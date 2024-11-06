Wednesday 6 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand



All times GMT +13



Seven Canadian Masters teams participate from November 7-16 in Auckland







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to celebrate and support the seven masters hockey teams playing in this week’s WMH Masters World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. The tournament will take place from November 7-16, 2024 at the New Zealand National Hockey Centre in Auckland. Canada is sending Women’s Masters teams in the O50, O55, O60 and O65 divisions and Men’s Masters teams in the O45, O50, and O60 divisions.







U.S. Masters Athletes Prepared for Competition at WMH World Cup Auckland







AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup Auckland kicks off this week in Auckland, New Zealand. Six U.S. Masters Teams will journey across the world to represent their country in this competitive event.







Speedy Tigresses face uphill battle in ACT without key players



By Aftar Singh





The Speedy Tigresses will take on hosts India, China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Nov 11-20. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The absence of key players could impact the Speedy Tigresses' campaign at the women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) later this month.







Hockey India League launches HIL website and unveils league schedule



Delhi SG Pipers to face Gonasika in HIL opener on 28 December







New Delhi: Hockey India League today marked an exciting milestone for the 2024-2025 edition of HIL with the launch of a dedicated league website and the announcement of the schedule for the much-anticipated season. Set to kick off on 28 December with a thrilling match between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the revamped HIL promises an action-packed return.







Perth Thundersticks make changes to squads before NSW trip







As the Perth Thundersticks get ready for their final away trip for the regular Liberty Hockey One season, both the Men’s & Women’s squads will feature several changes.







Review of Week Seven of the England Hockey League







Brooklands MU stay top of Mens Division One North but were made to work hard for a 4-3 win against Stourport who are bottom and without a point. Si Claris twice put Stourport in front but Brooklands Nick Hale scored with four minutes to go to win the game. Loughborough Students are in second with an inferior goal difference. They also didn’t find it easy going at Deeside Ramblers where the evergreen Ghazanfar Ali scored twice to level things up a 2-2. It stayed that way until the last seven minutes when the Students struck twice, including a second for Montgomery Neave to win it 4-2. Nottingham University are up to third after a 1-0 win at Harborne. Olotn & West Warwicks and Durham University drew 2-2 whilst Lindum remain second bottom after their 3-1 reverse at Birmingham University.







Day 2 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024







Chennai: Day 2 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium saw victorious performances from Delhi Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Bengal, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh,







Division I College Games: 2024 Conference Tournaments







With post-season conference tournaments taking place, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference in Division I, II and III.







Field Hockey Picks Up 5-0 Win In ACC Tourney First Round







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The top-seeded North Carolina field hockey team opened up its run in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship with a 5-0 victory over the No. 8 seed Cal on Tuesday morning.







No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey cruises past No. 8-seeded Cal, 5-0, in first round of ACC Tournament



By Anna Page Lancaster





UNC fifth-year midfielder/back Katie Dixon (14) and UNC sophomore forward Charly Bruder (2) high-five during the field hockey game against Virginia at Karen Shelton Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. UNC won 4-0. Photo by Connor Ruesch / The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 1-seeded North Carolina field hockey team (16-0, 8-0 ACC) defeated the No. 8-seeded Cal Golden Bears (7-10, 1-6 ACC), 5-0, on Friday morning in the first round of the ACC tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C.







No. 2-seed Duke field hockey rides big second half to 4-1 win against Wake Forest in ACC tournament quarterfinals



By Jun Tan





Duke's Macy Szukics scored her first goal of the season against Wake Forest. Photo by Thomas Han | The Chronicle



There were just over six minutes left in the third quarter; Duke and Wake Forest had been battling it out all afternoon to no avail.







No. 3 field hockey shut out by No. 11 Syracuse in ACC Quarterfinal



While the defense held strong, Virginia’s offense could not find the net all afternoon



By Grace Gould and Xander Tilock





The Cavaliers could not create clutch plays, which has been a common theme in each of their losses. Photo by Albert Tang | The Cavalier Daily



No. 3 Virginia field hockey took on No. 11 Syracuse in the ACC Quarterfinals Tuesday at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Cavaliers (13-3, 6-2 ACC) entered the matchup having not lost to the Orange (12-5, 4-4 ACC) since 2015 — including a trademark victory Oct. 18. As a bonus ahead of the game, the week had gone swimmingly for Virginia. The Cavaliers won an exciting overtime battle at Wake Forest Friday, and Senior back Jans Croon was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year Monday. Unfortunately, that momentum was squashed by the Orange in the form of a 1-0 defeat.







Eagles Beat Stanford 3-2, Advance to ACC Semifinals



BC scored every goal on penalty corners







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The third-seeded Eagles defeated the sixth-seeded Stanford Cardinal by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday evening in the ACC Quarterfinals. BC improves to 13-5 and will play the No. 2 seed Duke in the semifinals tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET.







Heck And Matson Earn Individual Honors, Five Tar Heels Make All-ACC Teams







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has named North Carolina junior Ryleigh Heck their Offensive Player of the Year and second-year head coach Erin Matson their Coach of the Year with five Tar Heels earning spots on the conference's All-ACC teams. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon.







Hockey bites: Bishop on the move, cycling falls to ‘hockey’s level’







More girls now play football over the likes of hockey and netball as a decline in traditional sports continues, analysis has revealed.



