Monday 11 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



Tournament Website



Fixtures Lives Scores and results



LIVE STREAM THE MASTERS WORLD CUP!







Action Continues at 2024 WMH World Cup Auckland





USA Over 45 Men's coach, Shiv Jagday



AUCKLAND, New Zealand - The action continued at the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand on day 3 and 4. The U.S. O-45 Men's Masters Team is heading to the quarterfinals while the O-55 and O-60 Men and O-50, O-60 and O-65 Women are midway through pool play.







Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



11 Nov 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (One Pool) 2 - 2

11 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v THA (One Pool) 15 - 0

11 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v MAS (One Pool) 4 - 0



12 Nov 2024 12:15 THA v JPN (One Pool)

12 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v MAS (One Pool)

12 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v KOR (One Pool)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





Preview: Defending Champions India eager to get Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 campaign underway



The tournament will begin in Rajgir today with the Final slated for 20th November







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team, led by newly appointed Captain Salima Tete, is keen to begin their title defence at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 today. The very first international hockey tournament in Bihar will be held from 11 to 20 November, featuring Paris Olympics silver medallists China, as well as Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.







It’s a new dawn, but be wary of quick fixes



With the Asia Cup in 2025 and both the World Cup and Asian Games on the horizon in 2026, a triumphant ACT would ignite a renewed sense of confidence and momentum ahead of a busy season.



Uthra Ganesan





As the team steps into a new Olympic cycle, the 2024 ACT marks a series of firsts for Indian women’s hockey and serves as a weathervane for its likely direction over the next few years. | Photo Credit: PTI



When Hockey India named a “restructured” squad for the upcoming Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) last month, it was notable that the federation acknowledged more than superficial changes in the side.







Women’s hockey team to take a relook at how they score goals



Coach Harendra Singh has told strikers told not to blindly go for glory but to find the best option once inside the D



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Members of the Indian hockey team during a team huddle. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



For 54 minutes, they huffed and puffed, but couldn’t break the Japanese door down. A 0-1 defeat for the Indian women’s hockey team that night meant their dreams of going to Paris evaporated in the Ranchi night sky earlier this year. In the cycle between Tokyo and Paris, that was perhaps India’s biggest downfall. There was never a lack of trying, or skills for that matter, but the obvious-yet-hardest way to win a hockey match is to put the ball in the back of the net.







Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: A first for Bihar and part of extended celebrations of Chhathh in Rajgir



Being the first-ever international hockey event in Bihar, it is also the first to be completed. While finishing touches are still being done, the playing field itself is ready.



Uthra Ganesan





What really stands out in the entire complex is the construction. Unlike almost every modern building in the country, the Bihar government has steered clear of going overboard with glass-and-metal structures, opting to go traditional instead. | Photo Credit: X/@BiharInfraTales



Sports doesn’t really rank high on the list of things Bihar is known for. Nalanda and Bodh Gaya evoke Buddhist imagery and are known more as holy tourism sites than sporting nurseries. The government is hopeful that the 90-acre Rajgir Sports Complex will change it all, beginning with the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.







Cheslyn Gie reflects on his time with SA men’s hockey



Gqeberha coach ends international career after three successful years





INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY: Madibaz Sport hockey manager and former SA men's coach Cheslyn Gie Image: SUPPLIED



After calling time on his international career last week, top Gqeberha hockey coach Cheslyn Gie can reflect on three successful years at the helm of the national men’s team.







Saudi delegation holds ‘productive discussions’ at global hockey assembly in Oman



Event marked 100th anniversary of founding of International Hockey Federation





The Saudi Hockey Federation said on Sunday it had held “productive discussions” at the recent general assembly in Muscat which hosted both the Asian and the International Hockey Federation. (Supplied)



RIYADH: The Saudi Hockey Federation said on Sunday it had held “productive discussions” at the recent general assembly in Muscat which hosted both the Asian and the International Hockey Federation.







Young defender Rohit eyes National team debut with HIL experience



Young Indian defender Rohit is banking on his time with Delhi SG Pipers in the upcoming Hockey India League to make senior team debut.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team defender Rohit was waiting anxiously on 14th October, the second day of HIL Auctions, for his name to come up along with his friends at the lunch hall in SAI Bengaluru.







Day 7 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024







Chennai – The seventh day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, featured victories by Hockey Association of Odisha, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Maharashtra in their respective pool matches.







Round Five Wrap: Finals locked! Four teams book their spot on the Road to Hobart Finals Series.







Just two rounds remain until the Road to Hobart Finals Series hits off at the end of the month, and four teams have booked their spot at the final dance, including a side who have pulled off a sensational comeback to make the finals for the very first time.







