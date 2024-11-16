Saturday 16 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



Tournament Website



Fixtures Lives Scores and results



LIVE STREAM THE MASTERS WORLD CUP!



Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



15 Nov 2024 was a rest day



16 Nov 2024 12:15 MAS v JPN (One Pool) 1 - 2

16 Nov 2024 14:30 KOR v THA (One Pool) 4 -0

6 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v CHN (One Pool)



7 Nov 2024 12:15 MAS v THA (One Pool)

17 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v KOR (One Pool)

17 Nov 2024 16:45 JPN v IND (One Pool)



Pool standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre





India women look to continue winning streak in Asian Champions Trophy, set to take on table-topper China



While both teams are yet to drop points and tied on nine each, China has a better goal difference.



Uthra Ganesan





(From L-R) Deepika, Manisha Chauhan and Sushila Chanu during the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu



Unbeaten so far in the competition, Indian women will face their sternest test when they take on table-topper China in their fourth game of the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.







HIL will be an adventure I remember for life, says Odisha Warriors’ Yibbi Jansen



Yibbi Jansen, who was recently named FIH Player of the Year, was acquired by Odisha Warriors as the most expensive overseas recruit.





PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Yibbi Jansen of Team Netherlands passes the ball during the Quarter Final Women's match between Netherlands and Great Britain on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill



Along with Harmanpreet Singh for the male honours, the Netherlands midfielder Yibbi Jansen was named the female Player of the Year at the FIH Star Awards last week.







Semi-Final Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024



Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha secure their spots in the Final







Chennai: Day 12 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, saw Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha win their respective semi-finals to book their spots in the Final. The two losing teams, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Manipur Hockey, will compete for third place tomorrow.







Haryana edges past Uttar Pradesh to take on Odisha in final



Despite UP’s late surge, Haryana’s custodian Pawan Malik put on a great show, saving three crucial UP attempts in the last seven minutes to ensure a 3-2 victory.



Saikat Chakraborty





Rajinder Singh (Left 8 White jersey) of Haryana in action against Uttar Pradesh during a semifinal match at the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu



Haryana edged past Uttar Pradesh 3-2 in the semifinal of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday to book its spot for the third consecutive final.







Odisha and Haryana enter the final



Odisha downed a spirited Manipur while Haryana pipped Uttar Pradesh in a thriller.



By Arjun Mylvahanan





Odisha defeated Manipur 4-2 in the first semifinals of the 2024 Senior Men's Hockey National Championship. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)



Chennai: Odisha and Haryana entered the finals of the 2024 Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship, held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, on Friday.







India men’s coach Craig Fulton suggests promotion-relegation in Nationals for better competition



As Indian hockey looks ahead to the next Olympic cycle, Fulton wants to create more depth for the national team with several important tournaments in between.



Saikat Chakraborty





The 50-year-old is also eager to see the revamped Hockey India League in December, which he will use to prepare for India’s FIH Pro League squad in February. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu



Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton, who watched the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday, advocated for increased competitiveness in the tournament.







Pakistan's squad for Junior Hockey Asia Cup announced



The top six teams in the tournament will qualify for the Junior World Cup



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) selection committee on Friday, unveiled an 18-member squad for the Junior Hockey Asia Cup, scheduled to kick off on November 26 in Muscat, Oman.







FIH Honorary Award crowns exceptional career for Marijke Fleuren







On the occasion of the 49th FIH Statutory Congress that was staged in Muscat, Oman, former EuroHockey President and ex-FIH EB Member Marijke Fleuren, who is now the Chair of the FIH Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, received the highly prestigious FIH Honorary Member Award. A standing ovation from the Congress delegates accompanied the hand-over of the Award by FIH President Tayyab Ikram.







Alyson Annan: A Legacy of International Excellence - Live at the 2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum







USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that 2024 FIH Coach of the Year Alyson Annan will be headlining the 2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum.







NCAA Division 1 results - 16 November







Field Hockey Defeats Delaware To Advance In NCAA Tournament



By: William Soule







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Four goals from unlikely sources and a lockdown defense propelled North Carolina Field Hockey to a 4-0 win over Delaware in the first round of the NCAA tournament.







