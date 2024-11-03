Sunday 3 November 2024

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar





FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Free passes for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, to be held from November 11 to 20 in Rajgir, Bihar, can now be booked online.







Saikat Chakraborty





Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas are among the several Indian Internationals who will miss this edition of the Senior National men’s hockey championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS



Only three Indian men’s hockey team players, namely, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal and Nilakanta Sharma, who participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics, will be competing in the 14th Senior National men’s hockey championship to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from November 4 to 16.







Two-time Olympic medallist Lily Owsley joins Delhi SG Pipers. (Photo Credits: Hockey India League)



Delhi SG Pipers announced on Saturday that they have acquired the services of English midfielder and women's hockey superstar Lily Owsley for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season.







Canadian University Championship Day Three Recap



Warriors Pick Up First Win While Vikes Stay Unbeaten







The final day of round robin the U SPORTS Invitational Championships was played Saturday afternoon as all four teams were in action in their final preliminary game before championship Sunday.







No. 11 Field Hockey Wraps 2024 Regular Season with Win Against Cornell







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard field hockey closed out the 2024 regular season with a special day at Berylson Field, as the Crimson celebrated Senior Day with a 4-0 win against Ivy League foe Cornell.



