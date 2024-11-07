Thursday 7 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand



All times GMT +13



"Lacked Fitness": India Women's Hockey Captain Salima Tete's Brutal Confession Amid Downward Spiral



The Indian women's hockey team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.





File image of India women's hockey team.© Hockey India



Caught in a downward spiral of reverses since the historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete on Wednesday attributed it to the lack of fitness and mental toughness. After creating history in Tokyo in 2021, the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics this year and also performed poorly in the last FIH Pro League. "Yes, of course we were disappointed but we can't think about the past and need to move forward. We should move on because if we don't move on, we can never win a match," Salima told PTI in an interview ahead of the women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar from November 11 to 20.







Young Tigress Thiba fights on after tragedy



By Aftar Singh





Thibatharshini James (third from left) with her Young Tigress teammates at the Razak Cup in Johor Baru. - Pic credit Johor Hockey Association.



KUALA LUMPUR: Hardship and tragedy have made Thibatharshini James a strong hockey player.







Young Tigers hope to make amends in Muscat



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Young Tigers hope to redeem their battered pride with a podium finish in the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Muscat, Oman, from Nov 26- Dec 4.







Makhanda pupils represent SA in u17 hockey tourney in Kuala Lumpur



By Luvuyo Mjekula







St Andrew’s College pupil Gregory Rodwell and DSG pupils Abigail Holderness and Lucy Holderness are currently in Malaysia, representing the South African U17 hockey teams in the Mirnawan Cup, held in Kuala Lumpur, said a statement from St Andrew’s earlier this week.







Day 3 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024







Chennai: Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium saw Kerala Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Maharashtra further their respective campaigns with victories.







Brisbane Blaze take on Hockey Club Melbourne in Sunday family day







The Brisbane Blaze host the Hockey Club Melbourne this Sunday afternoon in the second home round of the season.







Weekend Preview: EY Hockey League Women’s Round 8 and Men’s Round 7, Girls’ Inter Provincial Series Finals, and Boys Inter Provincial Series Round 5.







Dublin: Following on from last weekend’s enthralling rounds of fixtures, this weekend brings with it another exceptional set of the Irish EY Hockey League matchups.







No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey survives No. 5-seeded Syracuse, 3-1, in ACC semifinals



By Caroline Wills





UNC senior midfielder Jasmina Smolenaars ​​(22) lines up for the shot during the field hockey game against Boston College at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Photo by Sophia Gray / The Daily Tar Heel



WINSTON-SALEM — No. 1-seeded North Carolina (17-0, ACC 8-0) survived No. 5-seeded Syracuse (13-6, ACC 4-4) 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Kentner Stadium at Wake Forest to advance to the ACC Tournament finals. The Tar Heels are in pursuit of their eighth-straight conference championship title.







No. 2-seed Duke field hockey falls in shootout to Boston College in ACC tournament semifinals



By Mary Hill





Duke will now await its NCAA tournament position this Sunday. Photo by Ryan Lee | The Chronicle



With 35 seconds left in the second overtime period of the ACC tournament semifinal game, a shot ricocheted off of junior Alaina McVeigh and into the back of the goal, sending Duke cheering in celebration of a return to the ACC championship. But the stadium’s cheers quickly faded as the play went under review. After minutes of anticipation, the goal was called back as the deflection was deemed to be off McVeigh's foot. The game would to to a shootout.







No. 6 Ohio Field Hockey Falls to No. 3 Miami in MAC Quarterfinals







OXFORD, Ohio – The sixth-seeded Ohio field hockey team (7-11) concluded the 2024 season on Wednesday (Nov. 6), falling in the Mid-American Conference Quarterfinals to No. 3 Miami (11-7), 6-1, at the Miami Field Hockey Complex.







Field Hockey Ends Season with Heartbreaking OT MAC Tourney Loss to Kent State







OXFORD, Ohio - The fifth-seeded Ball State field hockey team (5-13) wrapped up its 2024 season with a 1-0 overtime loss to fourth-seeded Kent State (7-11) Wednesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament, on the campus of Miami University.







Suhaimi up in arms over sudden postponement of league



By Aftar Singh





Courtesy pic



KUALA LUMPUR: To the consternation of 17 participating teams, the Negri Sembilan Hockey League, scheduled to start this Saturday, has been suddenly postponed.







Hockey India begins Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course 2024



The Coaching Course starts today in New Delhi and runs until 14th November



New Delhi, 6 November 2024: Hockey India is set to commence the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course 2024 today at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. This program will see 96 aspiring Indian coaches enhancing their skills and staying updated with the latest coaching techniques.



