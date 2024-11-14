Thursday 14 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



13 Nov 2024 was a rest day



14 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v MAS (One Pool) 1 - 2

14 Nov 2024 14:30 JPN v CHN (One Pool)

14 Nov 2024 16:45 THA v IND (One Pool)



15 Nov 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings

FIH Match Centre



India takes time out to explore Bihar on rest day before Thailand clash



The host has a 100 per cent record in eight games between the two sides and Thailand, the lowest-ranked side in the competition, is expected to be an easy outing for the team.



Uthra Ganesan





The two games played so far, however, have been contrasting in terms of performances with several areas of concern and coach Harendra Singh admitted as much after India scraped past a fighting Korea on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu



A rest day in the middle of a hockey tournament usually means at least some of the teams turning up for optional, limited practice. That isn’t the case here with the Rajgir Sports Complex deserted on Wednesday as the teams preferred to focus on rest and rehabilitation.







Women’s Nations Cup: third edition will be played in Chile







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that the third edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup (women) will be played in Chile from 23 February to 2 March 2025.







Australia's most-capped goalkeeper ever, Andrew Charter calls time after 13-year career







Australia's great wall of defence, Andrew Charter has called time on his international hockey career just seven months after he made history by becoming Australia's most-capped goalkeeper ever.







Ireland Hockey’s Katie Mullan steps down as captain but not yet ready to retire







Dublin: Katie Mullan today announced that she is stepping away from her captain’s duties for the Ireland senior women’s national hockey team.







Mullan steps down from Ireland captaincy





Katie Mullan and her Ireland team-mates celebrate after winning the silver medal at the 2018 World Cup in London. Image source, Inpho



Katie Mullan has stepped down from her captain's role with Ireland but will continue to make herself available for the national team.







From Olympic Dreams to World Mastery: Bernadette Coston’s Hockey Legacy

Bernadette Coston’s determination in her hockey career didn’t only open doors for her but also put the Alberton name on the map.



Azusakhe Limba





Bernadette Coston on the field during the SA vs Aus in Semi Final.



Bernadette Coston (35), a trailblazing South African hockey star from Verwoerdpark, has left an indelible mark on the sport.







Quarter-Final Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024







Chennai, 13 November 2024: Day 10 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai featured intense Quarter-Final action, with Manipur Hockey, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh Hockey advancing to the Semi-Finals. Hockey Haryana will clash against Uttar Pradesh Hockey while Manipur Hockey will face Hockey Association of Odisha in the Semi-Final, on Friday.







Host Tamil Nadu out of medal contention in the Senior Nationals



s2h team







Star-studded Uttar Pradesh dashed the hopes of hosts Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinal in the ongoing 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Manipur, Haryana and Odisha joined Uttar Presh in the semi-final lineup.







Senior Men’s Hockey Nationals: Manipur coach lauds team’s “relentless pursuit of victory” in win against Punjab



A late blunder by Manipur’s goalkeeper, Hemam Dhanaraj Singh, gifted Punjab an equaliser in the final minute of regulation time to make it 3-3. But the custodian redeemed himself in the shootout.



Saikat Chakraborty





From left to right - Manipur coach Rinash Meitei and assistant coach KSH Romesh Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



After a week and a half of lopsided matches, the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024 finally came to life on Wednesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.







Week Eight review of the England Hockey League







It was a top of the table clash in Mens Division One North with Brooklands MU travelling to Loughborough Students.







Hockey One Round Six Preview: Juicy grand final preview caps penultimate finals-deciding round







A history-making finalist joined three other front runners in securing an early spot in the Road to Hobart Finals Series. Who will join them with just two rounds remaining?







NCAA Division I Tournament: Opening & First Round







Division I finished up Conference Tournaments on Sunday, November 10. The NCAA Tournament begins on November 13 with two Opening Round games. The four regional hosts are North Carolina (1), Northwestern (2), UConn (3), and Saint Joseph’s (4).







Late Equalizer, OT Winner Advance Delaware in NCAA Field Hockey Championship



Ben Kane







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - CAA Field Hockey Champion Delaware defeated Fairfield 2-1 in double overtime in the Opening Round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill.







RedHawks Take Opening Round over Vermont 2-1







EVANSTON, Ill. – On Wednesday afternoon, the Miami University field hockey team claimed a 2-1 win over the University of Vermont in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Miami moves to 14-7 on the season and Vermont ends their season 11-9.







Catamounts Fall to Miami in NCAA Tournament







EVANSTON, Ill. – Paula Navarro's 48th-minute goal proved the difference as Miami (14-7, 7-1) defeated Vermont (11-9, 3-3) in the play-in game of the NCAA tournament. The loss wraps up the Catamounts 2024 season.







Hockey stars Monika Malik and Akashdeep Singh to wed near Chandigarh



Two Olympians add to region’s sporting couples, set to marry on November 15



by Nitin Sharma





The two players got engaged on Wednesday in a ceremony at a resort near Jalandhar. “We are all delighted with the wedding. (@hockeyindia/X)



Hockey Olympian Monika Malik and 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist and Olympian Akashdeep Singh will tie the knot on November 15 near Chandigarh, marking the union of yet another sports couple in the region. Malik, from Gamri village near Gohana in Haryana, was part of India’s women’s hockey team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, while Singh, a DSP with Punjab Police, was India’s highest scorer in the 2014 World Cup and is a multiple Asian Games medallist.



