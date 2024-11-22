Friday 22 November 2024

SA Hockey Women High Performance Squad announced.







Following the completion of the SA Hockey IPT, South African Hockey has announced a 34-player squad for the SA Women’s Hockey Squad. It’s the first step in the new phase of the national team.







Matt Dawson retired from international hockey



By Tariq Ali



Australian field hockey defender Matt Dawson retired from the international hockey. Matthew Dawson was born on 27 April 1994 in North Gosford, NSW, Australia.







NCAA Division I Tournament: Semifinals & Final







All the hype about the Big Ten (B1G) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) coming into the 2024 college field hockey season was true — the two biggest teams hail from those two conferences. But what couldn’t be predicted was the rise of the conference with the most teams represented at the NCAA Semifinals — the Atlantic 10 (A10). With Saint Joseph’s and dark horse UMass advancing to Ann Arbor, this will be the first time in history that two A10 programs will reach the NCAA Semifinals.







Four National Championship Coaches, Four Generations of USA Field Hockey



by Caitlin Rubsamen, USA Field Hockey’s College Content Intern





Tracey Fuchs, Erin Matson, Hannah Prince and Barb Weinberg



The end of the 2024 collegiate field hockey season is rapidly coming to a close with the NCAA Championship for Division I, II and III all taking place this weekend. For Division I, North Carolina, Northwestern, Saint Joseph’s, and Massachusetts all look to claim the national title. While all four of these teams are in different regions, have different records, styles of play, and different histories, they have one thing in common – each head coach has played on the U.S. Women’s National Team at some point in her life.







Heels Battle Hawks In NCAA Semifinal







ANN ARBOR, Mich. - North Carolina field hockey will make its record 28th appearance in the final four on Friday afternoon in a matchup with the No. 4 seed Saint Joseph's.







#3 Field Hockey Set for National Semifinal Tilt with #1 North Carolina







ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Saint Joseph's field hockey team will take its historic season to a new level on Friday when the Hawks take the pitch against top-ranked and top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship at Phyllis Ocker Field.







UMass Field Hockey Set for First Final Four Appearance Since 1992







The UMass field hockey team will face off against No. 2-seed Northwestern in the NCAA Final Four Friday at 3 p.m. ET on the University of Michigan’s Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor. The national semifinal matchup, the fifth in UMass program history, will be streamed on ESPN+ with links and live updates







Northwestern captain Maddie Zimmer readies for Friday’s Final Four matchup with UMass



Henry Frieman





Senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer carries the ball against Virginia in NU's NCAA Tournament quarterfinal match. Daily file photo by Dov Weinstein Elul



Three years ago, senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer hoisted the national championship trophy on Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after guiding Northwestern to its first-ever national title.







Recruiting roundup: 8 players sign with Maryland field hockey



Michael Howes





Coach Missy Meharg talks to her players after Maryland field hockey’s 2-0 win against Michigan on Oct. 20, 2024. (Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg announced that the Terps signed eight players in the 2025 class, which includes three siblings of current Terps.







Schoenbeck Receives Invite to USA Field Hockey Women’s National Team Training Camp



The appearances with the Senior National Team mark the first caps of Schoenbeck’s career.







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Wake Forest field hockey's Mia Schoenbeck has been selected as a member of the USA Field Hockey Women's National Team Training Camp for an upcoming camp and friendlies against the German Women's National Team, USA Field Hockey announced this week.







Zelkin Earns Prestigious FIH Order of Merit







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – During the recent International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress, which took place on November 6 to 9 in Muscat, Oman, the FIH honored award recipients in different categories for those who have made significant contributions or shown dedication to the sport.







Off-side: Taking hockey to the hinterland, a big boost for the sport



Tournaments like this, away from the urban centres of India, will surely help the ‘national sport’ to plough back into the conscience of the wider country.



Ayon Sengupta





The hockey turf at the Sports Complex came up in four months’ time ahead of the Paris Olympics, where this tournament was allocated to Rajgir. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy



A two-hour drive through the meandering roads of Gehlaur Ghati from the Gaya Airport brings you to Rajgir, once the socio-political cradle of ancient India. The capital of the Magadha Dynasty between 544 and 413 BC, Rajgir today is like any other dusty small town in India but with well-laid-out public gardens and continues to be an important pitstop for the devotees of Buddha and Mahavira.







Lily Morgan named Youth Sport Trust Young Activist of the Year







Hoci Cymru is thrilled to announce that Lily Morgan, a former Young Ambassador (YA) and Steering Group Member, has been honoured with the Youth Sport Trust’s Young Activist of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates her exceptional commitment to advocating for and raising awareness about neurodiversity in sport.



