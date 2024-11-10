Sunday 10 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



11 Nov 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (One Pool) 2 - 2

11 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v THA (One Pool)

11 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v MAS (One Pool)



Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 matches rescheduled







Rajgir: The Asian Hockey Federation and hosts Hockey India have announced that all matches of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 have been rescheduled to early hours to prevent potential disruptions caused by a significant insect infestation particularly when flood lights are on.







Junior Africa Cup [JAC] (Men/Women) 2024 Postponed







Based on consultation with / approval of the FIH aiming at portraying Africa’s young talents in the Junior World Cup qualifiers to select the top 3 nations per gender to qualify to the Junior World Cups scheduled for December 2025, and after discussions among 24 National Associations at the AfHF Forum held on 7 Nov. 2024, along the 2024 FIH Congress in Muscat (Oman), the AfHF decided to postpone the Junior Africa Cup [JAC] (Men/Women) to April 2025 (Exact dates to be confirmed).







Malaysia Tigers crowned Mirnawan Cup champions



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia Tigers players celebrate scoring against South Korea in the Under-17 Mirnawan Cup boys’ final at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, today. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Captain Muhammad Safwan's late goal clinched victory for the Malaysia Tigers, securing a dramatic 3-2 win over South Korea in the boys' final of the Under-17 Mirnawan Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.







Re-elected as FIH President, Tayyab Ikram receives overwhelming support from Congress







On the occasion of the 49th FIH Statutory Congress taking place in Muscat, Oman, on 9 November 2024, Tayyab Ikram was re-elected as FIH President. Reacting to his re-election, he said: “My heart is full of gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me. Many of you have told me that a lot has been achieved in the last 2 years, and that FIH is now much closer to you. However, today, I feel that this is my first day. You’ve given me a new start! I will continue this journey. It will be a time of engagement, a time of empowerment. Athletes are, and will remain, my first priority. They need to be at the centre of everything FIH does.”







Marcos Hofmann and Alberto “Coco” Budeisky elected FIH Vice-Presidents







Convening today in Muscat, Oman, the FIH Congress has decided to (re)introduce the Vice-President role. Meeting immediately after the Congress, the Executive Board (EB) has appointed EuroHockey President Marcos Hofmann and PAHF President Alberto “Coco” Budeisky to take on this major responsibility.







Bennett gets International Hockey Federation award



By Munyaradzi Madzokere





AfHF led in congratulating the Zimbabwean technical official on the global recognition.



Internationally acclaimed Zimbabwean hockey administrator and technical official Sarah Bennett has been granted the prestigious International Hockey Federation (FIH) Development Champions Award at the 2024 FIH Congress in Muscat, Oman.







FIH Star Awards: "It's been a special year for Indian Hockey, from winning the Olympic Bronze to Hockey India League being revived,” express PR Sreejesh and Harmanpreet Singh on winning







Muscat (Oman), 09 November 2024: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh expressed their gratitude to die-hard Indian hockey fans who voted for them to win the FIH Player of the Year Award and FIH Goalkeeper of The Year award on Friday at a glittering ceremony here in Muscat, Oman.







Rising star Sufyan Khan vows to restore Pakistan's hockey glory



'It's a special moment for me,' says Sufyan



By Faizan Lakhani





Sufyan Khan showcasing his FIH Rising Star Award. -Author



KARACHI: Pakistan's promising hockey talent, Sufyan Khan, has aimed to help restore the country's lost glory in international hockey after winning the prestigious FIH Rising Star Award for 2024.







Day 6 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024







Chennai, 09 November 2024: Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium saw Hockey Punjab, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Delhi Hockey, Assam Hockey and Manipur Hockey secure victories in their respective fixtures.







Division I College Games: 2024 Conference Tournaments







With post-season conference tournaments taking place, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference in Division I with results







Atlantic 10 Conference



SOAR FOR FOUR: #4 Field Hockey Holds Off #15 UMass, 2-1, for Fourth Consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship







MERION STATION, Pa. – No matter how many times you do it, it never gets easier.







UMass field hockey falls in Atlantic 10 Championship, 2-1



St. Joseph’s defeats the Minutewomen for the third straight year



By Owen Shelffo





Photo: Jane Whitcomb Fossum, Daily Collegian (2024)



No. 4 Saint Joseph’s defeated the No.15 Massachusetts field hockey team 2-1 in the Atlantic 10 Championship for the third straight year, avenging its earlier loss in September.







Mid American Conference



Miami Claims Seventh-Straight MAC 'Ship, Shut Out JMU 3-0







OXFORD, Ohio – The No. 3 Miami University field hockey team took home their seventh-straight Mid-American Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon, outmaneuvering No. 1 James Madison University, 3-0. The RedHawks move to 13-7 on the season. James Madison finishes their season 14-6.







Field Hockey Falls to Miami (Ohio) in MAC Title Game







OXFORD, Ohio – James Madison was limited to three shots on goal as Miami (Ohio) captured their seventh







Northeast Conference



No. 2 Lafayette Edges No. 1 American in Overtime to Claim 2024 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship (11.9.24)



Lafayette’s Good scores overtime game-winner for Leopards’ sixth League title







WASHINGTON – Sophomore midfielder Lea Good’s overtime goal lifted No. 2 Lafayette (14-6, 5-1 PL) to a 2-1 victory over top-seeded American (12-8, 6-0 PL) to capture the 2024 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship at the William I. Jacobs Recreational Complex.







Lafayette edges top-seeded American for first Patriot League field hockey title since 2012





Lafayette field hockey forward Lea Good (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Athletic Communications)



WASHINGTON, D.C. - Lea Good scored 3:47 into overtime to give Lafayette a 2-1 victory over American in the Patriot League Field Hockey championship game at the Jacobs Recreational Complex.







Temple has “nothing to lose” attitude heading into conference championship



It has been 32 years since Temple Field Hockey made the NCAA Tournament and now only UConn stands in its way.





Temple Field Hockey looks to make its first NCAA Tournament in 32 years. | OLIVER LOIS ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS



It has been 32 years since Temple made it to the NCAA Tournament. After four years of failing in the Big East Tournament semifinals, the Owls are now on the doorstep of the national stage.







Charly Bruder plays pivotal role in No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey's ACC championship run



By Beckett Brantley





UNC Field Hockey takes a video celebrating winning their eighth straight ACC title, beating Boston College 4-1. Photo by Dylan Thiessen / The Daily Tar Heel



WINSTON-SALEM — Sophomore forward Charly Bruder is synonymous with UNC field hockey’s penalty corner.







Ciana Riccardo's leadership and voice guides UNC to eighth consecutive ACC championship



By Anna Page Lancaster





UNC Field Hockey hoists the trophy to celebrates winning their eighth straight ACC title, beating Boston College 4-1. Photo by Dylan Thiessen / The Daily Tar Heel



WINSTON-SALEM — UNC practiced a new attack strategy for penalty corners one day before the ACC championship.







Charlie Webb went ‘all in’ to become the unsung hero of Virginia field hockey



Webb, a male practice player, is the embodiment of the Cavalier way



By Eleanor Buchanan





Webb, a second-year student at the University, was recently named to the U.S. U-21 Men's National Team Training Squad. Courtesy USA Field Hockey



In many ways, Charlie Webb is a typical second-year student at the University — hoping for acceptance into the McIntire School of Commerce while juggling a rigorous course load and bustling social life. But unlike the rest of his peers, for four hours a day, six days a week, Webb trades his laptop and notebook for shin guards and a stick to practice with the varsity field hockey team.



