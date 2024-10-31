Thursday 31 October 2024

One Month to Go: Countdown Begins for FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25







The excitement is building across the global hockey community as we edge ever closer to the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, with the new season starting off in exactly one month, on 30 November! The fans, teams, and coaches are gearing up for what promises to be another thrilling season of the “League of the Best.”







Kookaburras captain Aran Zalewski calls time on stellar 14-year career







Kookaburras captain Aran Zalewski has called time on his international hockey career, leaving behind a legacy that spanned 14 years and saw him become one of the most decorated players of the modern era.







SA Hockey Men’s Head Coach Cheslyn Gie Resigns







SA Hockey today announces that Cheslyn Gie, the head coach of the South African men’s hockey team, has officially stepped down. Gie’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring—from working his way up in the U18 and U21 structures to leading the senior men’s team on the grandest stage.. Under his leadership, the team has risen in international rankings, achieved Olympic qualification, and shown the world what South African hockey is all about.







Round Four Preview: Halfway point piles on pressure for many, Aussie’s best junior talent return to bolster chances







The halfway mark of the Liberty Hockey One group stage is here this weekend! It’s all on the line for our teams as they race to make the Road to Hobart Finals Series.







Irish EY Hockey League Preview: Women’s Round 7 and Men’s Round 6







Dublin: With a considerable amount of the 2024/25 EY Hockey League season complete, pressure is beginning to mount at both ends of the table.







Regular Season Concludes with Cal



ACC tournament implications for Stanford highlights pivotal showdown against the Golden Bears







STANFORD, Calif. - Stanford (7-8, 1-6 ACC) prepares for a pivotal regular-season finale against California (7-8, 1-6 ACC) on Thursday, with the winner earning a bid to the ACC Championships.







Field hockey to battle for sixth-straight Canadian national title







VICTORIA - The University of Victoria field hockey team heads to York University in search of its sixth-straight U SPORTS championship title, Oct. 31-Nov. 3.







Pakistan Hockey Federations bans five former Olympians for trying to make separate governing body



NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) finds itself embroiled in controversy as a power struggle culminates in lifetime bans for five former Olympians.



