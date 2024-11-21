Thursday 21 November 2024

Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir, Bihar (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



20 Nov 2024 14:15 Bronze medal MAS v JPN 1 - 4

20 Nov 2024 16:45 Gold medal CHN v IND 0 - 1



Final Pool standings



Japan Claims Bronze with a Dominant 4-1 Win Over Malaysia in the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024







In the Bronze medal game Japan beat Malaysia securing third place in the tournament. The match, held at the Maulana Mazharul Haque Stadium in Patna, showcased Japan’s clinical finishing and relentless attacking play, leaving Malaysia with no answers.







Nasihin proud of Speedy Tigresses' Asian show



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Japan during the Asian Champions Trophy third-place playoff in Bihar, India. PIC CREDIT TO AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Nasihin Nubli believes that the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey tournament is a stepping stone for better things to come for the Speedy Tigresses.







India Clinch Gold in Historic Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024







The Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 concluded on a triumphant note for the hosts in the historic city of Rajgir, with India claiming the gold medal in a nail-biting final against China. The tournament was a resounding success, drawing immense support from fans and setting a new benchmark for women’s hockey in the region.







India crowned Champions of Bihar Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 with 1-0 victory over China



Deepika scored the only goal of the Final







Rajgir: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team were crowned Champions of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium today, after a 1-0 victory over China in the Final. The game saw both team trade blows in the first half but India upped the intensity in the second half and a goal from Deepika (31’) ensured India defend their Asian Champions Trophy title.







Third Asian Champions Trophy title for India amidst much fanfare



K. ARUMUGAM







Deepika’s 31st minute goal was all that India needed to clinch its third Asian Women’s Champions Trophy. Despite territorial dominance, Indians were struggling to get goals on board in the final played against full throat stands here in Rajgir. Change of sides however saw change of fortune for India with either side could score in the first half. Deepika’s guild push off the first penalty corner in the third quarter settled the issue in favour of the Indians. The Indians were all over the places, creating amble chances in the first half, created five penalty corners but all in vain.







India beats China, defends Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title



The scoreline may indicate it was a close contest and for the first half, it was so before the Indians, like in every game, shifted gears in the third quarter and took control.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian women hockey team’s Deepika being greeted by teammates after scoring the first goal against China during the final of the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu



The Indian women managed to overcome the disappointment of a pedestrian semifinal performance and upped their game when it mattered most, registering a 1-0 win against China in the final to successfully defend the Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Wednesday.







Final Whistle, Eternal Roar: India Claim Women's ACT Crown Again



Deepika scored the only goal as hosts India defeated China in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday.



By Pritish Raj





The Indian women's hockey team defend their Asian Champions Trophy title.



Rajgir, Bihar: The Indian women's hockey team fought tooth and nail against Olympic silver medallists China to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.







High-flying Indian hockey team beat China for crown



Deepika scores winner in final, coach Harendra Singh says just a job well begun



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Deepika scores as India celebrate retaining the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 title (Hockey India photos)



From the build-up to the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir and right through the tournament as well, all the focus around India had been on goal-scoring. Do they have what it takes to convert chances from open play? Can they finally solve their Penalty Corner troubles? But on the night they won their second straight title by beating China 1-0, let’s begin by focussing on the defence.







Haryana’s Deepika stars as India beat China to retain hockey title



Indervir Grewal





Indian players celebrate after winning the Asian Champions Trophy at Rajgir in Bihar on Wednesday. PTI



Before Deepika could even realise what she had done, the 20-year-old striker was swarmed by her ecstatic teammates. Moments earlier, she had found herself at the end of a desperate pass after a botched-up penalty corner.







India defend Asian Hockey Champions Trophy with win over China





India edged China in the final PIC: Adimazes/HockeyIndia



India women clinched their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a 1-0 victory over Olympic silver medallists China in the final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.







‘I truly believe this victory will inspire more young girls to take up hockey and further elevate the sport in India,’ says Salima Tete after India’s WACT 2024 title win



Salima also expressed her excitement on playing in the upcoming HIL in front of her home crowd







New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured the Bihar Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) Rajgir 2024 title on Wednesday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China in the final. This triumph marked India’s third championship win in the tournament, following earlier victories in 2016 and 2023. With this title, India has joined South Korea as the most successful team in the history of the ACT, with both nations now holding three titles each.







Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 - Records



By Tariq Ali



Indian women's hockey team won Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir defeated China by 1-0.



Indian forward Deepika Sehrawat, the leading goal scorer in the championship scored the golden goal.



The following are the records of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy, Rajgir, 2024:



Final standings

1 India

2 China

3 Japan

4 Malaysia

5 South Korea

6 Thailand



The highest match scorers

China 15-0 Thailand

India 13-0 Thailand



The hat trick scorers

5 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India 13-0 Thailand

3 goals - Xu Yanan - China 15-0 Thailand



The top scorer

11 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India







Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey review: Acing ACT test bodes well for greater challenges ahead



With the Hockey India League approaching, the Pro League will be the next chance for this squad to play together for India.



Uthra Ganesan





Celebratory run: India secured its third Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title with a 1-0 victory over China in the final, courtesy of Deepika’s decisive goal in Rajgir, Bihar. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy



Even before the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) was officially announced, it was evident that the Indian women’s hockey team would be markedly different from what it had been for some time. A new coach, new challenges, and significant baggage to shed meant the tournament — regardless of its position in the hierarchy of major international competitions — would be important as both a measure of recent developments and a precursor to future prospects.







Bihar announces INR 10 lakh each for Indian women's hockey team players



Bihar CM Nitish Kumar made the announcement after the Indian women's team beat China 1-0 to defend the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir.





Women Asian Champions Trophy winning Indian women's hockey team celebrate after hoisting the trophy in Rajgir, Bihar on November 20, 2024.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced INR 10 lakh each for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy-winning Indian women's hockey team players in Rajgir.







Rajgir all set to host men’s Asia Cup next year after Women’s Asian Champions Trophy success



The Asia Cup is an eight-team event with the winner getting a ticket to the 2026 World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian players acknowledge fans after winning the Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir. | Photo Credit: PTI



Even before the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy could be officially concluded, Bihar sports officials were busy planning for a much bigger event in less than a year’s time.







Rajgir set to host Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025



The newly constructed hockey stadium in Rajgir, Bihar will host the continental showpiece next year in August.



By Pritish Raj





Rajgir International Hockey Stadium in the evening. (PritishRaj/TheBridge)



Rajgir, Bihar: The Rajgir Hockey Stadium situated in the historic district of Nalanda will be hosting the 2025 Men's Asia Cup after the successful completion of the 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Shane McLeod







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







'2024 has been a special year' - Matt Dawson calls time on storied 10-year career







Kookaburras defender Matt Dawson has announced his retirement from international hockey four months after deciding to save his hockey career to compete at his third Olympic Games.







Rani Rampal says she thought about playing in inaugural season of Hockey India League before announcing retirement



Rani, who led India to a fourth-place finish at Tokyo Olympics, admits that she could have, perhaps, played the inaugural season of the women’s Hockey India League.



Nihit Sachdeva





FILE PHOTO: Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal. | Photo Credit: PTI



Rani Rampal officially retired from hockey in a grand ceremony at the end of the bilateral series between India and Germany’s men’s teams at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi nearly a month ago.







SA Hockey Men High Performance Squad Announced







Following the completion of the SA Hockey IPT, South African Hockey has announced a 41-player high performance squad for the SA Men’s Hockey Squad. It’s the first step in the new phase of the national team.







Namibian hockey teams readying for Nkosi Cup



By Limba Mupetami







The Namibian senior women’s indoor hockey team is geared up to defend the Nkosi Cup title, which they clinched last year at the Wynberg Military Base in Cape Town, South Africa.







Den Bosch and Bloemendaal soaring as Dutch winter break approaches







Den Bosch face a big test of their 100% record on Saturday afternoon as they look to close out the first phase of the Dutch Hoofdklasse in flying form.







Mannheim and Düsseldorf lead way in women’s Bundesliga







Mannheimer HC and Düsseldorfer HC are leading the way in the German’s women’s Bundesliga for the winter break following strong starts to the season.







