Sunday 27 October 2024

South African Masters Make Hockey History: First-Ever World Cup Gold!



The South African Masters O40 Men’s Team has just brought home our country’s first-ever gold medal at the Masters Hockey World Cup, defeating Australia 3-1 in a gripping final that showed the world what South African grit and heart are made of.



by Brent Lindeque





Photo Credit: ES Media via Masters Hockey SA Facebook Page



South Africans are champions, driven by an unyielding spirit and a fierce determination to succeed in all we pursue. Whether on a pitch, a field, or an ice rink, we’re unstoppable! And now, in a stunning achievement, South African hockey has reached new heights internationally.







2024 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



All times GMT +8



26 Oct 2024 15:35 JPN v MAS 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 0)

26 Oct 2024 18:05 IND v NZL 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)

26 Oct 2024 20:35 AUS v GBR 2 - 3



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Britain rally to down Australia for fourth SoJC crown



By Aftar Singh





Britain staged a thrilling comeback to clinch their fourth Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) title, edging Australia 3-2 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today. - NSTP/ISKANDAR ISHAK



KUALA LUMPUR: Britain staged a thrilling comeback to clinch their fourth Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) title, edging Australia 3-2 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







GB rally to beat Australia







Great Britain came from two goals down to beat rivals Australia and claim the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 title in Malaysia on Saturday.







India Colts bag Bronze; defeat New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout



Dilraj Singh (11') and Manmeet Singh (20') score in regulation time while Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha starred in the shootout along with goalie Bikramjit Singh







Johor Bahru: India Colts ended their campaign at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup with a Bronze Medal after they beat New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout here on Saturday.







Coach frustrated as Malaysia finish last in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Yadiy Saifuddin (in yellow) in action against Japan during today’s Sultan of Johor Cup classification match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru. PIC FROM JOHOR HA



KUALA LUMPUR: National Juniors coach I. Vickneswaran was left puzzled after his team let their classification match against Japan in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) slip away at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru today.







Banduraks sign for East Grinstead after Holcombe debacle





The Banduraks have cossed borders PIC: East Grinstead HC



Nick and Emma Bandurak, ousted this month at Holcombe HC, have both joined East Grinstead as they look to put a difficult start to the domestic hockey season behind them.







No. 1 Northwestern claims share of regular season Big Ten Title with win over No. 7 Michigan



Henry Frieman





Graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer in a game earlier this season. Zimmer was a key part of No. 1 Northwestern’s win over No. 7 Michigan Friday. Daily file photo by Casey He



Four and a half minutes into overtime against No. 7 Michigan, senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer controlled the ball near No. 1 Northwestern’s 25-yard line. She made a move past one Wolverine defender. She weaved down the sideline past another and then cut inside to beat a third, crossing the Michigan 25-yard line and firing a pass toward the shooting circle.







Banbridge crowned All-Ireland Schoolboys Champions, and St Andrews secure Herbie Sharman Trophy







Dublin, October 25: Dublin was alight with drama on the hockey pitch this week as 16 schoolboy teams took part in Ireland’s biggest schoolboys hockey competition, the All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship. After three incredibly competitive days of hockey, four teams emerged to fight for silverware in the Herbie Sharman Trophy and the All-Ireland Schoolboys Championship Final.



