Tuesday 19 November 2024

Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



18 Nov 2024 was a rest day



19 Nov 2024 11:45 KOR v THA (5/6th Place) 3 - 0

19 Nov 2024 14:15 CHN v MAS (Semi-Final 1) 3 - 1

19 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v JPN (Semi-Final 2)



20 Nov 2024 14:15 Bronze medal MAS v IND/JPN

20 Nov 2024 16:45 Gold medal CHN v IND/JPN



Pool standings

Preview: India gears up for Semi-Final clash against Japan in the Bihar Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024



The winner will advance to the Final scheduled for 20 November







Rajgir: The stage is set for a thrilling Semi-Final encounter between India and Japan in the Bihar Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. Both teams have put on impressive displays throughout the tournament to advance to the Semi-Final and they will battle under the lights tomorrow to decide which team advances to the Final on 20 November.







Unbeaten India set for Japan challenge in semis



India won 3-0 in its last league game against Japan, and as the most experienced side in the competition, the defending champion is expected to retain the title.



Uthra Ganesan





India won 3-0 in its last league game against Japan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



Reaching the semifinal unbeaten through their league matches, the Indian women’s team would fancy its chances to go all the way when it takes on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Tuesday.







Speedy Tigresses take Asian hockey by storm



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Thailand during Sunday’s Asian Champions Trophy match in Bihar. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Few gave the Speedy Tigresses a chance at the ongoing women's Asian Champions Trophy, yet they've defied expectations by storming into the semi-finals.







Wrestling’s loss, hockey’s gain: How Deepika developed into a drag flicking forward and rediscovered her striking mojo



The hockey star from wrestling family has put a lean year behind to strike 10 goals in the ACT pool stage.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





The dream for Deepika is to repay her parents' struggles. Stories of girl children being discouraged from taking up sports is common but her father never let it affect her. (Credit: Hockey India)



When she was a kid, Deepika’s father used to take her along to the wrestling centre in Hisar, where her brother trained. Though from a family of wrestlers, originally from a village near Rohtak, Deepika’s heart was never set on wrestling. One day, she went out of the centre and happened to watch hockey. There, hockey coach Azad Singh Malik, who used to train Savita Punia and Sonika, noticed a girl engrossed in the sport.







Sangita Kumari wants to build new home for her parents with HIL money



Young striker Sangita Kumari is excited to play in women's Hockey India League for Delhi SG Pipers starting next month.



By Pritish Raj





Sangita Kumari celebrates after scoring against Malaysia in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)



Rajgir, Bihar: The crowd erupted in cheers at Rajgir as Sushila Chanu's deceptive midfield pass found Sangita Kumari, whose deft touch sent the ball into the goal against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.







How did WACT land in Rajgir taking off from Paris?



K. ARUMUGAM







Just how did the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (WACT) arrive at the hitherto little-known town of Rajgir? Well, it took off at the airport in Paris.







RAJGIR DIARY 2: Omnipresent Shankaran Raveendran is the face of Rajgir WACT



K. ARUMUGAM







His image is not in any of the posters, but once you are inside the Rajgir Sports Complex, you cannot miss the ever-smiling Raveendran Shankaran. The lanky, high-profile Police Officer is the engine room of the Bihar’s first-ever international hockey extravaganza. He is excited about the success of WACT and the response he is getting from the public. “Tickets are registered within 30 minutes of being put on online”, says with sparkling eyes. “The pressure I get for passes is one thing I grabble to overcome







Simon Child bids farewell to international hockey







Simon Child, widely recognized as one of the all-time greats in New Zealand hockey, has officially announced his retirement, closing the chapter on an almost 20-year international career.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram announces plans for Pakistan hockey revival



FIH President Tayyab Ikram emphasized that both Asian and world hockey need Pakistan to regain its prominence.



Mohammad Yousuf Anjum







LAHORE: President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Tayyab Ikram, has announced the launch of 'Project Pakistan' to support the revival of hockey in the country.







England set for new faces in Hockey Pro League





Sofia Martin, left, is a promising 19-year-old PIC: Worldsportpics



England are set to see a number of debut caps in the upcoming FIH Pro League after the long list squads were revealed.







Jolie Sertorio’s Strong Return: From ACL injury to Thundersticks’ Finals push







As the Perth Thundersticks Women’s team gears up for its third Liberty Hockey One finals berth in as many years, Jolie Sertorio will look to continue making the most of every opportunity to showcase her prowess.







Perth Thundersticks women’s win in penalty shootout thriller to finish regular season undefeated



Harry Grigson





Tambellup's Penny Squibb helps the Perth Thundersticks clinch top spot. Credit: Perth Thundersticks



It took a penalty shootout to separate Perth and Brisbane in the final Hockey One women’s match of the regular season, but the Thundersticks held on to finish undefeated and top of the ladder.







Western Jaguars now eye continental glory



By Agnes Makhandia



We don't want to buy success, we grow success, Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu has declared after guiding the Kakamega County-based club to its first ever Kenya Hockey Union Men's Premier League title on Sunday at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi.







Ryleigh Heck's two goals send UNC field hockey to the Final Four



By Caroline Wills





UNC junior and forward Ryleigh Heck (12) defends the ball against Duke at Karen Shelton Stadium for the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament on Nov. 17, 2024. UNC won 3-0.Photo by Cassidy Toy Reynolds / The Daily Tar Heel



Junior forward Ryleigh Heck hasn't scored more than one goal in a game since September. It's been 13 games. 797 minutes of game time. 58 shots. 33 on goal.







Rajasthan village breaks new ground for women’s sport with hockey project







Lambi Ahir, a small village in Rajasthan, has become a surprising focal point for change, thanks to the efforts of Neeru Yadav, the village head, who is challenging deep-rooted gender norms to provide young girls with opportunities in sports.