Western men and Watsonians women are still in pole position in the Scottish Premiership



Watsonians are still top of the tree in the women`s Premiership after a 3-1 win over Edinburgh University. Bex Jones put the champions ahead in the first quarter at a penalty corner but Harriet Platt levelled for the students before the interval following a counter attack up the left. Another set piece conversion by Emily Dark put Watsonians 2-1 up in the third quarter, and before there was any hint of a revival the ball crashed off Lucy Harris` helmet, prompting a scramble, and Sarah Jamieson bundled the ball over the line for Watsonians` third.







Division I College Games: 2024 Conference Tournaments







With post-season conference tournaments taking place, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference in Division I with results







America East



Fourth Seed Catamounts Defeat New Hampshire for America East Title







ALBANY, N.Y – The fourth seeded Catamounts scored three times in 12 minutes to erase a halftime deficit to win the America East Championship on Sunday afternoon.







UNH Edged 3-2 in America East Championship Game







ALBANY, N.Y. – Sophomore Kathelijne Knuttel (Groningen, Netherlands) and freshman Faye Meijer (Purmerend, Netherlands) both scored a goal in Sunday's America East championship game, but the University of New Hampshire field hockey team was edged 3-2 by the University of Vermont at UAlbany's Alumni Turf.







Big East Conference



Huskies Crowned 2024 BIG EAST Champs







PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island - The UConn women's field hockey team is the 2024 BIG EAST Champions as they defeated the Temple Owls by a final of 1-0 Sunday afternoon. Julia Bressler scored the winning goal off a penalty stroke in the third quarter to secure the victory.







Owls fall to UConn in conference championship



Colin Schofield





Temple Field Hockey outshot UConn 9-5 in the Big East championship but ultimately came away with a 1-0 loss. | OLIVER LOIS ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS



PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Coming out of halftime of Saturday’s Big East conference championship game, Temple and UConn were both kept quiet on offense. The Owls had no shots in the first half while UConn was held to just two. Both sides were looking for a chance to gain an advantage in the fight for a championship.







B1G Ten



Michigan field hockey stuns nation's top team, grabs NCAA tourney berth with Big Ten title



Ryan Ford







Michigan field hockey has locked up its 20th NCAA tournament berth, scratching past top-seeded (and national No. 1) Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament final in College Park, Maryland.







No. 1 Northwestern falls in Big Ten tournament championship to No. 9 Michigan



Audrey Pachuta





Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa dribbles to ball up the field in No. 1 Northwestern’s Big Ten tournament championship loss to No. 9 Michigan. Audrey Pachuta



COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For the first time in 357 days, No. 1 Northwestern lost a game.







Maryland field hockey suffered from a lack of shootout film on Michigan’s goalkeeper



Aidan Currie





Annemijn Klijnhout shoots the ball during Maryland field hockey's 3-0 win against Richmond on Oct. 27, 2024.(Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



No. 5 Maryland field hockey’s two Big Ten tournament contests couldn’t have been more different stylistically, but they both came down to a penalty shootout. One ended in elation, the other in agony.







Coastal Athletic Association



Delaware Crowned CAA Field Hockey Champions for 10th Time in 12 Years



Ben Kane







PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Nov. 10, 2024) – A two-goal performance from the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Valentina Martorell earned Delaware its 10thCAA Field Hockey Championship in the last 12 years as the fourth-seeded Blue Hens edged No.3 Monmouth, 4-3, in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Drexel’s Buckley Field.







Monmouth Falls to Delaware in Overtime of CAA Final







PHILADELPHIA – The Delaware Blue Hens will represent the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) as this year's automatic qualifier in the NCAA Tournament after defeating the Monmouth University Field Hockey Team, 4-3 in overtime, in Sunday's conference title game.







Ivy League



Back-to-Back! No. 11 Field Hockey Wins 2024 Ivy League Tournament in Thrilling Fashion







PRINCETON, N.J. – No. 11 Harvard field hockey wrote another amazing chapter in the program's history, as the Crimson lift the Ivy League Tournament trophy for a second consecutive season, defeating Princeton away from home in an overtime thriller, 2-1.







Princeton Falls In OT To Harvard In Ivy Final, Awaits NCAA Selections







Princeton and Harvard battled through two overtime field hockey games this season, with each team with one win. Clearly there is very little that separates them.







NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announces 2024 championship field







INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.







Field Hockey Claims #1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina field hockey program is the top overall seed in the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship for the third year in a row and the sixth time in the past seven years.







2024 NCAA DI field hockey championship: Bracket, scores, schedule







Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA DI field hockey championship, which will consist of an 18-team tournament bracket.







Three Big Ten Teams Qualify for NCAA Field Hockey Tournament



Northwestern, Michigan and Maryland begin NCAA Postseason this week



ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference will send three teams to the 2024 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championships as the tournament field was announced Sunday evening. Michigan earned an automatic berth while Northwestern and Maryland received at-large berths.



