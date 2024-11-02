Saturday 2 November 2024

Three USA Technical Officials Headed to Auckland for WMH World Cup







AUCKLAND, New Zealand – In addition to two umpires, three technical officials will represent USA at the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup Auckland.







Countdown begins for FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25



By Sam May



In less than one month, on 30 November, the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 season is set to begin, and the global hockey community is buzzing with excitement.







Paul Revington to coach Hockey India League franchise







Paul Revington will coach Team Gonasika in the men’s Hockey India League.







2024-25 England under-21 women’s squad







England Hockey is delighted to announce an initial 22 players for the 2024-25 England under-21 women’s squad following the recent assessment phase.







Earlier start to the January programme as Hockey Ireland announces updates to its domestic competitions calendar for Season 2024/25



Banbridge to host EY Champions Trophy Weekend 2025







Dublin: Following confirmation of the international competition calendar for both Ireland senior squads, Hockey Ireland today announced changes and updates to its domestic competition calendar for Season 2024/25. The changes were made to facilitate the Senior Men’s participation in FIH Pro League Season 6 starting December 2024, and the Senior Women’s participation in FIH Nations Cup in February 2025.







Bumper Double Header Weekend Ahead for Watsonians in Scottish Men’s Premiership



Watsonians seem to be going from strength to strength in the men`s Premiership – but now they have a double header against Edinburgh University on Saturday and Western Wildcats the following day.







Scottish Hockey Announces Aspiring & Emerging Training Squads for the 2024/25 Cycle



Scottish Hockey has named the National training squads for this year’s aspiring squads and boys’ emerging squad.





