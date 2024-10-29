Tuesday 29 October 2024

Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: A Champions Review







Great Britain’s U21 Men’s squad lifted the Sultan of Johor Cup after a brilliant comeback victory over Australia.







‘Winning Bronze was better than coming home empty handed,’ says India Colts Skipper Amir Ali



The Team beat New Zealand in a tense shootout in the bronze medal play-off at Sultan of Johor Cup







Bengaluru: Uponarriving atSports Authority of India, Bengaluru after their bronze medal-winning campaign at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, the Indian Junior Men's Team have had some time to reflect on their performance at the marquee event where they beat New Zealand in a thrilling play-off match to win the Bronze.







Hockey India names revamped 18-member squad for Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



The team will be Captained by Salima Tete and Vice Captained by Navneet Kaur







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday announced the restructured 18-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team set to compete in the highly anticipated Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. The tournament will be held from 11th to 20th November at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.







Veteran Vandana missing in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy team



K. ARUMUGAM







Composition of Indian women’s team for the Bihar Asian Champions Trophy turns out to be a bit of surprise. Hockey India press release, though, says its ‘restructured 18-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team’. The Rajgir event will miss two of the stalwarts who are a fixture in the past and present decade, veteran Vandana Katariya and Monika Malik. Whether they are unfit or unavailable is not known. The WACT will be held from 11th to 20th November at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.







International hockey returns to the Northern Territory as old rivalries ignite at the 2025 Oceania Cup







International hockey is returning to the Northern Territory for the first time in eight years, with the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras taking on the New Zealand Black Sticks and re-igniting a longstanding rivalry down under.







‘Hockey has done so much for me’ Brooke Peris joins Claxton, Taylor in international retirement







The Hockeyroos are bidding goodbye to three star players, with co-captain Brooke Peris joining her fellow co-captain Jane Claxton and defender Renee Taylor in announcing their retirement from international hockey.







'Your No. 28 jersey was ... ': PM Modi to ex-hockey captain Rani Rampal





Rani Rampal (Image credit: Hockey India)



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal for her contributions to the sport. Rani announced her retirement on Thursday, concluding a 16-year career in hockey. She rose to prominence from a small town in Haryana and became one of the most decorated hockey players in India.







Hockey India League 2024-25: Lucas Toscani joins Delhi SG Pipers as replacement for Christopher Ruhr



Ruhr was ruled out of the league “due to medical reasons”, as posted by the club’s X account on Monday. The two-time Olympic medallist was acquired by the franchise for Rs 18 lakh.





FILE PHOTO: Lucas Toscani of Argentina runs for the ball during the Men’s FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Australia and Argentina at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre on March 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Argentina midfielder Lucas Toscani joined Delhi SG Pipers’ men’s squad as replacement for German Christopher Ruhr ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League 2024-25 season.







Leinster secure place in Interprovincial Finals, while Ulster keep final hopes alive.







Dublin: In the penultimate round of the 2024 Girls’ Interprovincial Series, Leinster faced Leinster South, and Ulster took on Connacht. For Leinster, this would be their final round of fixtures, with wins guaranteeing both the U16 and U18 squads a place in the final. Ulster U16 needed a win as they try to catch Munster, and it was all still very much to play for in the U18 girls, with all five sides still in with a chance of qualifying for the finals, should results go their way.







Field Hockey on four game losing streak after falling to the University of Maryland



By Abigail Finney





Photo by Abigail Finney | The Collegian



The University of Richmond field hockey team fell 3-0 against No. 6 University of Maryland Oct. 27.







Field Hockey Topples UPenn and No. 5 St. Joseph’s, Clinching Spot in Ivy League Tournament



By Isabel C. Smail





Sophomore midfielder Smilla Klas fields the ball in Sunday's game against Saint Joseph's. The Crimson stole the game from the Hawks with a game-winning overtime goal from senior Lucy Leel. By Courtesy Harvard Athletics



No. 11 field hockey went undefeated this weekend in dramatic style, edging out conference rival UPenn (4-11, 2-4 Ivy) in the final seconds of regulation play on Friday, 2-1, and then beating No. 5 Saint Joseph’s in an overtime nail-biter (14-3, 5-1 Atlantic 10) 2-1 on Sunday.







Field Hockey clinches Ivy League regular season title with win over Dartmouth



Emilia Reay





The win marked the 28th regular season Ivy title in program history. Photo courtesy of @TigerFH/X.



After a massive win over No. 6 Maryland earlier in the week, No. 12 Princeton Field Hockey (11–4 overall, 6–0 Ivy League) beat Dartmouth (3–12 overall, 0–6 Ivy League) 5–1 on Sunday afternoon, clinching the number one seed in the Ivy League Field Hockey Tournament. In addition to clinching home field advantage in the upcoming tournament, the program honored this year’s senior class prior to the game Sunday.

Cornell Field Hockey Extends Winning Streak to Three with Crucial Home Victory



By Zeinab Faraj





Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor



Expectations were high this weekend with field hockey’s (6-8, 3-3 Ivy) final home game against Brown (7-7, 3-3 Ivy) in a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive. Both teams entered the game with the same Ivy record — meaning both teams had to win this game to stay in postseason contention.







Bulldogs fall to Columbia, earn resounding victory over No. 19 Temple Owls



Ava Jenkins & Meredith Henderson





Yale Athletics



On Friday, Oct. 25, the Yale Field Hockey team (10–5, 3–3 Ivy) hosted the Columbia Lions (5–9, 2–4 Ivy) at Johnson Field. The penultimate conference game for the Bulldogs was also senior night, in which the program celebrated their seven seniors before the matchup.