Review of Week Nine of the England Hockey League







Loughborough Students stay out in front of Men’s Division One North after coming out on top in their all-student derby at Birmingham University.







Round Seven Preview: Huge Finals shake up awaits in last regular round







The Liberty Hockey One League has delivered upsets, emerging heroes and international superstars. The final round offers the last opportunity to book a place in the Road to Hobart Finals Series next weekend.







Hockey legends retire after two decades







Rachael Lynch OAM and Kary Chau have hung up their sticks after an impressive 20-year career representing Victoria. The duo made their debut at the senior state level in 2004 and have been instrumental in the success of the Vipers and HC Melbourne.







Final Round of the Hockey One League sees the Blaze host the Adelaide Fire







The Brisbane Blaze host their final home round of the season this Saturday night in Brisbane against the Adelaide Fire.







Everything you need to know about HCM’s final home game this Friday







HC Melbourne are set to battle Tassie Tigers in our last home match of the season this Friday 22nd November. With over 20 players having international experience across the Tassie and HC Melbourne teams, it doesn’t get much better than this.







Perth Thundersticks Men’s team to play Intra-Squad match at Melville Toyota Stadium







The Perth Thundersticks may have a scheduled bye as the 2024 Liberty Hockey One enters its final round of the regular season, but the Men’s team will be looking to gear up their finals preparations.







Weekend Preview: EY Hockey League Women’s Round 10 & Men’s Round 9







Dublin: Now passed the halfway point for the Irish Women’s EY Hockey League, and reaching the halfway point for the Men’s the pressure is beginning to mount.







U16 & U18 Girls and Boys Head Coaches for the coming cycle announced.







Dublin: Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce the successful candidates who will make up the coaching teams for the U16 & U18 Boys and Girls for the season ahead.







No. 2 Northwestern departs for fourth consecutive NCAA tournament semifinal



Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor





Northwestern celebrates punching its ticket to the Final Four after beating No. 8 Virginia in overtime last Sunday. Daily file photo by Dov Weinstein Elul



Coach Tracey Fuchs carried calculated confidence into Walter Athletics Center on Wednesday morning, with No. 2-seed Northwestern set to depart for its fourth consecutive NCAA tournament semifinal in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this weekend.







Field hockey looks to ‘fight to the end’



Hawks advance to NCAA Final Four



Mia Messina





St. Joe’s field hockey celebrates fifth-year midfielder Celeste Smits’ late goal against Princeton to give the Hawks the lead, Nov. 19. PHOTO: MIA MESSINA ’25/THE HAWK



At the beginning of the season, St. Joe’s field hockey team returned to the newly-renovated Ellen Ryan Field, complete with a new playing turf. It took less than four months for the Hawks to make history on their new field.







Change awaits for Field Hockey after championship loss



Temple Field Hockey finally reached the Big East championship, but losing seven seniors will make it difficult to get back.



Colin Schofield





Returning players hope that Temple will have a shot at returning to the Big East championship after 1-0 loss against Connecticut. | OLIVER ECONOMIDIS / THE TEMPLE NEWS



When Temple welcomed its current senior class back in 2021, the program was working its way out of years of struggle. The Owls hoped to step back into the Big East spotlight in head coach Michelle Vittese’s first season with a roster full of young talent.







Congratulations to the 2024 US High School State Champions







After months of hard work, dedication, and thrilling games, the 2024 high school season has finally come to a close. To wrap up the season, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each state/division champion.







FIH Celebrates World Children’s Day with the Body Confident Sport program







On World Children’s Day 2024, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is proud to highlight its commitment to empowering young girls through the Body Confident Sport program. Launched during the 49th Statutory Congress of the FIH earlier this month, this initiative aligns with the 2024 theme, “Listen to the Future,” emphasizing the importance of hearing and addressing the voices of young people to shape a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow.







University investigates women’s hockey clothing history and cultural importance





In the frame: Hockey captains from Barstow School in 1933



A research project at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU) will shed new light on sportswear culture as it looks to record the history of the uniforms worn for women’s field hockey.



