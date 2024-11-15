Friday 15 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



U.S. Masters Teams Head into Placement Games at 2025 WMH World Cup Auckland







AUCKLAND, New Zealand - With just two more days to go until the end of the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, all U.S. Masters Teams find themselves preparing for placement games, with the O-60 Men still vying for a spot in the 5th-8th placement round. The O-45 Men, O-50 and O-65 Women will all play for 7th-8th place, while the O-55 Men and O-60 Women will compete for 9th-10th.







Field hockey official going out on top at World Masters



Tsawwassen’s Alan Waterman officiating for the final time



Ian Jacques





Tsawwassen’s Alan Waterman’s international field hockey officiating career is ending after 43 years. Photo submitted



Tsawwassen’s Alan Waterman’s illustrious international field hockey officiating career is ending after 43 years.







Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



14 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v MAS (One Pool) 1 - 2

14 Nov 2024 14:30 JPN v CHN (One Pool) 1 - 2

14 Nov 2024 16:45 THA v IND (One Pool) 0 - 13



15 Nov 2024 is a rest day



16 Nov 2024 12:15 MAS v JPN (One Pool)

16 Nov 2024 14:30 KOR v THA (One Pool)

6 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v CHN (One Pool)



Malaysia Upsets Korea with a 2-1 Victory







This match was a testament to Malaysia's resilience and strategic gameplay, as they faced a determined Korean side looking to bounce back from their narrow loss to India. Malaysia’s win highlights their growing prowess and ability to compete against tougher opponents in the tournament.







Speedy Tigresses stun South Korea



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in yellow) celebrating after scoring a goal against South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar, India today. PIC COURTESY OF ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses bounced back from two losses to upset world No.15 South Korea 2-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, India, today.







China Edges Out Japan with a 2-1 Victory







China continued their winning streak with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan. Both teams brought exceptional skill and determination to the field, making it one of the tournament’s most competitive and closely contested matches. This win further strengthens China’s position in the competition, while Japan’s valiant effort showcased their resilience and tactical discipline.







Deepika leads India to 13-0 victory over Thailand in Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



The 21-year-old forward scored five goals for India in the high scoring encounter







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team ran rampant against Thailand, registering a 13-0 victory in their third group stage match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today. Deepika (3’, 19’, 43’, 45’, 45+’), Preeti Dubey (9’, 40’), Lalremsiami (12’, 56’) and Beauty Dungdung (30’), Navneet Kaur (53’) and Manisha Chauhan (55’, 58’) found the back of the net in this emphatic for India.







Hockey India congratulates Lalremsiami on completing 150 International Caps



The forward achieved this milestone during India's fixture against Thailand at the ongoing Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024







Rajgir: In yet another significant milestone for her career, Lalremsiami completed 150 international caps during the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s encounter against Thailand at the ongoing Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.







India continues victory march with a 13-0 goal-fest against Thailand



Needing 17 goals to leapfrog China into the top spot, India finally went all out in the final four minutes, taking off the goalkeeper and scoring four goals in six minutes but had to settle for 13.



Uthra Ganesan





Preeti Dubey and Manisha Chauhan (R), who scored two goals each, celebrate the win against Thailand during the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu



It was expected to be a cakewalk and India duly obliged, registering an overwhelming 13-0 win against Thailand in its third game of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Thursday to join China as the only two unbeaten teams in the competition.







Indian women's hockey team serves goal buffet on a platter to fans in Bihar



Indian women's hockey team defeated Thailand 13-0 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.



By Pritish Raj







Rajgir, Bihar: Indian women's hockey team routed Thailand 13-0 in their third game of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Record



By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey team scored 13-0 against Thailand in the 8th edition of the women's Asian Champions Trophy at Rajgir, Bihar, 2024. Deepika Sehrawat scored five goals in the match.







Former Kookaburras captain Mark Hager appointed Kookaburras Head Coach







Former Kookaburras captain and Olympic bronze medallist, Mark Hager has today been announced as the new coach of the national men’s hockey team, the Kookaburras, and will lead the side to the LA 2028 Olympic Games and beyond.







Looking to give chances to youngsters in lead-up to LA28: Craig Fulton



M Sudharshan





Craig Fulton (TOI Photo)



CHENNAI: After winning bronze at the Paris Olympics, India men's hockey team's head coach Craig Fulton did not have much time to celebrate as he had to start preparing for the next cycle.







Joshua Burt appointed technical delegate of Hockey India League 2024-25



The Hockey India League (HIL) announced on Thursday the appointment of Joshua Burt as technical delegate for the 2024-2025 edition of the tournament.



