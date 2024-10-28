Monday 28 October 2024

South African Women Strike Gold in Historic Hockey Win!



South Africa’s Masters WO35 hockey team has shattered records and captured hearts, bringing home the gold in a historic victory that will be celebrated for generations.



by Brent Lindeque





Photo Credit: ES Media via Masters Hockey SA Facebook Page



In a thrilling and unforgettable performance, the South African Masters Women’s Over 35 (WO35) hockey team has secured a historic victory, clinching GOLD at the Masters Hockey World Cup 2024!







Malaysian hockey is clearly not in good health



By Aftar Singh





Coach I. Vickneswaran and his boys were left feeling inferior as they couldn’t find anyone to beat in the tournament. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: "Finishing last" are the two words associated with Malaysia's national hockey teams of late.







Round 3 Wrap: Comebacks and clinchers leave Road to Hobart standings wide open







Round three of the Liberty Hockey One League provided nothing but edge-of-your-seat action, as clutch comebacks and late winners were a feature of almost every match.







Weekend Round-Up: Loreto and Banbridge drop points in hunt to retain League title







Dublin: Division 1 Round 5 of the Irish Men’s EY Hockey League, and Round 6 of the Women’s saw some remarkably interesting matchups with potentially season defining results.







Close games and eye-catching results in the Scottish Premiership



The top encounters in both the men`s and women`s Premierships produced close results – there was no more than a goal between the sides – and a couple of attention grabbing performances in the mix. In the women`s competition champions Watsonians were held to a 1-1 draw at home by a rapidly improving GHK while Grange men succumbed to the rising star of Watsonians. So, it`s all change at the top, and indeed there were a few competitive encounters at the lower reaches as well.







NCAA Division 1 results - 28 October 2024



