Tuesday 5 November 2024

Masters Hockey World Cup 2024 Held at North Harbour & Lloyd Elsmore Park







The National Hockey Centre – North Harbour is set to host the Masters Hockey World Cup 2024 from the 7th to the 16th of November. This prestigious event will bring together 129 teams from 23 countries, featuring over 2600 competitors across various age groups.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team arrives for Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



India to launch their campaign against Malaysia on 11th November







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has arrived in Gaya, marking the start of the first international hockey tournament hosted in the state. The Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 will take place from 11 to 20 November, featuring defending champions India alongside Paris Olympics silver medallists China, as well as Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, all set against the mesmerizing backdrop of the historic town of Rajgir."







Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT



Harendra, who was named chief coach in April this year after India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, said the team has worked on its combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, aiming to lift the trophy.





File image of Harendra Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



The Indian women’s hockey team has been struggling this year but chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday promised that his wards will play as a “new side” and will not disappoint the fans during the Asian Champions Trophy, beginning here on November 11.







Veteran Juliani back to lead Malaysia's ACT charge



By Aftar Singh





National women's hockey team captain Juliani Din.- NSTP/ Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Juliani Din is already 39, but she is still fit to lead the national women's hockey team in her sixth Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Bihar, India, from Nov 11-20.







Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton



The 33-year-old midfielder from Queensland will replace Jorrit Croon of Netherlands, who is yet to recover completely from an ankle injury and had to pull out due to injury concerns.





Whetton brings with him a wealth of experience, having played 253 matches for the Australia, scoring 75 goals. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement



Delhi SG Pipers on Monday announced the signing of three-time Olympian Jacob Whetton of Australia for the upcoming season of Hockey India League (HIL).







Day 1 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship 2024







Chennai: The 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship commenced today at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Chandigarh, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu began their campaigns with victories in their respective encounters.







Premier Division Review Week Seven







Old Georgians continued their 100% start to the season with their eighth win coming against East Grinstead. EG only trailed by a goal at half time but a second half blitz which saw Sam Ward’s goal haul for the game up to five meant OGs ran out 8-2 winners with an average of over seven goals a game this season.







Round Up of Saturday’s Action in the Scottish Men’s & Women’s Premiership



Western Wildcats remain in pole position in the men`s Premiership with a comfortable 4-0 win at bottom side Dunfermline Carnegie. The game was effectively over by the interval, Jamie Golden started the scoring from the spot, Rob Harwood doubled the tally when he turned on a sixpence and fired the ball home, and finally Tommy Austin, fresh from Great Britain under-21 duties in Malaysia, finished off a well-worked team move. Early in the second half Hamish Galt sunk a penalty corner, thereafter there were a lot of chances coming the Wildcats way but no further additions to the score.







Sunday’s Men’s Premiership Round Up



Western Wildcats extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a narrow 4-3 win over Watsonians at Auchenhowie.







Follow the U17 Men’s team at the Mirnawan Cup



Canada takes on international field in Kuala Lumpur







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the U17 Men’s roster that will be traveling to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to compete in the third annual iteration of the Mirnawan Cup. The tournament will take place at the iconic Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium. The tournament will feature eight teams in the U17 Boys and Girls division and is a great opportunity to give U17 athletes international exposure.







Field Hockey's Frederique Zandbergen Secures Spot in ODU Record Book







NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion Field Hockey midfielder Frederique Zandbergen has etched her name into the ODU Field Hockey Record Book.



