New Zealand with his powerful dragflicks.







Wasteful India draws with New Zealand



Despite getting more than ten penalty corners, India converted just two of them and drew 3-3 against New Zealand in the last pool game.







The Indian Colts came back from behind to draw 3-3 against New Zealand in the last pool stage match of the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday.







Australia crush Malaysia 9-3 in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Aiman Safwan Hisham (left) in action against Australia during today's SoJC match at Taman Daya Stadium, Johor Baru. -- Pic from Johor FA



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hit a new low in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) today, suffering a humiliating 9-3 defeat to Australia, marking their fifth straight loss at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.







India to face New Zealand in bronze medal playoff



India will face New Zealand in the bronze medal playoff at 3:30 PM IST.





The Indian junior men's hockey team celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the Sultan of Johor Cup final against Australia (Screenshot)



The Indian men's junior team will face off against New Zealand in the bronze medal playoff at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 in Johor Bahru on Saturday.







HIL 2024: Delhi SG Pipers replace Flynn Ogilvie with Corey Weyer



Flynn Ogilvie will skip the HIL due to personal reasons and Corey Weyer will replace him at the Delhi SG Pipers.







Delhi-based Hockey India League franchise Delhi SG Pipers has roped in Australian defender Corey Weyer to replace his countryman Flynn Ogilvie.







NCAA Division 1 results and stories - 26 October 2024