No. 1 seed UNC field hockey cruises past Delaware, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament



By Caroline Wills







UNC fifth-year midfielder/back Katie Dixon (14) looks to pass the ball during the NCAA Tournament Round 1 field hockey game against Delaware on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at Karen Shelton Stadium. Photo by Olivia Paul / The Daily Tar Heel



No. 1 seed UNC field hockey (19-0, ACC 8-0) shutout Delaware (12-10) 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday morning at Karen Shelton Stadium.







Delaware’s Season Ends in Second Round of the NCAA Tournament



Ben Kane







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Nov. 15, 2024) -CAA Champion Delaware (12-10) had its season come to an end with a 4-0 loss to top-seeded and two-time defending champion North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Friday afternoon.







No. 2 Northwestern dominates in 9-2 victory over Miami (Ohio), advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals



Henry Frieman





Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa (left) runs alongside sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole against Miami (Ohio) on Friday. Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern

.

Get on the board early. Dominate attacking penalty corners. Win the game.







RedHawks Fall 9-2 to Northwestern in NCAA First Round







EVANSTON, Ill. – On Friday afternoon the Miami University field hockey team fell 9-2 to Northwestern University in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Tournament. The RedHawks finish the season 14-8. Northwestern moves to 20-1.







UMass field hockey upsets No. 3 UConn to reach first Elite Eight in over a decade



By Maxwell Solomon





The Minutewomen score two goals in the fourth quarter to complete comeback. Katie Seda



The No. 15 Massachusetts field hockey team completed a comeback to upset UConn, 2-1, in the first round of the NCAA tournament. UMass (16-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10) will now play in its first Elite Eight game since 2013.







Minutewomen Advance To NCAA Elite Eight With 2-1 Comeback Victory Over UConn







STORRS, CT. -- No. 14 Massachusetts (16-5, 7-0 A-10) turned up the pressure, mounting a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over UConn (17-4, 6-1) in the NCAA First Round on Friday at Nancy Stevens Field. With the win, the Minutewomen advance to their seventh elite eight and first since 2013.







Field Hockey Falls to UMass in NCAA Tournament







STORRS, Conn.- The UConn women's field hockey team fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament defeated by the UMass Minutewomen 2-1 on Friday afternoon in Storrs.







No. 9 Duke field hockey defeats No. 5 Maryland 1-0 in NCAA Tournament first round



By Jun Tan





Kira Curland scores the lone goal of the game for the Blue Devils. Photo by Morgan Chu | The Chronicle



It was crunch time for Maryland.



After being mildly defensive against Duke all game long, the eight-time national champions came out after the break with an offensive mindset. Not only did the Terrapins register three shots in just six minutes, but they were also awarded their first penalty corner of the game to force a save by Blue Devil goalie Frederique Wollaert.







Maryland field hockey’s season ends with 1-0 defeat to Duke in NCAA tournament



Aidan Currie





Hope Rose talks with an official during Maryland field hockey’s 3-0 win over Richmond on Oct. 27, 2024. (Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



All six of Maryland field hockey’s losses entering the NCAA tournament were decided by one goal. It suffered a familiar fate against Duke at Karen Shelton Stadium on Friday.







Maryland field hockey’s season ends with 1-0 loss to Duke in second round of NCAA Tournament



This marks the first time the Terps haven’t won an NCAA Tournament match since 2015.



By Nolan Rogalski



Before Maryland field hockey took on Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, head coach Missy Meharg was frank in analyzing the Terps’ 1-0 September loss to the Blue Devils.







Maryland assistant coach Jenny Rizzo’s field hockey journey spans 5 continents



Aidan Currie





Missy Meharg smiles on the sideline during Maryland field hockey’s 2-0 win against Michigan on Oct. 20, 2024. (Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey shot stopper Alyssa Klebasko made a dazzling kick save against Michigan on a penalty corner shot in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. The sophomore immediately looked to goalkeeping coordinator and assistant coach Jenny Rizzo afterward.







Field hockey survives Michigan to advance to NCAA quarterfinals



The Cavaliers fended off a late surge to defeat the Big Ten champions



By Eleanor Buchanan





The Cavaliers celebrate their victory over Michigan. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 8 field hockey received a second chance at the postseason when the NCAA Field Hockey Committee gifted Virginia (13-4, 6-2 ACC) with an at-large bid, sending the Cavaliers to Evanston, Ill., where they faced off against No. 6 Michigan Friday. Despite a strong second-half effort from the Wolverines (15-5, 5-3 Big Ten), Virginia prevailed, nabbing a spot in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over the Big Ten champions.







