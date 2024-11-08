Friday 8 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand



All times GMT +13



Tournament Website:



Fixtures Lives Scores and results



LIVE STREAM THE MASTERS WORLD CUP!







Hockey India begins celebration of 100 years of Indian Hockey



Hockey India marks the centenary year celebration with the grand relaunch of HIL and the historic inauguration of the Women's HIL







New Delhi: Today, Hockey India proudly announces the beginning of a grand, year-long celebration marking the 100th anniversary of Indian Hockey. This centenary year is a tribute to a century of unparalleled excellence and a forward-looking vision for the future of hockey in India, marked with the grand relaunch of HIL and the historic inauguration of the Women's HIL.







Japan and China arrive for Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



The Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 will begin on 11 November







Rajgir, 7th November 2024: Japan and Paris Olympic Silver medalists China arrived in Rajgir, Bihar today ahead of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. The premier Asian hockey competition will take place from 11 to 20 November, featuring defending champions India, Malaysia, Korea and Thailand as well.







HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch to host Easter 2025 EHL FINALS







HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch will host the ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League FINALS next Easter for the first time with their venue at Oosterplas ready to welcome 20 of Europe’s best club teams.







Day 4 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024







Chennai, 07 November 2024 – Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium saw victories from Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu across multiple pools.







Round Five Preview: Defending champs face early exit, table-toppers collide in blockbuster clash







It’s getting spicy as round five dishes up a possible season upset and the top teams collide in a potential Grand Final preview.







Scottish Women's Premiership double header with some crucial encounters



It’s a cracker of a weekend for the women`s Premiership with some mouth-watering encounters in prospect.







Division I College Games: 2024 Conference Tournaments with results







With post-season conference tournaments taking place, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference in Division I













America East Conference



Field Hockey Wins Quarterfinal Matchup vs #6 UC Davis, 4-3



Lambert became All-Time Leading Scorer in Program History







Albany, NY - The University of Maine field hockey program came away with the victory in a back-and-forth contest against #6 UC Davis, 4-3.







Catamounts Defeat UMass Lowell in America East Quarterfinals







ALBANY, N.Y – Sophia Lefranc scored two goals as fourth-seed Vermont defeated fifth-seed UMass Lowell in the quarterfinals of the America East tournament.







Atlantic 10 Conference



Minutewomen Advance To A-10 Championship In Dominant Fashion Over VCU, 4-0







PHILADELPHIA, PA. -- No. 1 seeded Massachusetts (15-4, 7-0 A-10) scored early and often, securing a dominant 4-0 shutout victory over VCU (11-7, 4-3) in the Atlantic 10 Championship Semifinal on Thursday at Ellen Ryan Field. With the win, Massachusetts earns its 27th A-10 Semifinal victory and advances to the A-10 Championship Final, playing the winner of No. 2 seeded Saint Joseph's and No. 3 Richmond on Saturday at 12 p.m.







UMass field hockey advances in Atlantic 10 playoffs in 4-0 victory over VCU



The Minutewomen move on to A-10 Championship Finals



By Caroline Burge





Dylan Podlinski Daily Collegian (2024)



The Massachusetts field hockey team pulled out a huge 4-0 win over Virginia Commonwealth in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday. The nationally ranked No. 15 Minutewomen (15-4, 7-0 A-10) will continue on to the conference Championship Final for the 27th time in program history and the third consecutive year.







#4 Field Hockey Rocks Richmond, 6-1, to Advance to Atlantic 10 Championship Game







MERION STATION, Pa. – The fourth-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team moved on to the Atlantic 10 championship game with a 6-1 rout of third-seeded Richmond at Ellen Ryan Field on Thursday afternoon.







Spider Hockey 2024 Season Ends in A-10 Semifinals







PHILADELPHIA – The University of Richmond field hockey team fell in the 2024 Atlantic 10 Conference semifinals to the second-seeded No. 4 Saint Joseph's 6-1 Thursday afternoon at Ellen Ryan Field.







BIG Ten Conference



Field Hockey Tournament: Quarterfinals Recap





Photo by Art Pittman



COLLEGE PARK, MD — The 2024 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament commenced Thursday on the University of Maryland campus with three quarterfinal matches. Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan advanced to the semifinals, which take place Friday.







Field Hockey Earns Big Ten Quarterfinals Victory over No. 7 Ohio State



Kara Heck Scores Twice in 2-1 Victory







PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers field hockey (8-8) earned a massive win on Thursday morning to open play at the Big Ten Tournament, taking down No. 7 Ohio State by a 2-1 final score. The 4-seed Scarlet Knights toppled the 5-seed Buckeyes (14-5) behind two goals from Kara Heck.







Maryland field hockey wins Big Ten quarterfinal against Iowa in penalty strokes, 1-0



Aidan Currie





Maryland field hockey celebrates during its 3-0 win against Richmond on Oct. 27, 2024.(Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



Maryland goalkeeper Paige Kieft played in just two games during the regular season. Yet, in Thursday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal, Kieft came up with the Terps’ most important play of the season.