Uthra Ganesan





HIL announced the appointment of Joshua Burt as technical delegate for the 2024-2025 edition of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Hockey India League has named Australian Josh Burt as the Technical Delegate and New Zealand’s Colin French as the Umpire Manager for the 2024-2025 edition.







Men’s Hockey Nationals: UP skipper Lalit Upadhyay eyes top prize as he cherishes the challenges of domestic competition



Lalit, one of the few senior national players participating in the domestic tournament, is happy to share his knowledge with the youngsters.



Saikat Chakraborty





Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Blue Jersey) Captain of Uttar Pradesh Hockey in action against Tamil Nadu during the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B



Lalit Upadhyay, who was a part of India’s bronze-medal-winning men’s hockey team at the 2020 Tokyo and the 2024 Paris Olympics, led Uttar Pradesh to the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024, where it will take on last year’s runner-up Haryana at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday.







Weekend Preview: EY Hockey League Women’s Round 9 & Men’s Round 8, and Boys Inter Provincial Series Final







Dublin: The Irish Women’s EY Hockey League reaches its halfway point this weekend, with Round 9 promising some exciting matchups. Loreto continue their dominance, topping the league with an impressive tally of 22pts, and are the only side who maintain an unbeaten record. In pursuit is Old Alex and Catholic Institute, who face each other in a battle over second place.







The last Scottish Premiership matches before the winter break



With the last Premiership matches before the winter break due this weekend, let’s review the situation after ten games.







I don’t Wanna Talk About It



Ashley Morrison



Anyone who follows sport knows that to be competitive today it is vital that you have a good support team around you. They also know that those supporting the individual athlete and team must be pulling in the same direction in order to achieve the best outcomes.







‘Best in world’: Hockey Australia buoyant at new Perth facility future







Hockey Australia claim they will have the “best hockey facility in the world” after its new centre of excellence, reported to cost £75m, was given the green light this week.







Field Hockey Opens NCAA Tournament Against Delaware







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The North Carolina Field Hockey team begins yet another journey into the NCAA tournament on Friday morning, hosting Delaware for a first round matchup at Karen Shelton Stadium.







NCAA Tournament second round preview: Maryland field hockey vs. Duke



The Terps aim for revenge against the Blue Devils.



By Nolan Rogalski



Head coach Missy Meharg’s 37th season leading Maryland field hockey has been one defined by growth. Across the last 12 weeks of play, Maryland (13-6, 6-2 Big Ten) has played a brutal schedule in preparation for the NCAA Tournament.







No. 6 field hockey prepares for Michigan in opening round of the NCAA Tournament



Virginia’s championship quest involves a battle against the Wolverines and potentially a more formidable Big Ten foe



By Eleanor Buchanan





The Cavaliers celebrate a clutch goal against Syracuse Oct. 18. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



On the heels of a heartbreaking loss in the ACC quarterfinals to Syracuse, Virginia field hockey managed to snag an at-large bid during the selection show — staving off the end of the season a little longer. The Cavaliers (13–4, 6–2 ACC) are slated to face off against No. 10 Michigan Friday in Evanston, Ill. Should Virginia conquer the Wolverines (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten), it will almost certainly face No. 2 Northwestern, the host of the first two rounds. The road to a second consecutive Final Four appearance is arduous.







No. 10 Harvard, No. 11 Syracuse Square Off in NCAA Tournament First Round







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 10 Harvard field hockey begins the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Storrs, Connecticut, as the Crimson will battle against No. 11 Syracuse on Friday, Nov. 15 at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex.







Massachusetts Challenges Host UConn In NCAA Regional Action







STORRS, CT. - The Minutewomen will take on UConn (17-3, 6-1 Big East) at 12:00 p.m. in the NCAA First Round at Nancy Stevens Field. The matchup marks the first NCAA appearance for Massachusetts since 2016 and 27th overall.







Congress delegates address key hockey development topics at Empowerment and Engagement Forum







As part of their first in-person global gathering since the 2018 FIH Congress, the delegates of the 49th FIH Statutory Congress recently held in Oman (7-9 November) were invited by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its President Tayyab Ikram to participate in a sharing and learning Forum focusing on the empowerment and engagement of hockey’s stakeholders.







Hockey Olympians Akashdeep, Monika get engaged in Jalandhar



To tie knot today, November 15



Aakanksha N Bhardwaj







Olympian Akashdeep Singh got engaged to fellow Olympian Monika Malik of Haryana at a private resort here on November 13. The ceremony was attended by several prominent figures from the hockey world, including former Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, current captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sardara Singh and coaches who mentored Akashdeep in his early days.



