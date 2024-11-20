Wednesday 20 November 2024

Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



19 Nov 2024 11:45 KOR v THA (5/6th Place) 3 - 0

19 Nov 2024 14:15 CHN v MAS (Semi-Final 1) 3 - 1

19 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v JPN (Semi-Final 2) 2 - 0



20 Nov 2024 14:15 Bronze medal MAS v JPN

20 Nov 2024 16:45 Gold medal CHN v IND



Pool standings

Korea Clinches a 3-0 Victory Over Thailand in the 5th/6th Place Match at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy







Featured a battle for pride as Korea triumphed over Thailand 3-0 in the 5th/6th place playoff. a witnessed Korea’s commanding performance, which secured them the fifth position in the tournament standings.







Speedy Tigresses stand tall despite semi-final defeat in Bihar



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against China during today’s Asian Champions Trophy semi-final match at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India. Pic from Asian Hockey Federation.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigresses gave world No. 6 China a good fight before losing 3-1 in the semi-finals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India today.







India advance to Final of Bihar Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 with 2-0 victory over Japan



India will face China in the Final tomorrow, courtesy of goals from Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Japan 2-0 in the Semi Final of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today. Navneet Kaur (48’) scored from the spot in the last quarter to break the deadlock followed by a goal from Lalremsiami (56’), to confirm their Final clash against China tomorrow.







Experienced lot guide youngsters as India eke out a 2-0 win despite Kudo’s heroic show



K. ARUMUGAM







Despite Japan’s rookie goalkeeper Kudo’s heroic sixty minutes, determined India managed to eke out a narrow 2-0 win over Japan in the semifinal at Rajgir, as experienced players rose to the occasion, guided the younger lot to hurdle past the task of defeating Kudo walled Japan. India will now lock horns with China tomorrow to defend their Asian Champions Trophy title which they won in Ranchi last year.







Navneet, Lalremsiami score as India beats Japan to enter final



In a match full of opportunities for the host to convert multiple penalty corners, it was in the final quarter that India broke the deadlock.



Uthra Ganesan





Lalremsiami celebrates the second goal against Japan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



It took a 48th minute penalty stroke for the vastly experienced India to finally find a way past Japanese goalkeeper Yu Kudo and break the deadlock before registering a 2-0 win in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Monday.







Experience pushes Indian women's hockey team into final of Women's ACT



Indian women's hockey team won 2-0 against Japan to reach the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.



By Pritish Raj







Rajgir, Bihar: 'Beautiful yet incomplete', the phrase summed up India's performance in the semi-final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.







How India found a way past Japan goalkeeper Yu Kudo’s heroics to reach the final in Rajgir



Japan goalkeeper Yu Kudo was sensational but couldn't prevent an Indian win. India's second goal was a thing of beauty as 17-year-old Sunelita Toppo showed why she is so highly rated.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India scored two late goals in the semifinal to beat Japan (Photos- Hockey India)



When asked on the day before the semifinals why India have been better in the second halves of matches at the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, head coach Harendra Singh was guarded in his response. “Sometimes Plan B becomes Plan A, and it’s been working for us. The opponents also have been doing their homework,” he said. He then elaborated, with a chuckle: “Har match mein hum opponents ke goalkeeper ko hero bana rahe hain.”







Why and how Rajgir hockey turf was relaid in 36 days!



K ARUMUGAM







About three weeks after the Paris Olympics, Hockey India announced hosting of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, a historic city 110 km south of Bihar’s capital Patna. Bihar has been developing a ultra model Sports City in Rajgir with provision for Sports University, Academies etc. and stadium for both indoor and outdoor sports.







Masters World Cup – Auckland Round Up







National Hockey Centre – North Harbour successfully hosted the Masters Hockey World Cup 2024 from the 7th -16th of November. This global event brought together 129 teams from 23 countries, featuring over 2600 competitors across various age groups.







Law Names Squad to Compete in Chiles Series in December







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law has named the squad that will travel to Santiago, Chile for a training camp and matches against the host nation and local club. Taking place from December 9 to 22, the USMNT will be back in action following a break from competition and with the newly appointed head coach.







New Zealand hockey star Simon Child retires





Simon Child stretches for the ball against Malaysia PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek



Simon Child, widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s greatest hockey players, has announced his retirement from international competition, bringing an end to a stellar two-decade career with the Black Sticks.







Robertson announces retirement from Great Britain







Olympic medallist Sarah Robertson has decided to call time on her career representing Great Britain having earned over 100 caps and competed at every level of international hockey.







South African Women’s Hockey Says Goodbye to Two Icons of the Game







South African Women’s Hockey Co-Captain and double Olympian Erin Christie (née Hunter), along with dynamic striker Tarryn Lombard (née Glasby), have decided to step back from the international stage. They join Dirkie Chamberlain in calling the final chapter of their remarkable careers to an end.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Michelle Struijk







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







Get Ready for the 2024 Nkosi Cup!







South African Hockey is buzzing with excitement as we bring you the Nkosi Cup, back for its second year and already making waves as one of the best indoor hockey tournaments around.







Future Black Sticks Teams Gain Valuable Experience on International Tours







The U21 Future Black Sticks Men’s team recently wrapped up their Sultan of Johor Cup campaign over in Malaysia with a hard-fought 4th place finish. After drawing 2-2 with India in their 3rd/4th playoff, the men narrowly lost 3-2 in a penalty shootout. Despite the finishing result, the lads had in impactful lead-up, staying unbeaten in the group stage with impressive performances, including a 3-2 win over hosts Malaysia, 2-2 draw with Australia, 1-1 draw with Great Britain, 3-1 win over Japan and a 3-3 draw with India. This trip provided a critical step in their preparation for the Junior World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to take place in Auckland from January 30th to February 2nd early next year.







Celebrating International Men's Day: Performance Round-up







2024 has been a fantastic year for our senior international men.



Wales’ senior men have had an impressive year. we witnessed two victorious international campaigns against Scotland and Austria alongside a fantastic European Qualifier campaign which saw a number of players achieve impressive milestones.







Review of the English Premier Division Week Nine







In the Men’s Premier Division Old Georgians made it 10 wins out of 10 with a 3-0 win against Surbiton, their nearest rivals going into Saturday’s penultimate round of 1st stage fixtures. OGs led at half time with goals from Sam Ward and James Carson. Surbiton’s efforts came to nought in the second period and a late Phil Roper goal condemned them to their first defeat of the season.







Olympians Shine in NCAA Play







Six U.S. Olympians returned to their college teams this fall, and all helped lead their team to strong performances throughout the season, and five into conference play and the NCAA Tournament.



