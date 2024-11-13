Wednesday 13 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



Tournament Website



Fixtures Lives Scores and results



LIVE STREAM THE MASTERS WORLD CUP!



Pool Play Wraps Up for Most Teams at 2024 WMH World Cup Auckland





Photo: Nicole Morgan



AUCKLAND, New Zealand - All U.S. Masters Teams have wrapped up pool play at the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand following day 5 and 6. The O-60 Men will face France in the quarterfinals, O-45 Men and O-65 Women will play in their respective 5th-8th placement games and the O-55 Men and O-60 Women will play for 9th-10th place.







Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



12 Nov 2024 12:15 THA v JPN (One Pool) 1 - 1

12 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v MAS (One Pool) 5 - 0

12 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v KOR (One Pool) 3 - 2



13 Nov 2024 is a rest day



14 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v MAS (One Pool)

14 Nov 2024 14:30 JPN v CHN (One Pool)

14 Nov 2024 16:45 THA v IND (One Pool)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre



Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Day 2, First Match Recap - Japan vs Thailand Ends in a 1-1 Draw







The Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy continued with intense excitement on Day 2 as Japan and Thailand went head-to-head in the first match. Both teams delivered a spirited performance, resulting in a tightly contested 1-1 draw. This match showcased the resilience of Thailand, who bounced back impressively after their tough loss against China, and the adaptability of Japan as they aimed to start their campaign on a positive note.







Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Day 2, Second Match Recap - China Secures a 5-0 Victory Over Malaysia







China once again showcased their dominance, claiming a decisive 5-0 victory over Malaysia. Following their high-scoring win against Thailand, China continued their winning streak, demonstrating impeccable form and reinforcing their status as strong contenders in the tournament.







China B crush Tigresses 5-0 in women's Asian Champions Trophy



By Aftar Singh





China (in red) in action against Malaysia during today’s women’s Asian Champions Trophy match at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today. Pic from Asian Hockey Federation



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses endured a tough day at the women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat against China's second team at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India.







India secure a 3-2 win against Korea in Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



Sangita Kumari (3’) and Deepika (20’, 57’) scored in the Indian victory







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team registered a 3-2 win against Korea in their second match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Sports Complex Hockey Stadium today. Sangita Kumari (3’) continued her hot form in front of goal while Deepika (20’, 57’) scored a brace to confirm the victory for India. Lee Yuri (34’) and Captain Cheon Eunbi (38’) were the goalscorers for Korea in the closely-fought encounter.







Korea gives tough fight to India before going down 2-3



s2h team







South Korean team showed enormous grit and resilience against India before going down 2-3 in the second match of their WACT campaign. India somehow played two different halves. While it dominated the proceedings, even having 65% ball possession in the first half, Koreans bounced back in the third quarter with two quick silver goals. Its energetic Deepika who converted a stroke to give India the winner and also deserving three points. The ongoing WACT is developing into a quite contest.







India women edges 3-2 win against South Korea



Korea had just seven entries into the circle and two scoring chances through the entire game – a penalty corner and a penalty stroke – and converted both



Uthra Ganesan





Deepika (R) after scoring her second goal against Korea during the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir, Bihar on November 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MOORTHY RV



A 57th-minute penalty stroke helped India register its second win of the Asian Champions Trophy and full points with a 3-2 victory against South Korea after almost messing up all the good work done in the first half at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Tuesday.







India overcome 15 sloppy minutes, Deepika scores late winner vs Korea



On Tuesday, India played sloppy hockey in Q3 after a controlled first half, and allowed South Korea to equalise from 0-2 down, before getting a late winner.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Deepika (R) celebrates with her teammates. (Hockey India)



In sports, 24 hours can be a long time. On Monday, India played arguably their best 15 minutes of hockey immediately after the half-time break against Malaysia. On Tuesday, however, India played sloppy hockey in Q3 after a controlled first half, and allowed South Korea to equalise from 0-2 down, before getting a late winner. “Gifted them goals,” as head coach Harendra Singh put it.







Oman to host inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 (men) will be staged in Muscat, Oman next year (17-23 February 2025).







Hockey Nationals 2024: Pressing need to restructure tournament after increased one-sided matches



As teams get ready for the quarterfinals on Wednesday, the rising number of one-sided matches in the Senior Nationals has been a source of concern.



K. Keerthivasan





Sundrapandi of Tamil Nadu scored a goal against Andaman & Nicobar during the 14th Senior Men’s National Hockey Tournament in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu



In the ongoing 14th Hockey India Senior National Men’s Championship here, at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, there have only been a handful of exciting, nail-biting and keenly contested matches.







High Performance Centre of Excellence in Perth gets major sign off







The development of Hockey Australia’s brand-new Hockey Australia Centre of Excellence has received the green light after the Western Australian Government recently completed negotiations to sign the development deed with Curtin University.







Hockey Australia extends partnership with SportsLink Travel







Hockey Australia is proud to extend its partnership with SportsLink Travel, continuing its commitment as the non-exclusive Travel and Tour partner of Hockey Australia.



