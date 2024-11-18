Monday 18. November 2024

Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



17 Nov 2024 12:15 MAS v THA (One Pool) 2 - 0

17 Nov 2024 14:30 CHN v KOR (One Pool) 2 - 0

17 Nov 2024 16:45 JPN v IND (One Pool) 0 - 3



18 Nov 2024 is a rest day



19 Nov 2024 11:45 KOR v THA (5/6th Place)

19 Nov 2024 14:15 CHN v MAS (Semi-Final 1)

19 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v JPN (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings

Malaysia Secures a Confident 2-0 Victory Over Thailand in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy







The first match of the day saw Malaysia earning a well-deserved 2-0 win against Thailand. the encounter was a testament to Malaysia’s tactical discipline and attacking flair, allowing them to gain crucial points in the tournament.







Speedy Tigresses defy odds to reach semi-finals in Bihar



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian (in yellow) in action against Thailand during today’s women’s Asian Champions Trophy match at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India. Pic from Asian Hockey Federation.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses defeated Thailand 2-0 in their final round-robin match to reach the semi-finals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India today.







China Stuns Korea with a 2-0 Victory in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy







The game saw China display tactical brilliance and defensive resilience, earning them a well-deserved triumph against a formidable opponent.







India defeat Japan 3-0 in Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



Navneet Kaur (37’) and Deepika (47’, 48’) were on target for India







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Japan 3-0 in their last group stage match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today. Japan showcased exemplary defence in the first half of the game but second half goals from Navneet Kaur (37’) and Deepika (47’, 48’) sealed India’s victory. With this result India have finished on top of the table without dropping a single point and confirmed their rematch with Japan, who finished fourth on the table, in the Semi Final on 19 November.







India enlivens the crowd, notches up fifth straight victory



K. ARUMUGAM







Salima Tete’s India continued its uninterrupted victory run in the Bihar Women’s Champions Trophy today also, winning its fifth encounter rather comfortably. Japan put up a fight only in the first half before succumbing to Indian strike power in the next. India took over the second half with all round domination. Brilliance of Navneet Kaur set the goal rolling. She managed to effect strong forehand amidst a maze of legs and sticks to score and then Deepika, who has certainly emerged as the real ‘Gudia’ — the mascot name — with addition of a brace through penalty corner conversion.







India beats Japan 3-0, storms into semifinal



This was India’s sixth win over Japan in seven encounters but Japan had won the last time the teams faced off earlier this year, scoring the lone goal of the match to pip India for the last Olympic spot.



Uthra Ganesan





India topped the table with 15 points in five games and enters the semifinal with a goal difference of 24. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



India continued its unbeaten run in the competition with a 3-0 win against Japan in the final league match of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Sunday to storm into the semifinals top of the table. The result put the two teams on course for a repeat clash in the last four with Japan also booking a spot in the knockouts as the 4th ranked side despite the loss.







India finish Women's Asian Champions Trophy pool stage undefeated



Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-0 in the final pool stage match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.





The Indian women's hockey team won a medal - bronze - at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 after a gap of 16 years. (FILE PHOTO)



Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-0 in their final group stage match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







RAJGIR DIARY: WACT branding all the way some in Thai, Chinese too



K. ARUMUGAM







As you exit from airport, nothing is visible as a structure of new airport under construction, hides everything. Took an auto to reach what is locally known as ‘Zero Mile’ to get private bus to Rajgir, destination of Asian Women’s Champions Trophy. The 17 km travel runs parallel to new metro under construction. It took 40 minutes to reach and it took hardly a minute to board a connecting bus to Rajgir. Even in Airport and at major road junctions I could see posters of WACT.







Wałcz, Poland to Host Inaugural Women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is thrilled to announce that Walcz, Poland, will host the inaugural edition of the women’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2, from 16 to 22 June 2025. This exciting tournament marks the first-ever FIH event to be held in the Polish city, adding a new chapter to Poland’s growing presence in international hockey.







Hockey India names 20-member Indian Junior Men's Team for Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman



The defending champions will be led by Amir Ali and Rohit as Vice Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday announced the 20-member squad for the prestigious Men's Junior Asia Cup, qualifying event for FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025, to be held in Muscat, Oman from 26th November to 4th December 2024. India has won this tournament for a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. They beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title.







Five Players of Dar Hockey Academy in Pakistan team for Junior Asia Cup



By Ijaz Chaudhry







Dar Hockey Academy was established in 2006 in Lahore.



Boys from the Dar HA first gained national selection (under 18 Asia Cup) in 2009. Since then, the academy boys have been regularly appearing for Pakistan teams, national and age group.



Pakistan team announced for the forthcoming Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman includes five Dar Academy boys.



One of them Sufyan Khan of Bannu, who recently won the International Hockey Federation's Rising Star of the Year award, has been named the Vice Captain.



Other Dar HA colts in the team: Rao Aqueel (Khoiwala, Khanewal district), Goalkeeper Faizan Janjua (Rawalpindi), Bilal Aslam & M.Waseem (both from Peer Mahal, district Toba Tek Singh)



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info







After an impressive debut at the Nationals, Haryana’s Rajinder looks to adapt to international hockey with India A



The midfielder from Sirsa district of Haryana controlled the tempo of his team in possession, led its press, and displayed some sublime passing skills on his national championship debut campaign.



Saikat Chakraborty





FILE PHOTO: Rajinder Singh got his first senior cap in the recently concluded India - Germany Test series. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT



Despite a bitter end to his fortnight in Chennai, Rajinder Singh has little time for reflection, as he boarded a flight on Sunday morning for the India A tour of the Netherlands and Belgium.







