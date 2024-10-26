Saturday 26 October 2024

Germany take home the bilateral series trophy, but Indian hockey team gains valuable lessons
Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two PC goals, while the other three against Germany on Thursday came from open play. Coach Craig Fulton also gave more playing time to youngsters and debutants.
Ujwal Singh
After losing the first match vs Germany, Indian hockey team won 5-3 in the second game. Image: PTI
When India conceded a goal in just the seventh minute against Germany on Thursday, it seemed like a repeat of the previous day’s outcome might be on the cards.
2024 Sultan of Johor Cup
Johor, Malaysia
All times GMT +8
25 Oct 2024 16:05 IND v NZL (RR) 3 - 3
25 Oct 2024 18:15 GBR v JPN (RR) 3 - 1
25 Oct 2024 20:35 MAS v AUS (RR) 3 - 9
26 Oct 2024 15:35 JPN v MAS
26 Oct 2024 18:05 IND v NZL
26 Oct 2024 20:35 AUS v GBR
Pool Standings
India Colts hold New Zealand to a thrilling3-3 draw
With two more matches left in today's play, India's fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia's matches against Japan and Malaysia respectively
Johor Bahru: India Colts held their nerves to end their round robin stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against New Zealand at the on-going Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday. Gurjot Singh (6'), Rohit (17') and Talem Priyobarta (60') put their names on the scoresheet while Jonty Elmes (17’, 32’, 45’) scored a hat-trick of goals for New Zealand with his powerful dragflicks.
Australia crush Malaysia 9-3 in SoJC
By Aftar Singh
Malaysia's Aiman Safwan Hisham (left) in action against Australia during today's SoJC match at Taman Daya Stadium, Johor Baru. -- Pic from Johor FA
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hit a new low in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) today, suffering a humiliating 9-3 defeat to Australia, marking their fifth straight loss at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru.
India to face New Zealand in bronze medal playoff
India will face New Zealand in the bronze medal playoff at 3:30 PM IST.
The Indian junior men's hockey team celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the Sultan of Johor Cup final against Australia (Screenshot)
The Indian men's junior team will face off against New Zealand in the bronze medal playoff at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 in Johor Bahru on Saturday.
HIL 2024: Delhi SG Pipers replace Flynn Ogilvie with Corey Weyer
Flynn Ogilvie will skip the HIL due to personal reasons and Corey Weyer will replace him at the Delhi SG Pipers.
Delhi-based Hockey India League franchise Delhi SG Pipers has roped in Australian defender Corey Weyer to replace his countryman Flynn Ogilvie.