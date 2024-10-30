Wednesday 30 October 2024

No global sanction against 'banned' Tom Craig, can play in Hockey India League



Jaspreet Sahni





Australia's attacking midfielder Tom Craig (Photo Source: X)



NEW DELHI: When Australian Tom Craig's name came on the Hockey India League (HIL) auction table earlier this month, there were murmurs about his eligibility because of the ban imposed on him by Hockey Australia after a drugs-related incident during the Paris Olympics. However, those worries have allayed as the ban is only for "events that are organised by and affiliated with Hockey Australia".







Hockeyroos trio announce retirements







The Hockeyroos are bidding goodbye to three star players, with co-captain Brooke Peris joining her fellow co-captain Jane Claxton and defender Renee Taylor in announcing their retirement from international hockey.







Grega Hangs Up Stick with USWNT







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Women’s National Team striker Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) has officially announced her retirement from the team. Throughout a six-year stint, the 28-year-old competed in 91 international matches for Team USA.







New Zealand Indoor World Cup 2025 Team Named







The New Zealand women’s team have been named to contest in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 in Poreč, Croatia. After falling agonising short by just one goal in the recent Oceania cup the Women’s team have received an invitation to attend the World Cup. The World Cup will be held from the from 3rd - 9th February 2025 where the team will compete in a round of pool games then finals.







England Hockey Premier Division Review Week Six







Women's leaders Reading remain unbeaten but saw their lead at the top reduced to a point after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wimbledon. Anna-Ross Gabbitass gave Reading an early lead that was cancelled out by Katie Birch in the 56th minute. Wimbledon are eighth and the draw specialists, this being their fourth stalemate of the season.







Old Friends, New Goals: Drummond and Malan Reunite with Perth Thundersticks







If you had told Eva Drummond and Liné Malan seven years ago in South Africa that they would reunite on the hockey turf in Australia, they would have likely called you a dreamer.







Polytan Joins as Premier Hockey League (PHL) Major Partner



Hockey New Zealand is excited to announce that Polytan has come on board as a major partner of the new elite domestic hockey competition, the ‘Premier Hockey League’ (PHL) starting this Saturday, November 2nd.







University Championship Weekend set to go at York University



Four teams from across Canada play for University gold







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to host the 2024 University Championship in collaboration with York University and U SPORTS. The action begins Thursday, October 31 at the wonderful sport facilities at York University.







Hockey Australia Foundation relaunches with expanded activity in the NT







First established in conjunction with the Australia Sports Foundation back in 2021, the Hockey Australia Foundation’s premise is to raise funds and deliver programs and associated events to support the development of hockey across Australia.