EY Hockey League top of the table positions remain unchanged with convincing Three Rock win in the Men’s, while Loreto allow Catholic Institute to make up ground.







Dublin: This weekend saw the Irish Women’s EY Hockey League reach its halfway point with Round 9, with the Men’s EY Hockey League at Round 8.







Hillhead men and Glasgow University women make the top six cut



GHK continued their impressive run in the Scottish women’s Premiership with a 2-1 win at St Andrews University, a result that knocked the students out of a top six place. Both sides leading scorers were on target again, Lucy Williamson got both for the Glasgow side while Liz Agatucci replied for St Andrews. The prize for GHK is second spot behind leaders Clydesdale.







NCAA Division I Tournament: Second Round







The Division I NCAA Tournament began on November 13 with two Opening Round games. The four regional hosts for the First and Second Round are North Carolina (1), Northwestern (2), UConn (3), and Saint Joseph’s (4).







North Carolina Returns to 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Semifinals







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – For the 15th time in 16 seasons, the North Carolina Tar Heels are heading to the NCAA Field Hockey Championship semifinals. The No. 1 Tar Heels will be joined by No. 2 Northwestern, No. 4 Saint Joseph’s and UMass in this year’s semifinals. The semifinals will begin on Friday, November 22, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as the University of Michigan will serve as the host.







Tar Heels Take Down Duke To Book Final Four Spot





Charley Bruder and Rylee Heck celebrate entering the semifinals



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina field hockey took a decisive 3-0 victory over rival Duke on Sunday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.







No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey routes Duke, 3-0, to advance to the NCAA semifinals



By Anna Page Lancaster





UNC sophomore midfielder Sanne Hak (5) goes for the ball against Duke at Karen Shelton Stadium for the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament Round 2 on Nov. 17, 2024. UNC won 3-0.



The No. 1-seeded North Carolina field hockey team (20-0, 8-0 ACC) defeated the No. 9-ranked Duke Blue Devils (13-7, 6-2 ACC), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Karen Shelton Stadium.







Duke field hockey forfeits 3-0 loss to North Carolina in NCAA quarterfinal



By Mary Hill and Sydney Olin





Frederique Wollaert made nine saves for Duke Sunday. Photo by Morgan Chu | The Chronicle



CHAPEL HILL—The Blue Devils entered enemy territory to take on No. 1 North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. Despite the team’s efforts, Duke fell to the undefeated Tar Heels 3-0 in Karen Shelton Stadium, ending its tournament run and its season. Both teams displayed strong defensive character, but North Carolina’s offense came up in crucial moments to propel it to the victory.







Northwestern Advances to NCAA Field Hockey Semifinals



Wildcats to represent the Big Ten in Ann Arbor this weekend





Photo by Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics



ROSEMONT, Ill. – Northwestern has reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championships for the fourth consecutive season.







No. 2 Northwestern’s overtime victory over Virginia carries the weight of a title bout



Jake Epstein





Northwestern celebrates graduate student Lauren Wadas' game-winning goal against Virginia Sunday. Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern



A championship-caliber clash played out Sunday on Lakeside Field, with No. 2 Northwestern and unseeded Virginia battling for a coveted NCAA tournament semifinal berth.







No. 8 field hockey falls short versus No. 2 Northwestern in NCAA quarterfinals



The Cavaliers fought admirably but were unable to shut down the Wildcats in a fierce overtime contest



By Grace Gould





Senior midfielder Noa Boterman fights to maintain possession against William & Mary. Photo by Albert Tang | The Cavalier Daily



No. 8 field hockey narrowly failed to upset No. 2 Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal Sunday, suffering a 3-2 overtime loss. After fending off No. 6 Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, the Cavaliers (14-5, 6-2 ACC) played aggressively on the defensive front, holding a ferocious Wildcats (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) offense to three goals and thirteen shots. However, they were unable to shut them down in overtime. Virginia just did not have enough to secure the upset.







FINAL FOUR BOUND: #3 Field Hockey Downs Princeton, 1-0, to Reach National Semifinals







MERION STATION, Pa. – Celeste Smits fired home a pass from Julia Duffhuis with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Sunday to lead the third-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team past Princeton, 1-0, in the Second Round of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship and into the national semifinals for the first time in program history.







Princeton Falls To St. Joe's 1-0 In NCAA Quarters





Grace Schulze controls the ball in Princeton's 1-0 loss to St. Joe's Sunday afternoon in the NCAA quarterfinals. Photo by: Sean Cameron



The immediacy of the moment will fade over time. Eventually, all that will be left will be the pride in having given everything all season and having it extend all the way to second-to-last weekend possible.







UMass field hockey heads to Final Four with 1-0 win over Harvard



Minutewomen will play in semifinals for first time since 1992



By Kayla Gregoire





Devin Lippman, Daily Collegian (2024)



The No. 14 Massachusetts field hockey team’s season stayed alive with its 1-0 win over the No. 10 Harvard Crimson. UMass (17-5, 7-0 Atlantic 10) will now head to the Final Four for the first time since 1992 to fight for a NCAA title.







UMass field hockey beats Harvard, advances to first NCAA Final Four since 1992





PHOTO VIA UMASS ATHLETICS



For the first time in 32 years, the Minutewomen are Final Four-bound.







No. 10 Harvard Falls to No. 14 UMass in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals







STORRS, Conn. – No. 10 Harvard field hockey battled to the end in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, as the Crimson fell just short against No. 14 UMass at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex.







Stanford Inks 2025 Signing Class



Cardinal field hockey will welcome four newcomers next season







STANFORD, Calif. – Head coach Roz Ellis announced the signings of four student-athletes on Wednesday, with the class set to join the Cardinal for the 2025 campaign.