Virginia Field Hockey Beats Michigan 2-1, Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals



Matt Newton







For the second year in a row, the Virginia field hockey team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship. The Cavaliers (14-4) scored goals in the second and fourth quarters and held on to defeat Michigan (15-5) 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Lakeside Field in Evansville, Illinois. UVA advances to the quarterfinals, where the Hoos will take on the No. 2 overall seed Northwestern (20-1) on Sunday at 2pm ET.







No. 10 Harvard, No. 13 Princeton Advance to NCAA Field Hockey Quarterfinals







PRINCETON, N.J. – Two Ivies – No. 10 Harvard and No. 13 Princeton both advanced to the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament second round with first-round wins on Friday afternoon, marking the second time in league history that two Ivies have reached the NCAA quarterfinals. Both teams will look to punch their tickets to the Final Four on Sunday.







No. 10 Harvard Advances to NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals with 1-0 Overtime Win Over No. 11 Syracuse







STORRS, Conn. – On a chilly afternoon at the George J. Sherman Sports Complex, No. 10 Harvard field hockey orchestrated an unforgettable moment, as the Crimson will move onto the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals after downing No. 11 Syracuse, 1-0, besting a foe in overtime for a third straight match.







Syracuse falls 1-0 to Harvard in NCAA 2nd round



Syracuse fell to Harvard 1-0 in overtime in the NCAA second round on Friday. The teams remained scoreless for 60 minutes before the Crimson netted the game-winner three minutes into the extra period, ending SU's season.



By Jordan Kimball





Syracuse fell to Harvard 1-0 in overtime in the NCAA second round on Friday. The teams remained scoreless for 60 minutes before the Crimson netted the game-winner three minutes into the extra period, ending SU's season. Geoff Botle | Syracuse Athletics



On Oct. 27, Syracuse traveled down to Storrs, CT, to face off against UConn. The match remained scoreless until a late third-quarter goal put the Huskies ahead. However, three straight fourth-quarter goals by the Orange gave them a comfortable lead, sealing their highest-ranked victory of the season.







Defense Makes Yeager's Goal Stand Up In 1-0 NCAA Win Over Boston College







The clock at times seemed to be counting up instead of down, and now, deep into the fourth quarter in the opening round of the NCAA field hockey tournament, Boston College had Princeton on its heels a bit. One penalty corner. Then another. Then another. And yet another.







Eagles Fall to Princeton 1-0 in NCAA Tournament



BC finishes 2024 with the program's highest winning percentage since 2009







PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Boston College Eagles (14-7) fell to the Princeton Tigers (14-5) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 1-0 on Friday afternoon in Merion Station.







Lafayette Field Hockey Takes No. 3 St. Joseph’s to the Wire in NCAA First Round



Patriot League champion Leopards conclude 2024 with a 14-7 (5-1) overall record





Courtesy of Lafayette College Athletics Communications



MERION, Pa. - No. 20 Lafayette field hockey took No. 3 Saint Joseph's down to the wire, dropping a 1-0 final in Friday morning's NCAA Tournament first-round contest.







St. Joe’s advances in NCAA field hockey tournament with ‘gritty’ win over Lafayette



Junior forward Alison Buffington notched the game's only goal in the fourth quarter. The Hawks will face Princeton, which upset Boston College, in the second round Sunday.



by Mia Messina





Celeste Smits (left center) leaps into the arms of Alison Buffington of St. Joseph's as they celebrate Buffington's goal against Lafayette in a first-round NCAA Tournament game on Friday at Ellen Ryan Field. St. Joe's won, 1-0. Charles Fox / Staff Photographer



St. Joseph’s field hockey has approached this season with a “ride or die” mentality that fifth-year back Julia Duffhuis said has only grown throughout the season.







Hockey players Olympian Akashdeep, Monika tie knot at Mohali





Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik got married in Landran, Mohali, on Friday. Photo: Vicky



Hockey players Akashdeep Singh from Punjab and Monika Malik from Haryana tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at Gurdwara Sahib, opposite the Orchid Resort in Landran, Mohali, on Friday.



