Sunday 17 November 2024

World Masters Hockey World Cup 2024

Auckland, New Zealand





All times GMT +13



U.S. Masters Conclude Play at 2024 MWH World Cup Auckland





50+ Women v South Africa for 7/8th place



AUCKLAND, New Zealand - The final two days of the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand saw close contests for the U.S. Masters Teams. The O-45 Men finished the highest in 7th, with the O-60 Men, O-50 Women and O-65 Women placing 8th and O-55 Men and O-60 Men ending in 9th.





Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



16 Nov 2024 12:15 MAS v JPN (One Pool) 1 - 2

16 Nov 2024 14:30 KOR v THA (One Pool) 4 -0

6 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v CHN (One Pool) 3- 0



17 Nov 2024 12:15 MAS v THA (One Pool)

17 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v KOR (One Pool)

17 Nov 2024 16:45 JPN v IND (One Pool)



18 Nov 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings

Japan Triumphs Over Malaysia 2-1 in a Nail-Biter at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy







the game was a thrilling spectacle of skill, strategy, and resilience. Japan emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, but not without a tough fight from Malaysia, who dominated the early proceedings.







Late goals sink Malaysia in women's Asian Champions Trophy



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) and Japan in action during today’s women’s Asian Champions Trophy match at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India. Pic from Asian Hockey Federation.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses let their lead slip as they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Japan in the women's Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India, today.







Korea Dominates Thailand with a Convincing 4-0 Victory at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy







The match highlighted Korea’s technical brilliance and tactical superiority, solidifying their position as one of the tournament’s front-runners.







India Shines with a Dominant 3-0 Victory Over China in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy







Host nation India delivered an impressive 3-0 win against China. The Maulana Mazharul Haque Stadium in Patna erupted with joy as the home team displayed exceptional skill, teamwork, and resilience to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.







India register 3-0 win over China in Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



Sangita Kumari (32’), Salima Tete (37’), and Deepika (60’) scored for India







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated China 3-0 in their penultimate group stage match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today. The heavyweight clash saw Sangita Kumari (32’), Salima Tete (37’), and Deepika (60’) find the back of the net, capping off a well-rounded performance from India. This game solidified India's position at the top of the table while Deepika also secured her spot at the top of the goal-scoring chart, now boasting 8 goals to her name.







Exciting win for India over the fighting Chinese



K. ARUMUGAM







Sushila Chanu’s experience, Sangita Kumari’s energy and Deepika & Salima Tete’s enterprise combined in time to give India a comfortable 3-0 win over fighting Chinese in the penultimate pool match of the Bihar Asian Women’s Champions Trophy here in Rajgir. With fourth win in as many as matches, India tops the pool.







India women assured of semifinal spot after 3-0 win against China



Before the India clash, China barely allowed its opponent to have sight of the goal, conceding just one to Japan



Uthra Ganesan





Indian women’s Hockey player Sangita Kumar after scoring the first goal against China during the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir, Bihar on November 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu



Cheered on by almost 5000 vocal supporters, packed into a space meant for less than 3000, on their feet all through, the Indian women dished out their best performance in the competition so far to register a comprehensive 3-0 against China and go on top of the table of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.







Rajgir Roars: India Outclasses China in a Spectacular Hockey Showdown



Indian women's hockey team defeated China 3-0 in the top of the table clash at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.



By Pritish Raj







Rajgir, Bihar: It was the perfect setting for the best game of the tournament and the Indian and Chinese teams delivered the goods in front of the packed Rajgir Sports Complex Hockey Stadium on Saturday.







Lalremsiami completes 150 international matches



By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey forward Lalremsiami completed her 150 international senior outdoor matches during the match played between India and Thailand in the Bihar Women's Champions Trophy, Rajgir, 2024.







Final Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024



Hockey Association of Odisha secures the title; Hockey Haryana finish as Runners-up; Uttar Pradesh Hockey claims Third place







Chennai: The Final of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship saw Hockey Association of Odisha emerge victorious over Hockey Haryana to claim the championship title. Meanwhile, in the clash for Third Place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey, rounding off an intense final day of competition at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, in Chennai.







Odisha thumps Haryana 5-1 to win title, UP bags bronze



For Haryana, it was its second successive defeat in the summit clash, having lost to Punjab last time.



K. Keerthivasan





The Odisha team after winning the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



Odisha hammered two-time champion Haryana 5-1, courtesy of a hat-trick by Shilanand Lakra, in the final of the Hockey India-14th Senior National championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday for its maiden gold medal.







Odisha clinch their first-ever gold medal



A comprehensive performance from Odisha saw them rout Haryana 5-1; Shilanand scored a brilliant second-half hat trick.



By Arjun Mylvahanan





Team Odisha celebrating their 5-1 win against Haryana in the final. (Photo Credit: Special arrangement)



Chennai: The Hockey Association of Odisha clinched its first-ever gold medal at the Senior Men's Hockey Nationals, winning the final 5-1 against Haryana at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, on Saturday.







Fuelled by tribal roots and state support, Odisha’s historic win adds new chapter to its hockey legacy



Odisha’s victory at the Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals 2024 underscores the vital role of state support and its rich tribal hockey heritage in shaping the future of Indian hockey.



Saikat Chakraborty





The Odisha team won the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



On February 15, 2018, Indian hockey history was rewritten. Odisha became the first state government to commit to a five-year sponsorship of the sport. Then-Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the project with Hockey India in New Delhi, describing it as a “gift to the nation” during the country’s darkest period in national sport.







Dilip Tirkey: National championship format needs to evolve because there will be no spectators without competition



Tirkey acknowledged that broadening the national talent pool will take time, but it’s a necessary step towards ensuring the long-term success of Indian hockey.



Saikat Chakraborty





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey addressing media persons in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, who watched the final of the 14th Senior Men National Championship 2024 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Saturday, spoke about his federation’s vision to restructure the tournament and make it more competitive to safeguard hockey’s future in the country.







Sanjay Dutt joins HIL's Team Gonasika as Brand Ambassador



Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt joins Gonasika as Brand Ambassador for the revamped Hockey India League's first season.







Gonasika, the Men’s team based out of Vizag in the upcoming revamped Hockey India League, has onboarded Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the brand ambassador for the team in the first season.



