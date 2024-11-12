Tuesday 12 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



Player proud to wear green and gold at hockey world cup



He captained the SA over-35s International Masters Cup side to victory.



Lebohang Pita





David Fink and his son, Levi.



If David Fink had to choose his proudest moment during last month’s Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town, it would be his overhead pass that led to Gavin Jelly’s tap-in goal in their opening match against Germany.





Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



11 Nov 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (One Pool) 2 - 2

11 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v THA (One Pool) 15 - 0

11 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v MAS (One Pool) 4 - 0



12 Nov 2024 12:15 THA v JPN (One Pool) 1 - 1

12 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v MAS (One Pool) 5 - 0

12 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v KOR (One Pool)



13 Nov 2024 is a rest day



Day 1: Thrilling Opening Match of Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 – Japan and Korea Draw 2-2







As two field hockey powerhouses, Japan and Korea, clashed in an intense opening match that ended in a 2-2 draw. Fans packed the stadium, eager to witness world-class hockey and celebrate the opening of this prestigious tournament.







Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Day 1, Second Match Recap - China vs Thailand







The second match of the day saw a powerful display of skill and strategy from the Chinese team, who faced Thailand. China emerged victorious with a commanding scoreline of 15-0, setting a strong tone for the tournament and showcasing their skill and precision.







India register 4-0 victory against Malaysia in Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team kicked off their Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 campaign with a 4-0 victory against Malaysia in the historic city of Rajgir today. Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’), and Udita (44’) found the back of the net in a game that saw India create numerous opportunities and put on a solid defensive performance to walk away with three points.







Strikers shine as India star-powers to 4-0 victory over fighting Malaysia



K. ARUMUGAM







Fitter and faster, India powered to a heartwarming 4-0 win over Malaysia in their opener of the Bihar Women’ Champions Trophy that got underway today, adding to a new international hockey destination for India.







Sangita brace guides India to comfortable win over Malaysia



Sangita (8th, 55th minutes) struck twice, while Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th) were the other goal getters for the hosts.



Uthra Ganesan





Sangita Kumari (14) celebrates after scoring against Malaysia during the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir, Bihar. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu



A half-time message to stop thinking about the result and focus on the moment helped the Indian women’s team get the result it wanted, a 4-0 win over Malaysia in its opening game of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Monday.







Sangita Kumari shines as India find their groove in second half for 4-0 win against Malaysia



Tougher tests await, and better performances would be needed, especially to beat China who thrashed Thailand 15-0 earlier in the day. While the eventual outcome doesn't reflect the dominance India had on the night, it's a good start to a fresh cycle.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Coming into the tournament, head coach Harendra Singh had stressed on the need to improve the fitness and endurance levels of the team while also being smarter in front of goal. (Credit: Hockey India)



In a battle between the second-highest-ranked team of the tournament and the second-lowest, the result was hardly in any doubt. But Salima Tete-led India took their time in their opener at the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar before eventually prevail 4-0 over Malaysia, thanks to a solid second-half showing.







India starts Women's ACT title defence with a win against Malaysia



India started with a 4-0 win against Malaysia in their quest to defend the women's Asian Champions Trophy title.



By Pritish Raj







The first taste of international hockey for the state of Bihar was a little bittersweet as the Indian women's hockey team defeated Malaysia 4-0 in the women's Asian Champions Trophy opening game on Monday in the historic city of Rajgir.







Malaysia Tigress fall 4-0 to India



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia Tigress goalkeeper Siti Zalia Nasir dives to stop an attempt from India (in blue) in the Asian Champions Trophy match at Rajgir, India, today. PIC COURTESY OF AHF.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Tigress put up a fight, but it was not enough to stop defending champions India from winning 4-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India, today.







Bihar embraces international sports, unleashes hockey festival



Despite questions being asked about the government's efficiency and organization, the state is committed to deliver.



By Pritish Raj





Rajgir Hockey Complex in Bihar will host the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. (Photo Credit: X/BihariInfratales)



Rajgir, Bihar: The festival of Chhath ended three days ago but the celebratory mood in the state lingers on.







Cota Named U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team Head Coach







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce Patrick Cota as the next head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team.







Day 8 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024







Chennai, 11 November 2024: Day 8 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai featured victories for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Haryana, Telangana Hockey, Goans Hockey, and Manipur Hockey.







Review of the English Premier Division Week Eight







It was a weekend of contrast in the Men’s Premier Division with two draws and four convincing wins for the top four. Leaders Old Georgians were, as ever, in the latter category. A Sam Ward hat-trick and two goals for Tom Carson saw them win 5-0 at Hampstead & Westminster, and prevented Hampstead from scoring for the first time this season.







Clydesdale Western go top of the Scottish Women's Premiership



Clydesdale Western are having a great season so far and their 3-0 win over women’s Premiership champions Watsonians at Titwood is undoubtedly confirmation of that. The result also preserves Clydesdale`s perfect record for the season. The Titwood-based outfit are now two points ahead of Watsonians and they still have a game in hand against Reivers. Clydesdale`s goals came from Anna Winter, Ali Howie and finally Millie Steiger.







2024 NZ Premier Hockey League (PHL) Officials Announced







The 2024 officials panel for the Premier Hockey League were recently announced. The skilled and experienced group will oversee the league throughout its six-week duration.







Congratulations 2024 College Division I Conference Winners







With post-season conference tournaments finishing this past weekend, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference champion in Division I.







Leinster U16 and Ulster U18 crowned 2024 Girls Inter Provincial Winners as Leinster Boys force competition to go down to the final day.







Dublin: Sunday served up an exceptional day of hockey in the 2024 Boys and Girls Inter Provincial Series.







FIH joins Laureus Sport for Good to help change the sport experience for girls through Body Confident Sport coaching tool co-created by Nike and Dove







On the occasion of its 49th Statutory Congress, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the launch of its Women in Hockey Empowerment Project — a transformative platform designed to uplift and engage female players, coaches, officials, and leaders in the sport.



