Friday 1 November 2024

‘Looking forward to thrilling days of hockey in Bihar,’ says Captain Salima Tete ahead of Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



The Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 is scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 November 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium







Rajgir: With just 10 days left until the start of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, the Indian Women’s Hockey Captain Salima Tete and Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur expressed excitement and shared insights into their preparations for the tournament, scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 November 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium.







Hockey players make SA proud



The women's over 35 team won the country's first ever world championships gold by a women's team.



Lebohang Pita





Jaclyn Capazario jumps for joy after helping the women's over-35 team to a gold medal.



Several Benoni hockey players represented South Africa at the World Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town, from October 11 to 22.







Munster stars to shine at Masters Hockey World Cup in New Zealand



This marks the second World Cup cycle for these players.



Rory Noonan





The Irish Over 50s team, captained by Cork Wanderers Blaithin Keating who will be taking part in the Masters Hockey World Cup in New Zealand.



Six women from Munster will be part of the Irish teams taking part in the Masters Hockey World Cup at New Zealand.







Perth Thundersticks to face Adelaide Fire with limited changes to squad







As the Perth Thundersticks get ready for their second home games for the 2024 Liberty Hockey One season, both the Men’s and Women’s teams will feature limited changes.







Canadian University Championship Day One Recap



Vikes and Lions come out on top on day one in Toronto







Day 1 of the U SPORTS Invitational Championships being held at York University began today with two matches on tap for Thursday afternoon. It was a windy Halloween afternoon at York’s stadium field as the final-four tournament began in style.







College Games to Watch: October 31 - November 3



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern







Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights upcoming college games to watch. This edition covers the weekend of October 31 - November 2.







Card Clinches Postseason Berth



Stanford defeats California, 3-1, to secure its spot at ACC Championships







STANFORD, Calif. - A flurry of goals in the third period and a stout defensive display lifted Stanford to a 3-1 victory over California in Friday evening's regular-season finale.







From Paris to the NCAA, Spotlight on Michigan's Tamer



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern







In January 2024, a team of USA athletes traveled to Ranchi, India with the dream of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games set to take that summer. After a week of play, months of hard work and commitment culminated in success, and the U.S. Women’s National Team qualified for one of the 12 spots for field hockey at Paris 2024.