No. 2-seed Maryland field hockey escapes No. 7-seed Iowa, 1-0 (3-2 SO), in first round of Big Ten Tournament



The Terps survive a shootout after 80 goalless minutes.



By Nolan Rogalski



Out of all the heroes that No. 2-seed Maryland field hockey could have relied upon entering the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals against No. 7-seed Iowa, Paige Kieft certainly would not have been the first name out of many fans’ mouths.







Maryland field hockey’s strong schedule prepared it for postseason play



Aidan Currie





Missy Meharg walks off the field after Maryland field hockey’s 2-0 win over Michigan on Oct. 20, 2024. (Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose rifled a shot toward the Virginia cage with just six seconds remaining. Defender Mia Abello blocked the midfielder’s attempt off the goal-line in an astounding stick save.







Michigan defense stifles Indiana in 2-1 overtime win at Big Ten Tournament



by Kayla Lugo





The Michigan field hockey team protects the goal. Ananya Kedia/Daily.



What stands between an offense and the net is the opponent’s defense. A defense can propel a team to victory by silencing the opponent’s offense. And in its matchup against Indiana, defense was a crucial component for the Michigan field hockey team.







Mid- American Conference



Dukes Survive Kent State, Advance to MAC Title Game







OXFORD, Ohio – Kent State scored two goals in the final seven minutes, but James Madison was able to make a stop on a penalty corner in the waning seconds to hold on for a 3-2 victory in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Field Hockey Championship at Miami FH Stadium on Thursday afternoon.







RedHawks Outlast App State to Grab 3-2 Overtime Victory







OXFORD, Ohio – In a heavily defensive game on Thursday afternoon, the No. 3 Miami University field hockey team took down No. 2 Appalachian State University 3-2 in overtime. Miami moves to 12-7 on the season, and App State finishes their season 11-8.







Patriot League



No. 1 American and No. 2 Lafayette Advance to Patriot League Field Hockey Championship Match – (11.7.24)



Top-seeded Eagles down Terriers; Leopards hold off Bison to set up a championship game rematch







BETHLEHEM, Pa. – No. 1 seed American (12-7, 6-0 PL) and No. 2 Lafayette (13-6, 5-1 PL) advanced to the 2024 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship Match for the second straight season and the fourth time since 2019.







Terriers Edged by American in Patriot League Semifinals, 1-0







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Boston University field hockey team had its 2024 season come to an end on Thursday afternoon in at 1-0 loss at top-seeded American in the semifinal round of the Patriot League Championship.







No. 11 Field Hockey Faces Brown in Ivy League Tournament Semifinals







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 11 Harvard field hockey begins its Ivy League Tournament title defense this weekend in Princeton, New Jersey, as the No. 2 seed Crimson will face No. 3 seed Brown in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 8 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ESPN+ is the broadcasting home for all 2024 Ivy League Tournament matches.







No. 17 Drexel Set to Face Monmouth in CAA Semifinals at Buckley Field







PHILADELPHIA - The No. 17 Drexel field hockey team is set to take on Monmouth in the CAA Semifinals on Friday, November 8 at noon. The Dragons enter as the number one seed, having earned a spot in the CAA tournament for the third straight season. Drexel will look to hoist their second CAA conference trophy.







Familiar foe stands in the way of Temple’s Big East championship hopes



Temple Field Hockey has fallen in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament the last four years. Is this the year they finally break through?



Colin Schofield





Temple Field Hockey is preparing to take on Old Dominion in the Big East Tournament for the third straight year. | JEREMY SHOVER / THE TEMPLE NEWS



The last four years have been the same story for Temple; falling short in the Big East Tournament. After missing the postseason three straight years from 2017-19, this year marks the Owls’ fifth straight appearance.







Ball State field hockey is a home away from home for international athletes



By Kyle Smedley





Ball State field hockey's nine international athletes pose for a photo after their match against Bellarmine Nov. 1 in Louisville, Kentucky. The field hockey program is tied for the most countries represented at Ball State with seven. Kyle Smedley, DN



At the west end of Ball State field hockey’s pitch at Briner Sports Complex, seven flags wave lightly in the wind. One is on a tall pole — the American flag. Six others are zip-tied to a black fence, all in a row.







The Most Beautiful Women's Field Hockey Players



Michael Choi







This stunning collection spotlights some of the most beautiful women in the field hockey world. Headlining the list is Erin Matson, an American field hockey legend who has dominated the NCAA championships. Joining her is Luciana Aymar, a beloved Argentine player often hailed as one of the best ever to wield a hockey stick. Dutch superstar Ellen Hoog also graces our list with her incredible career achievements, while Fatima Moreira de Melo dazzles with her hot charm and impressive résumé as a Dutch field hockey talent. These names aren’t just famous—they're icons in the sport.



